Mercedes GLB restyling, il 16 marzo la presentazione. Prima foto

L'immagine mostra il contenitore, tuttavia la novità più interessante è forse il contenuto del cofano stesso. Mercedes GLB riceve una ''scossetta'' a 48 volt? Non resta che aspettare giovedì 16 marzo, data in cui la Stella svelerà il restyling del suo SUV compatto a 7 posti, gemello eterozigote di Mercedes GLA. Sui social, come prassi, un post anticipa il reveal.
Be ready for the new #MercedesBenz #GLB! With new features and updated styling, Mercedes-Benz is making the spacious compact SUV even more capable. More to come on March 16. pic.twitter.com/vKzMmFeZd5— Mercedes-Benz Press (@MB_Press) March 13, 2023
SUCCEDE UN 48 La foto Twitter mostra dunque il frontale, rinnovato nel disegno delle luci diurne e della mascherina. Anche in seguito agli interventi su Classe A / Classe B, la logica suggerisce che pure GLB assaporerà l'ebbrezza dell'elettrificazione, sebbene quella di intensità minima. Oggi equipaggiato solo di unità a tre o quattro cilindri diesel e benzina ''pure'', col facelift dovrebbe trasformare in motorizzazioni mild hybrid 48V la gamma a benzina, quindi sia il propulsore da 1,3 litri (GLB 180), sia il 2,0 litri (GLB 200 e GLB 250), anche in configurazione sportiva (AMG GLB 35). Trascurabile l'aumento di potenza, più sensibile invece la riduzione dei consumi nell'impiego quotidiano.
Mercedes GLB 2023, le nostre foto spia
PLUG-IN OR NOT PLUG-IN? Non ci aspettiamo modifiche, invece, all'offerta diesel, così come è improbabile (ma non impossibile) che GLB 2023 si declini anche in una variante ibrida plug-in: la presenza, su richiesta, della terza fila di sedili, a occhio ostacola l'alloggio sotto il piano di carico di una batteria oltre un certo calibro. La conferma, o la smentita, tra una manciata di giorni.
|Allestimento
|CV / Kw
|Prezzo
|GLB 180 d Automatic Executive
|116 / 85
|39.030 €
|GLB 180 Automatic Executive
|136 / 100
|39.640 €
|GLB 180 d Automatic Business
|116 / 85
|39.890 €
|GLB 180 Automatic Business
|136 / 100
|40.500 €
|GLB 180 d Automatic Sport
|116 / 85
|40.970 €
|GLB 180 Automatic Sport
|136 / 100
|41.580 €
|GLB 200 d Automatic Executive
|150 / 110
|41.720 €
|GLB 180 d Automatic Sport Plus
|116 / 85
|42.290 €
|GLB 200 Automatic Executive
|163 / 120
|42.410 €
|GLB 200 d Automatic Business
|150 / 110
|42.580 €
|GLB 180 Automatic Sport Plus
|136 / 100
|42.900 €
|GLB 200 Automatic Business
|163 / 120
|43.270 €
|GLB 200 d Automatic Sport
|150 / 110
|43.660 €
|GLB 180 d Automatic Premium
|116 / 85
|44.020 €
|GLB 200 Automatic Sport
|163 / 120
|44.350 €
|GLB 180 Automatic Premium
|136 / 100
|44.630 €
|GLB 200 d Automatic Sport Plus
|150 / 110
|44.980 €
|GLB 200 Automatic Sport Plus
|163 / 120
|45.670 €
|GLB 200 d Automatic 4Matic Sport
|150 / 110
|45.907 €
|GLB 200 Automatic 4Matic Sport
|163 / 120
|46.597 €
|GLB 200 d Automatic Premium
|150 / 110
|46.710 €
|GLB 200 d Automatic 4Matic Sport Plus
|150 / 110
|47.237 €
|GLB 200 Automatic Premium
|163 / 120
|47.400 €
|GLB 200 Automatic 4Matic Sport Plus
|163 / 120
|47.927 €
|GLB 250 Automatic Sport
|224 / 165
|48.127 €
|GLB 220 d Automatic Sport
|190 / 140
|48.587 €
|GLB 200 d Automatic 4Matic Premium
|150 / 110
|48.962 €
|GLB 250 Automatic Sport Plus
|224 / 165
|49.217 €
|GLB 200 Automatic 4Matic Premium
|163 / 120
|49.652 €
|GLB 220 d Automatic Sport Plus
|190 / 140
|49.677 €
|GLB 250 Automatic 4Matic Sport
|224 / 165
|50.387 €
|GLB 220 d Automatic 4Matic Sport
|190 / 140
|50.847 €
|GLB 250 Automatic 4Matic Sport Plus
|224 / 165
|51.477 €
|GLB 250 Automatic Premium
|224 / 165
|51.677 €
|GLB 220 d Automatic 4Matic Sport Plus
|190 / 140
|51.937 €
|GLB 220 d Automatic Premium
|190 / 140
|52.137 €
|GLB 250 Automatic 4Matic Premium
|224 / 165
|53.937 €
|GLB 220 d Automatic 4Matic Premium
|190 / 140
|54.397 €
|GLB 35 AMG 4Matic
|306 / 225
|60.735 €
