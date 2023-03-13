Logo MotorBox
Mercedes GLB restyling, il 16 marzo la presentazione. Prima foto

Avatar di Lorenzo Centenari , il 13/03/23

2 ore fa - Cambia il frontale, si rinnova in chiave ibrida soft la gamma propulsori

Cambia il frontale e si rinnova in chiave ibrida soft la gamma propulsori, con l'offerta a benzina "mild hybrid only". Primo teaser

L'immagine mostra il contenitore, tuttavia la novità più interessante è forse il contenuto del cofano stesso. Mercedes GLB riceve una ''scossetta'' a 48 volt? Non resta che aspettare giovedì 16 marzo, data in cui la Stella svelerà il restyling del suo SUV compatto a 7 posti, gemello eterozigote di Mercedes GLA. Sui social, come prassi, un post anticipa il reveal. 


SUCCEDE UN 48 La foto Twitter mostra dunque il frontale, rinnovato nel disegno delle luci diurne e della mascherina. Anche in seguito agli interventi su Classe A / Classe B, la logica suggerisce che pure GLB assaporerà l'ebbrezza dell'elettrificazione, sebbene quella di intensità minima. Oggi equipaggiato solo di unità a tre o quattro cilindri diesel e benzina ''pure'', col facelift dovrebbe trasformare in motorizzazioni mild hybrid 48V la gamma a benzina, quindi sia il propulsore da 1,3 litri (GLB 180), sia il 2,0 litri (GLB 200 e GLB 250), anche in configurazione sportiva (AMG GLB 35). Trascurabile l'aumento di potenza, più sensibile invece la riduzione dei consumi nell'impiego quotidiano. 

Mercedes GLB 2023, le nostre foto spia

PLUG-IN OR NOT PLUG-IN? Non ci aspettiamo modifiche, invece, all'offerta diesel, così come è improbabile (ma non impossibile) che GLB 2023 si declini anche in una variante ibrida plug-in: la presenza, su richiesta, della terza fila di sedili, a occhio ostacola l'alloggio sotto il piano di carico di una batteria oltre un certo calibro. La conferma, o la smentita, tra una manciata di giorni.

Pubblicato da Lorenzo Centenari, 13/03/2023
mercedessuv compattisuv ibridimercedes glb
Listino Mercedes-Benz GLB
Allestimento CV / Kw Prezzo
GLB 180 d Automatic Executive 116 / 85 39.030 €
GLB 180 Automatic Executive 136 / 100 39.640 €
GLB 180 d Automatic Business 116 / 85 39.890 €
GLB 180 Automatic Business 136 / 100 40.500 €
GLB 180 d Automatic Sport 116 / 85 40.970 €
GLB 180 Automatic Sport 136 / 100 41.580 €
GLB 200 d Automatic Executive 150 / 110 41.720 €
GLB 180 d Automatic Sport Plus 116 / 85 42.290 €
GLB 200 Automatic Executive 163 / 120 42.410 €
GLB 200 d Automatic Business 150 / 110 42.580 €
GLB 180 Automatic Sport Plus 136 / 100 42.900 €
GLB 200 Automatic Business 163 / 120 43.270 €
GLB 200 d Automatic Sport 150 / 110 43.660 €
GLB 180 d Automatic Premium 116 / 85 44.020 €
GLB 200 Automatic Sport 163 / 120 44.350 €
GLB 180 Automatic Premium 136 / 100 44.630 €
GLB 200 d Automatic Sport Plus 150 / 110 44.980 €
GLB 200 Automatic Sport Plus 163 / 120 45.670 €
GLB 200 d Automatic 4Matic Sport 150 / 110 45.907 €
GLB 200 Automatic 4Matic Sport 163 / 120 46.597 €
GLB 200 d Automatic Premium 150 / 110 46.710 €
GLB 200 d Automatic 4Matic Sport Plus 150 / 110 47.237 €
GLB 200 Automatic Premium 163 / 120 47.400 €
GLB 200 Automatic 4Matic Sport Plus 163 / 120 47.927 €
GLB 250 Automatic Sport 224 / 165 48.127 €
GLB 220 d Automatic Sport 190 / 140 48.587 €
GLB 200 d Automatic 4Matic Premium 150 / 110 48.962 €
GLB 250 Automatic Sport Plus 224 / 165 49.217 €
GLB 200 Automatic 4Matic Premium 163 / 120 49.652 €
GLB 220 d Automatic Sport Plus 190 / 140 49.677 €
GLB 250 Automatic 4Matic Sport 224 / 165 50.387 €
GLB 220 d Automatic 4Matic Sport 190 / 140 50.847 €
GLB 250 Automatic 4Matic Sport Plus 224 / 165 51.477 €
GLB 250 Automatic Premium 224 / 165 51.677 €
GLB 220 d Automatic 4Matic Sport Plus 190 / 140 51.937 €
GLB 220 d Automatic Premium 190 / 140 52.137 €
GLB 250 Automatic 4Matic Premium 224 / 165 53.937 €
GLB 220 d Automatic 4Matic Premium 190 / 140 54.397 €
GLB 35 AMG 4Matic 306 / 225 60.735 €

Per ulteriori informazioni su listino prezzi, caratteristiche e dotazioni della Mercedes-Benz GLB visita la pagina della scheda di listino.

Scheda, prezzi e dotazioni Mercedes-Benz GLB
