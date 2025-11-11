Salta con la bici una BMW M5 di traverso: il video dello stunt

BMW vs BMX: lo stuntman Billy Perry salta con la sua BMW una BMW M5 in drifting. Il video virale dell'impresa
BMW è spesso protagonista di video ad alto contenuto emozionale. Dopo il drifting in fabbrica della M2 Red Bull, tocca alla sorella maggiore BMW M5 esibirsi di traverso, dividendo però il palcoscenico con lo stuntman Billy Perry e la sua BMX.
BMW contro BMX: la bici salta la super-berlina mentre questa passa tra le rampe grazie alle quali Billy Perry ha spiccato il volo. Il risultato è spettacolare e il video sta diventando virale. A quando la rivincita contro un monopattino elettrico?
Pubblicato da Emanuele Colombo, 11/11/2025
Listino BMW Serie 5
|Allestimento
|CV / Kw
|Prezzo
|Serie 5 520i sDrive
|208 / 153
|67.600 €
|Serie 5 520d sDrive
|197 / 145
|68.700 €
|Serie 5 520d xDrive
|197 / 145
|71.100 €
|Serie 5 520i sDrive M Sport
|208 / 153
|72.000 €
|Serie 5 520d sDrive M Sport
|197 / 145
|73.100 €
|Serie 5 530e sDrive
|299 / 220
|73.100 €
|Serie 5 520i sDrive M Sport Pro
|208 / 153
|74.300 €
|Serie 5 i5 eDrive40
|- / -
|74.400 €
|Serie 5 540d 303cv xDrive
|303 / 223
|75.300 €
|Serie 5 540d 266cv xDrive
|266 / 196
|75.300 €
|Serie 5 520d sDrive M Sport Pro
|197 / 145
|75.400 €
|Serie 5 520d xDrive M Sport
|197 / 145
|75.500 €
|Serie 5 530e xDrive
|299 / 220
|75.800 €
|Serie 5 530e sDrive M Sport
|299 / 220
|76.600 €
|Serie 5 i5 eDrive40 M Sport Edition
|- / -
|77.400 €
|Serie 5 520d xDrive M Sport Pro
|197 / 145
|77.800 €
|Serie 5 530e sDrive M Sport Pro
|299 / 220
|78.900 €
|Serie 5 530e xDrive M Sport
|299 / 220
|79.300 €
|Serie 5 i5 eDrive40 M Sport Pro
|- / -
|79.700 €
|Serie 5 540d 266cv xDrive M Sport
|266 / 196
|79.700 €
|Serie 5 540d 303cv xDrive M Sport
|303 / 223
|79.700 €
|Serie 5 i5 xDrive40
|- / -
|80.200 €
|Serie 5 530e xDrive M Sport Pro
|299 / 220
|81.600 €
|Serie 5 540d 303cv xDrive M Sport Pro
|303 / 223
|82.000 €
|Serie 5 540d 266cv xDrive M Sport Pro
|266 / 196
|82.000 €
|Serie 5 i5 xDrive40 M Sport Edition
|- / -
|83.050 €
|Serie 5 550e xDrive
|489 / 360
|85.100 €
|Serie 5 i5 xDrive40 M Sport Pro
|- / -
|85.350 €
|Serie 5 550e xDrive M Sport
|489 / 360
|88.300 €
|Serie 5 550e xDrive M Sport Pro
|489 / 360
|90.600 €
|Serie 5 i5 M60
|- / -
|100.200 €
|Serie 5 i5 M60 M Sport Pro
|- / -
|101.300 €
