I VIDEO HIGHLIGHT La Formula 1 riparte dal Red Bull Ring con le prime prove libere del GP d’Austria a interrompere un’attesa di oltre otto mesi dall’ultimo appuntamento iridato (lo scorso dicembre ad Abu Dhabi). Nel weekend di Spielberg la Mercedes si presenta da favorita dinanzi a Red Bull e Ferrari, con gli occhi puntati anche sulla Racing Point che sembra in grado addirittura di innestarsi nella battaglia per il podio. Qui tutti i video highlights del weekend del Gran Premio d’Austria, prima prova del campionato del mondo di Formula 1 2020.
Gli orari tv del weekend del Red Bull Ring | Tutte le info e i risultati del GP Austria 2020 | Classifica piloti e costruttori | Calendario F1 2020
HIGHLIGHTS PROVE LIBERE 2 GP AUSTRIA 2020
Le fasi salienti delle PL2:
All the action from FP2 in Spielberg 🍿#AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/qun29uB4pn— Formula 1 (@F1) July 3, 2020
Kimi Raikkonen fuori pista in curva-6:
Just Kimi doing some rallycross 😃#AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/KRGETYC0lT— Formula 1 (@F1) July 3, 2020
Testacoda in curva-1 per Daniil Kvyat, Nicholas Latifi e Alexander Albon:
Turn 1️⃣— Formula 1 (@F1) July 3, 2020
3️⃣ spins
🤯#AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/8h9jJjUuaC
HIGHLIGHTS PROVE LIBERE 1 GP AUSTRIA 2020
George Russell e il testacoda di Pierre Gasly in curva-10:
POV: You're George Russell and a car spins in front of you 👀 #AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/IGLI8awww5— Formula 1 (@F1) July 3, 2020
La Red Bull di Max Verstappen rischia l'unsafe release tagliando la strada in pit-lane a Kevin Magnussen:
A wild Red Bull appears! 👀— Formula 1 (@F1) July 3, 2020
The pit lane was a busy place in our first FP1 session for seven months#AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/036dgZF9Gz
La prima volta in pista della Mercedes con la livrea nera contro il razzismo e le discriminazioni:
Black, on track, and maximum attack! 🔥— Formula 1 (@F1) July 3, 2020
How about that new-look @MercedesAMGF1 W11 in action? 😍#AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/YgNdG6Bp7Q
Carlos Sainz è felice di tornare in macchina dopo il lockdown:
A VERY early contender for team radio of the season 😂#AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1 @Carlossainz55 pic.twitter.com/GZ1lopEkoY— Formula 1 (@F1) July 3, 2020