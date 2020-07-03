I VIDEO HIGHLIGHT La Formula 1 riparte dal Red Bull Ring con le prime prove libere del GP d’Austria a interrompere un’attesa di oltre otto mesi dall’ultimo appuntamento iridato (lo scorso dicembre ad Abu Dhabi). Nel weekend di Spielberg la Mercedes si presenta da favorita dinanzi a Red Bull e Ferrari, con gli occhi puntati anche sulla Racing Point che sembra in grado addirittura di innestarsi nella battaglia per il podio. Qui tutti i video highlights del weekend del Gran Premio d’Austria, prima prova del campionato del mondo di Formula 1 2020.

Gli orari tv del weekend del Red Bull Ring | Tutte le info e i risultati del GP Austria 2020 | Classifica piloti e costruttori | Calendario F1 2020

HIGHLIGHTS PROVE LIBERE 2 GP AUSTRIA 2020

Le fasi salienti delle PL2:

Kimi Raikkonen fuori pista in curva-6:

Testacoda in curva-1 per Daniil Kvyat, Nicholas Latifi e Alexander Albon:

HIGHLIGHTS PROVE LIBERE 1 GP AUSTRIA 2020

George Russell e il testacoda di Pierre Gasly in curva-10:

POV: You're George Russell and a car spins in front of you 👀 #AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/IGLI8awww5 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 3, 2020

La Red Bull di Max Verstappen rischia l'unsafe release tagliando la strada in pit-lane a Kevin Magnussen:

A wild Red Bull appears! 👀



The pit lane was a busy place in our first FP1 session for seven months#AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/036dgZF9Gz — Formula 1 (@F1) July 3, 2020

La prima volta in pista della Mercedes con la livrea nera contro il razzismo e le discriminazioni:

Carlos Sainz è felice di tornare in macchina dopo il lockdown: