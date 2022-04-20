Video: alla scoperta della nuova Dacia Duster Extreme 2022

Si, c'è anche a GPL la nuova Dacia Duster Extreme 2022, allestimento che entra di prepotenza al vertice della gamma del SUV più amato dagli italiani. Ma quanto costa? Con quali motori è proposto? C'è anche a trazione integrale? Nella nostra guida all'acquisto in video facciamo tutte le domande e diamo tutte le risposte. Prezzi, colori, versioni, arrivo nelle concessionarie... Vi sveliamo proprio tutto. Comprese le dotazioni che differenziano l'Extreme dalla già accessoriata Prestige. Perché si sa: al cliente Dacia piace la concretezza, ma poi, su questa, raramente scende a compromessi.
|Allestimento
|CV / Kw
|Prezzo
|Duster 1.0 TCe 90 CV Access 4x2
|90 / 67
|14.350 €
|Duster 1.0 Eco-G 100 CV Access 4x2
|100 / 74
|14.950 €
|Duster 1.0 TCe 90 CV Essential 4x2
|90 / 67
|16.350 €
|Duster 1.0 Eco-G 100 CV Essential 4x2
|100 / 74
|16.950 €
|Duster 1.5 Blue dCi Essential 4x2 115 CV
|115 / 85
|18.100 €
|Duster 1.0 TCe 90 CV Comfort 4x2
|90 / 67
|18.150 €
|Duster 1.0 Eco-G 100 CV Comfort 4x2
|100 / 74
|18.750 €
|Duster 1.0 TCe 90 CV Prestige 4x2
|90 / 67
|19.050 €
|Duster 1.0 Eco-G 100 CV Prestige 4x2
|100 / 74
|19.650 €
|Duster 1.5 Blue dCi Comfort 4x2 115 CV
|115 / 85
|19.900 €
|Duster 1.0 Eco-G 100 CV Prestige Up 4x2
|100 / 74
|19.950 €
|Duster 1.0 TCe 90 CV Comfort SL Daciaplus 4x2
|90 / 67
|20.050 €
|Duster 1.0 Eco-G 100 CV SL Extreme 4x2
|100 / 74
|20.350 €
|Duster 1.0 Eco-G 100 CV Comfort SL Daciaplus 4x2
|100 / 74
|20.650 €
|Duster 1.5 Blue dCi Prestige 4x2 115 CV
|115 / 85
|20.800 €
|Duster 1.0 TCe 90 CV Prestige SL Daciaplus 4x2
|90 / 67
|20.950 €
|Duster 1.5 Blue dCi SL Prestige Up 4x2 115 CV
|115 / 85
|21.300 €
|Duster 1.5 Blue dCi SL Extreme 4x2 115 CV
|115 / 85
|21.500 €
|Duster 1.0 Eco-G 100 CV Prestige SL Daciaplus 4x2
|100 / 74
|21.550 €
|Duster 1.5 Blue dCi Comfort SL Daciaplus 4x2 115 CV
|115 / 85
|21.800 €
|Duster 1.0 Eco-G 100 CV Prestige Up SL Daciaplus 4x2
|100 / 74
|21.850 €
|Duster 1.5 Blue dCi Comfort 4x4 115 CV
|115 / 85
|22.100 €
|Duster 1.5 Blue dCi Prestige SL Daciaplus 4x2 115 CV
|115 / 85
|22.700 €
|Duster 1.5 Blue dCi Prestige 4x4 115 CV
|115 / 85
|23.000 €
|Duster 1.5 Blue dCi SL Prestige Up SL Daciaplus 4x2 115 CV
|115 / 85
|23.200 €
|Duster 1.3 TCe FAP EDC 4x2 Prestige 150 CV
|150 / 110
|23.550 €
|Duster 1.5 Blue dCi SL Extreme 4x4 115 CV
|115 / 85
|23.700 €
|Duster 1.5 Blue dCi Comfort SL Daciaplus 4x4 115 CV
|115 / 85
|24.000 €
|Duster 1.3 TCe FAP EDC 4x2 SL Extreme 150 CV
|150 / 110
|24.250 €
|Duster 1.5 Blue dCi Prestige SL Daciaplus 4x4 115 CV
|115 / 85
|24.900 €
|Duster 1.3 TCe FAP EDC 4x2 Prestige SL Daciaplus 150 CV
|150 / 110
|25.450 €
