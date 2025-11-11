Video

Salta con la bici una BMW M5 di traverso: il video dello stunt

Avatar di Emanuele Colombo, il 11/11/25

1 ora fa - BMW M5 in drift e Billy Perry in volo: lo stunt è virale. Guarda il video

BMW vs BMX: lo stuntman Billy Perry salta con la sua BMW una BMW M5 in drifting. Il video virale dell'impresa

BMW è spesso protagonista di video ad alto contenuto emozionale. Dopo il drifting in fabbrica della M2 Red Bull, tocca alla sorella maggiore BMW M5 esibirsi di traverso, dividendo però il palcoscenico con lo stuntman Billy Perry e la sua BMX

BMW contro BMX: la bici salta la super-berlina mentre questa passa tra le rampe grazie alle quali Billy Perry ha spiccato il volo. Il risultato è spettacolare e il video sta diventando virale. A quando la rivincita contro un monopattino elettrico?

Pubblicato da Emanuele Colombo, 11/11/2025
Tags
bmwbmw m5stunt
Listino BMW Serie 5
AllestimentoCV / KwPrezzo
Serie 5 520i sDrive 208 / 15367.600 €
Serie 5 520d sDrive 197 / 14568.700 €
Serie 5 520d xDrive 197 / 14571.100 €
Serie 5 520i sDrive M Sport 208 / 15372.000 €
Serie 5 520d sDrive M Sport 197 / 14573.100 €
Serie 5 530e sDrive 299 / 22073.100 €
Serie 5 520i sDrive M Sport Pro 208 / 15374.300 €
Serie 5 i5 eDrive40 - / -74.400 €
Serie 5 540d 303cv xDrive 303 / 22375.300 €
Serie 5 540d 266cv xDrive 266 / 19675.300 €
Serie 5 520d sDrive M Sport Pro 197 / 14575.400 €
Serie 5 520d xDrive M Sport 197 / 14575.500 €
Serie 5 530e xDrive 299 / 22075.800 €
Serie 5 530e sDrive M Sport 299 / 22076.600 €
Serie 5 i5 eDrive40 M Sport Edition - / -77.400 €
Serie 5 520d xDrive M Sport Pro 197 / 14577.800 €
Serie 5 530e sDrive M Sport Pro 299 / 22078.900 €
Serie 5 530e xDrive M Sport 299 / 22079.300 €
Serie 5 i5 eDrive40 M Sport Pro - / -79.700 €
Serie 5 540d 266cv xDrive M Sport 266 / 19679.700 €
Serie 5 540d 303cv xDrive M Sport 303 / 22379.700 €
Serie 5 i5 xDrive40 - / -80.200 €
Serie 5 530e xDrive M Sport Pro 299 / 22081.600 €
Serie 5 540d 303cv xDrive M Sport Pro 303 / 22382.000 €
Serie 5 540d 266cv xDrive M Sport Pro 266 / 19682.000 €
Serie 5 i5 xDrive40 M Sport Edition - / -83.050 €
Serie 5 550e xDrive 489 / 36085.100 €
Serie 5 i5 xDrive40 M Sport Pro - / -85.350 €
Serie 5 550e xDrive M Sport 489 / 36088.300 €
Serie 5 550e xDrive M Sport Pro 489 / 36090.600 €
Serie 5 i5 M60 - / -100.200 €
Serie 5 i5 M60 M Sport Pro - / -101.300 €

Per ulteriori informazioni su listino prezzi, caratteristiche e dotazioni della BMW Serie 5 visita la pagina della scheda di listino.

Scheda, prezzi e dotazioni BMW Serie 5
