Nuova Mercedes GLA, fari puntati sul restyling. Foto teaser

Ha ancora addosso il ''trucco'' che andava di moda nel 2020, l'anno in cui è uscita la nuova generazione (la seconda), ma si sa, le mode cambiano a velocità drago. Ragione per la quale Mercedes GLA è ora felice di mostrare i risultati della sua ultima seduta dall'estetista. Appuntamento col restyling fissato per giovedì 16 marzo: esatto, stessa data sia per GLA, sia per la controparte a 7 posti GLB. Il 16 marzo è il giorno dei crossover della Stella ''taglia S''.
The #MercedesBenz #GLA is receiving numerous innovations. Look forward to the upgraded sporty compact SUV and check out the latest news on March 16. pic.twitter.com/h69wv6qq78VEDI ANCHE— Mercedes-Benz Press (@MB_Press) March 12, 2023
HYBRID EVOLUTION Come GLB, in edizione 2023 anche GLA (come si apprende dalla foto teaser pubblicata sul profilo Twitter di Mercedes Media) sfoggia quindi nuovi fari a LED e altre lievi modifiche al frontale, delle quali avremo immagini più nitide al momento della world premiere. Probabile un aggiornamento anche al sistema di infotainment MBUX, la novità maggiore è tuttavia l'introduzione dell'elettrificazione ''soft'' sui motori a benzina. Sia l'unità da 1,3 litri (GLA 180 e GLA 200), sia il 4 cilindri da 2,0 litri (GLA 250), anche in salsa high performance (AMG GLA 35 e AMG GLA 45 S), ricevono la tecnologia mild hybrid 48 volt. A sua volta, l'ibrida ricaricabile (GLA 250 e) dovrebbe maturare un superiore grado di efficienza (cioè maggiore autonomia in modalità 100% elettrica) grazie all'adozione di una batteria a più elevata capacità. Il diesel? Resta in gamma, ma non prende alcuna ''scossa''. La contrigura EV, Mercedes EQA? Evolve (forse) pure lei. A breve, tutto quello che c'è da sapere, tempi di uscita e variazioni ai prezzi inclusi.
|Allestimento
|CV / Kw
|Prezzo
|GLA 180 d Automatic Executive
|116 / 85
|37.447 €
|GLA 180 Automatic Executive
|136 / 100
|38.057 €
|GLA 180 d Automatic Business
|116 / 85
|38.307 €
|GLA 180 Automatic Business
|136 / 100
|38.917 €
|GLA 180 d Automatic Sport
|116 / 85
|39.047 €
|GLA 180 Automatic Sport
|136 / 100
|39.657 €
|GLA 200 d Automatic Executive
|150 / 110
|40.137 €
|GLA 180 d Automatic Sport Plus
|116 / 85
|40.387 €
|GLA 200 Automatic Executive
|163 / 120
|40.827 €
|GLA 200 d Automatic Business
|150 / 110
|40.997 €
|GLA 180 Automatic Sport Plus
|136 / 100
|40.997 €
|GLA 200 Automatic Business
|163 / 120
|41.687 €
|GLA 200 d Automatic Sport
|150 / 110
|41.737 €
|GLA 180 d Automatic Premium
|116 / 85
|41.887 €
|GLA 200 Automatic Sport
|163 / 120
|42.427 €
|GLA 180 Automatic Premium
|136 / 100
|42.497 €
|GLA 200 d Automatic Sport Plus
|150 / 110
|43.077 €
|GLA 200 Automatic Sport Plus
|163 / 120
|43.767 €
|GLA 200 d Automatic 4Matic Sport
|150 / 110
|43.997 €
|GLA 200 d Automatic Premium
|150 / 110
|44.577 €
|GLA 200 Automatic 4Matic Sport
|163 / 120
|44.687 €
|GLA 200 Automatic Premium
|163 / 120
|45.267 €
|GLA 200 d Automatic 4Matic Sport Plus
|150 / 110
|45.337 €
|GLA 200 Automatic 4Matic Sport Plus
|163 / 120
|46.027 €
|GLA 250 Automatic Sport
|224 / 165
|46.107 €
|GLA 220 d Automatic Sport
|190 / 140
|46.567 €
|GLA 200 d Automatic 4Matic Premium
|150 / 110
|46.847 €
|GLA 250 Automatic Sport Plus
|224 / 165
|47.197 €
|GLA 200 Automatic 4Matic Premium
|163 / 120
|47.537 €
|GLA 220 d Automatic Sport Plus
|190 / 140
|47.657 €
|GLA 250 Automatic 4Matic Sport
|224 / 165
|48.367 €
|GLA 220 d Automatic 4Matic Sport
|190 / 140
|48.827 €
|GLA 250 Automatic Premium
|224 / 165
|48.957 €
|GLA 220 d Automatic Premium
|190 / 140
|49.417 €
|GLA 250 Automatic 4Matic Sport Plus
|224 / 165
|49.457 €
|GLA 220 d Automatic 4Matic Sport Plus
|190 / 140
|49.917 €
|GLA 250 Automatic 4Matic Premium
|224 / 165
|51.217 €
|GLA 220 d Automatic 4Matic Premium
|190 / 140
|51.677 €
|GLA 250 e Plug-in Hybrid Automatic Sport
|160 / 118
|53.028 €
|GLA 250 e Plug-in Hybrid Automatic Sport Plus
|160 / 118
|54.118 €
|GLA 250 e Plug-in Hybrid Automatic Premium
|160 / 118
|55.878 €
|GLA AMG 35 4Matic
|306 / 225
|58.220 €
|GLA AMG 45 S 4Matic
|421 / 310
|68.520 €
