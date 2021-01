Tough day. A problem with a waypoint made us lose half an hour. The co-driver's job is a difficult and ungrateful one, but as a team, we lose and win together. The @dakar is not over yet and @LucasCruz74 and I will continue to give our all.



-@XraidTeam @MINIEspana @redbullESP pic.twitter.com/BgeT3NGEdF