Pubblicato il 03/07/20

I VIDEO HIGHLIGHT La Formula 1 riparte dal Red Bull Ring con le prime prove libere del GP d’Austria a interrompere un’attesa di oltre otto mesi dall’ultimo appuntamento iridato (lo scorso dicembre ad Abu Dhabi). Nel weekend di Spielberg la Mercedes si presenta da favorita dinanzi a Red Bull e Ferrari, con gli occhi puntati anche sulla Racing Point che sembra in grado addirittura di innestarsi nella battaglia per il podio. Qui tutti i video highlights del weekend del Gran Premio d’Austria, prima prova del campionato del mondo di Formula 1 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS PROVE LIBERE 2 GP AUSTRIA 2020

Le fasi salienti delle PL2:

 

Kimi Raikkonen fuori pista in curva-6:

 

Testacoda in curva-1 per Daniil Kvyat, Nicholas Latifi e Alexander Albon:

HIGHLIGHTS PROVE LIBERE 1 GP AUSTRIA 2020

 

George Russell e il testacoda di Pierre Gasly in curva-10:

 

La Red Bull di Max Verstappen rischia l'unsafe release tagliando la strada in pit-lane a Kevin Magnussen:

 

La prima volta in pista della Mercedes con la livrea nera contro il razzismo e le discriminazioni:

 

Carlos Sainz è felice di tornare in macchina dopo il lockdown:

