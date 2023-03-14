Nuova Mercedes GLA, fari puntati sul restyling. Foto teaser

Ha ancora addosso il ''trucco'' che andava di moda nel 2020, l'anno in cui è uscita la nuova generazione (la seconda), ma si sa, le mode cambiano a velocità drago. Ragione per la quale Mercedes GLA è ora felice di mostrare i risultati della sua ultima seduta dall'estetista. Appuntamento col restyling fissato per giovedì 16 marzo: esatto, stessa data sia per GLA, sia per la controparte a 7 posti GLB. Il 16 marzo è il giorno dei crossover della Stella ''taglia S''.



HYBRID EVOLUTION Come GLB, in edizione 2023 anche GLA (come si apprende dalla foto teaser pubblicata sul profilo Twitter di Mercedes Media) sfoggia quindi nuovi fari a LED e altre lievi modifiche al frontale, delle quali avremo immagini più nitide al momento della world premiere. Probabile un aggiornamento anche al sistema di infotainment MBUX, la novità maggiore è tuttavia l'introduzione dell'elettrificazione ''soft'' sui motori a benzina. Sia l'unità da 1,3 litri (GLA 180 e GLA 200), sia il 4 cilindri da 2,0 litri (GLA 250), anche in salsa high performance (AMG GLA 35 e AMG GLA 45 S), ricevono la tecnologia mild hybrid 48 volt. A sua volta, l'ibrida ricaricabile (GLA 250 e) dovrebbe maturare un superiore grado di efficienza (cioè maggiore autonomia in modalità 100% elettrica) grazie all'adozione di una batteria a più elevata capacità. Il diesel? Resta in gamma, ma non prende alcuna ''scossa''. La contrigura EV, Mercedes EQA? Evolve (forse) pure lei. A breve, tutto quello che c'è da sapere, tempi di uscita e variazioni ai prezzi inclusi.

Pubblicato da Lorenzo Centenari, 14/03/2023