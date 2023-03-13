Mercedes GLB restyling, il 16 marzo la presentazione. Prima foto

L'immagine mostra il contenitore, tuttavia la novità più interessante è forse il contenuto del cofano stesso. Mercedes GLB riceve una ''scossetta'' a 48 volt? Non resta che aspettare giovedì 16 marzo, data in cui la Stella svelerà il restyling del suo SUV compatto a 7 posti, gemello eterozigote di Mercedes GLA. Sui social, come prassi, un post anticipa il reveal.

Be ready for the new #MercedesBenz #GLB! With new features and updated styling, Mercedes-Benz is making the spacious compact SUV even more capable. More to come on March 16. pic.twitter.com/vKzMmFeZd5 — Mercedes-Benz Press (@MB_Press) March 13, 2023



SUCCEDE UN 48 La foto Twitter mostra dunque il frontale, rinnovato nel disegno delle luci diurne e della mascherina. Anche in seguito agli interventi su Classe A / Classe B, la logica suggerisce che pure GLB assaporerà l'ebbrezza dell'elettrificazione, sebbene quella di intensità minima. Oggi equipaggiato solo di unità a tre o quattro cilindri diesel e benzina ''pure'', col facelift dovrebbe trasformare in motorizzazioni mild hybrid 48V la gamma a benzina, quindi sia il propulsore da 1,3 litri (GLB 180), sia il 2,0 litri (GLB 200 e GLB 250), anche in configurazione sportiva (AMG GLB 35). Trascurabile l'aumento di potenza, più sensibile invece la riduzione dei consumi nell'impiego quotidiano.

VEDI ANCHE

Mercedes GLB 2023, le nostre foto spia

PLUG-IN OR NOT PLUG-IN? Non ci aspettiamo modifiche, invece, all'offerta diesel, così come è improbabile (ma non impossibile) che GLB 2023 si declini anche in una variante ibrida plug-in: la presenza, su richiesta, della terza fila di sedili, a occhio ostacola l'alloggio sotto il piano di carico di una batteria oltre un certo calibro. La conferma, o la smentita, tra una manciata di giorni.

Pubblicato da Lorenzo Centenari, 13/03/2023