Nuova Mercedes GLA, fari puntati sul restyling. Foto teaser

Avatar di Lorenzo Centenari , il 14/03/23

Presentazione il 16 marzo, proprio in concomitanza col facelift di GLB. Le novità al frontale, le motorizzazioni mild hybrid 48V

Ha ancora addosso il ''trucco'' che andava di moda nel 2020, l'anno in cui è uscita la nuova generazione (la seconda), ma si sa, le mode cambiano a velocità drago. Ragione per la quale Mercedes GLA è ora felice di mostrare i risultati della sua ultima seduta dall'estetista. Appuntamento col restyling fissato per giovedì 16 marzo: esatto, stessa data sia per GLA, sia per la controparte a 7 posti GLB. Il 16 marzo è il giorno dei crossover della Stella ''taglia S''. 


HYBRID EVOLUTION Come GLB, in edizione 2023 anche GLA (come si apprende dalla foto teaser pubblicata sul profilo Twitter di Mercedes Media) sfoggia quindi nuovi fari a LED e altre lievi modifiche al frontale, delle quali avremo immagini più nitide al momento della world premiere. Probabile un aggiornamento anche al sistema di infotainment MBUX, la novità maggiore è tuttavia l'introduzione dell'elettrificazione ''soft'' sui motori a benzina. Sia l'unità da 1,3 litri (GLA 180 e GLA 200), sia il 4 cilindri da 2,0 litri (GLA 250), anche in salsa high performance (AMG GLA 35 e AMG GLA 45 S), ricevono la tecnologia mild hybrid 48 volt. A sua volta, l'ibrida ricaricabile (GLA 250 e) dovrebbe maturare un superiore grado di efficienza (cioè maggiore autonomia in modalità 100% elettrica) grazie all'adozione di una batteria a più elevata capacità. Il diesel? Resta in gamma, ma non prende alcuna ''scossa''. La contrigura EV, Mercedes EQA? Evolve (forse) pure lei. A breve, tutto quello che c'è da sapere, tempi di uscita e variazioni ai prezzi inclusi.

Pubblicato da Lorenzo Centenari, 14/03/2023
Listino Mercedes-Benz GLA
Allestimento CV / Kw Prezzo
GLA 180 d Automatic Executive 116 / 85 37.447 €
GLA 180 Automatic Executive 136 / 100 38.057 €
GLA 180 d Automatic Business 116 / 85 38.307 €
GLA 180 Automatic Business 136 / 100 38.917 €
GLA 180 d Automatic Sport 116 / 85 39.047 €
GLA 180 Automatic Sport 136 / 100 39.657 €
GLA 200 d Automatic Executive 150 / 110 40.137 €
GLA 180 d Automatic Sport Plus 116 / 85 40.387 €
GLA 200 Automatic Executive 163 / 120 40.827 €
GLA 200 d Automatic Business 150 / 110 40.997 €
GLA 180 Automatic Sport Plus 136 / 100 40.997 €
GLA 200 Automatic Business 163 / 120 41.687 €
GLA 200 d Automatic Sport 150 / 110 41.737 €
GLA 180 d Automatic Premium 116 / 85 41.887 €
GLA 200 Automatic Sport 163 / 120 42.427 €
GLA 180 Automatic Premium 136 / 100 42.497 €
GLA 200 d Automatic Sport Plus 150 / 110 43.077 €
GLA 200 Automatic Sport Plus 163 / 120 43.767 €
GLA 200 d Automatic 4Matic Sport 150 / 110 43.997 €
GLA 200 d Automatic Premium 150 / 110 44.577 €
GLA 200 Automatic 4Matic Sport 163 / 120 44.687 €
GLA 200 Automatic Premium 163 / 120 45.267 €
GLA 200 d Automatic 4Matic Sport Plus 150 / 110 45.337 €
GLA 200 Automatic 4Matic Sport Plus 163 / 120 46.027 €
GLA 250 Automatic Sport 224 / 165 46.107 €
GLA 220 d Automatic Sport 190 / 140 46.567 €
GLA 200 d Automatic 4Matic Premium 150 / 110 46.847 €
GLA 250 Automatic Sport Plus 224 / 165 47.197 €
GLA 200 Automatic 4Matic Premium 163 / 120 47.537 €
GLA 220 d Automatic Sport Plus 190 / 140 47.657 €
GLA 250 Automatic 4Matic Sport 224 / 165 48.367 €
GLA 220 d Automatic 4Matic Sport 190 / 140 48.827 €
GLA 250 Automatic Premium 224 / 165 48.957 €
GLA 220 d Automatic Premium 190 / 140 49.417 €
GLA 250 Automatic 4Matic Sport Plus 224 / 165 49.457 €
GLA 220 d Automatic 4Matic Sport Plus 190 / 140 49.917 €
GLA 250 Automatic 4Matic Premium 224 / 165 51.217 €
GLA 220 d Automatic 4Matic Premium 190 / 140 51.677 €
GLA 250 e Plug-in Hybrid Automatic Sport 160 / 118 53.028 €
GLA 250 e Plug-in Hybrid Automatic Sport Plus 160 / 118 54.118 €
GLA 250 e Plug-in Hybrid Automatic Premium 160 / 118 55.878 €
GLA AMG 35 4Matic 306 / 225 58.220 €
GLA AMG 45 S 4Matic 421 / 310 68.520 €

Per ulteriori informazioni su listino prezzi, caratteristiche e dotazioni della Mercedes-Benz GLA visita la pagina della scheda di listino.

Scheda, prezzi e dotazioni Mercedes-Benz GLA
