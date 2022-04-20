Anteprima

Video: alla scoperta della nuova Dacia Duster Extreme 2022

Avatar di Claudio Todeschini , il 23/04/22

55 minuti fa - Guida all'acquisto in video della nuova Dacia Duster Extreme 2022

Tutto sulla nuova Dacia Duster Extreme, allestimento top di gamma del SUV campione di vendite. La video-guida all'acquisto

Si, c'è anche a GPL la nuova Dacia Duster Extreme 2022, allestimento che entra di prepotenza al vertice della gamma del SUV più amato dagli italiani. Ma quanto costa? Con quali motori è proposto? C'è anche a trazione integrale? Nella nostra guida all'acquisto in video facciamo tutte le domande e diamo tutte le risposte. Prezzi, colori, versioni, arrivo nelle concessionarie... Vi sveliamo proprio tutto. Comprese le dotazioni che differenziano l'Extreme dalla già accessoriata Prestige. Perché si sa: al cliente Dacia piace la concretezza, ma poi, su questa, raramente scende a compromessi.

Listino Dacia Duster
Allestimento CV / Kw Prezzo
Duster 1.0 TCe 90 CV Access 4x2 90 / 67 14.350 €
Duster 1.0 Eco-G 100 CV Access 4x2 100 / 74 14.950 €
Duster 1.0 TCe 90 CV Essential 4x2 90 / 67 16.350 €
Duster 1.0 Eco-G 100 CV Essential 4x2 100 / 74 16.950 €
Duster 1.5 Blue dCi Essential 4x2 115 CV 115 / 85 18.100 €
Duster 1.0 TCe 90 CV Comfort 4x2 90 / 67 18.150 €
Duster 1.0 Eco-G 100 CV Comfort 4x2 100 / 74 18.750 €
Duster 1.0 TCe 90 CV Prestige 4x2 90 / 67 19.050 €
Duster 1.0 Eco-G 100 CV Prestige 4x2 100 / 74 19.650 €
Duster 1.5 Blue dCi Comfort 4x2 115 CV 115 / 85 19.900 €
Duster 1.0 Eco-G 100 CV Prestige Up 4x2 100 / 74 19.950 €
Duster 1.0 TCe 90 CV Comfort SL Daciaplus 4x2 90 / 67 20.050 €
Duster 1.0 Eco-G 100 CV SL Extreme 4x2 100 / 74 20.350 €
Duster 1.0 Eco-G 100 CV Comfort SL Daciaplus 4x2 100 / 74 20.650 €
Duster 1.5 Blue dCi Prestige 4x2 115 CV 115 / 85 20.800 €
Duster 1.0 TCe 90 CV Prestige SL Daciaplus 4x2 90 / 67 20.950 €
Duster 1.5 Blue dCi SL Prestige Up 4x2 115 CV 115 / 85 21.300 €
Duster 1.5 Blue dCi SL Extreme 4x2 115 CV 115 / 85 21.500 €
Duster 1.0 Eco-G 100 CV Prestige SL Daciaplus 4x2 100 / 74 21.550 €
Duster 1.5 Blue dCi Comfort SL Daciaplus 4x2 115 CV 115 / 85 21.800 €
Duster 1.0 Eco-G 100 CV Prestige Up SL Daciaplus 4x2 100 / 74 21.850 €
Duster 1.5 Blue dCi Comfort 4x4 115 CV 115 / 85 22.100 €
Duster 1.5 Blue dCi Prestige SL Daciaplus 4x2 115 CV 115 / 85 22.700 €
Duster 1.5 Blue dCi Prestige 4x4 115 CV 115 / 85 23.000 €
Duster 1.5 Blue dCi SL Prestige Up SL Daciaplus 4x2 115 CV 115 / 85 23.200 €
Duster 1.3 TCe FAP EDC 4x2 Prestige 150 CV 150 / 110 23.550 €
Duster 1.5 Blue dCi SL Extreme 4x4 115 CV 115 / 85 23.700 €
Duster 1.5 Blue dCi Comfort SL Daciaplus 4x4 115 CV 115 / 85 24.000 €
Duster 1.3 TCe FAP EDC 4x2 SL Extreme 150 CV 150 / 110 24.250 €
Duster 1.5 Blue dCi Prestige SL Daciaplus 4x4 115 CV 115 / 85 24.900 €
Duster 1.3 TCe FAP EDC 4x2 Prestige SL Daciaplus 150 CV 150 / 110 25.450 €

