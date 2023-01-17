Mercedes CLA, il facelift è dietro l'angolo. Mild hybrid?

Dalla compatta alla coupé compatta, il passo è breve. Il restyling di Mercedes Classe A e Classe B risale a ottobre dell'anno passato, ora è a Mercedes CLA che la Stella dedica il classico quarto d'ora di notorietà. Con l'unveiling del modello nuovo (della Coupé, non della Shooting Brake, almeno così sembra), l'appuntamento è in programma per mercoledì 18 gennaio. Un post su Twitter per alzare la temperatura.
The #CLA by #MercedesBenz is getting an update. You can catch a first glimpse of its new design on January 18. So stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/XB5oFMIgSiVEDI ANCHE— Mercedes-Benz Press (@MB_Press) January 16, 2023
MINI NOVITÀ I dettagli restano nascosti, dall'oscuro teaser ricaviamo qualche informazione giusto sulla forma delle nuove luci posteriori. Dopotutto - e Classe A insegna - CLA non ha intenzione di stravolgere il proprio design: oltre ai fari, qualche novità interesserà il frontale, vedi nuova griglia e nuovo paraurti. Modesti pure i cambiamenti attesi in abitacolo: nuova console centrale ''aerodinamica'', nuovo volante, l'ultima release dell'infotainment MBUX.
SUCCEDE UN 48 Quasi scontata, infine, la trasformazione di CLA a benzina in CLA mild hybrid a benzina. Entrambe le unità a 4 cilindri, l'1,3 litri da 136 o 163 cv e il 2,0 litri da 224 cv, dovrebbero in sostanza essere completate di tecnologia mild hybrid 48 volt, acquistando potenza e al tempo stesso riducendo i consumi. Sin dal lancio, il listino includerà le motorizzazioni diesel e AMG, mentre la versione aggiornata di CLA ibrida plug-in potrebbe unirsi alla compagnia solo in seguito.
|Allestimento
|CV / Kw
|Prezzo
|CLA Coupé 180 Executive
|136 / 100
|34.678 €
|CLA Coupé 180d Executive
|116 / 85
|34.739 €
|CLA Coupé 180 Business
|136 / 100
|35.909 €
|CLA Coupé 180d Business
|116 / 85
|35.970 €
|CLA Coupé 180 Automatic Executive
|136 / 100
|36.829 €
|CLA Coupé 180d Automatic Executive
|116 / 85
|36.890 €
|CLA Coupé 200d Executive
|150 / 110
|37.280 €
|CLA Coupé 180 Sport
|136 / 100
|37.499 €
|CLA Coupé 180d Sport
|116 / 85
|37.560 €
|CLA Coupé 200 Executive
|163 / 120
|37.999 €
|CLA Coupé 180 Automatic Business
|136 / 100
|38.059 €
|CLA Coupé 180d Automatic Business
|116 / 85
|38.120 €
|CLA Coupé 200d Business
|150 / 110
|38.510 €
|CLA Coupé 200 Business
|163 / 120
|39.229 €
|CLA Coupé 200d Automatic Executive
|150 / 110
|39.430 €
|CLA Coupé 180 Automatic Sport
|136 / 100
|39.649 €
|CLA Coupé 180d Automatic Sport
|116 / 85
|39.710 €
|CLA Coupé 180 Premium
|136 / 100
|39.918 €
|CLA Coupé 180d Premium
|116 / 85
|39.979 €
|CLA Coupé 200d Sport
|150 / 110
|40.100 €
|CLA Coupé 200 Automatic Executive
|163 / 120
|40.149 €
|CLA Coupé 200d Automatic Business
|150 / 110
|40.660 €
|CLA Coupé 200 Sport
|163 / 120
|40.819 €
|CLA Coupé 200 Automatic Business
|163 / 120
|41.379 €
|CLA Coupé 180 Automatic Premium
|136 / 100
|42.069 €
|CLA Coupé 180d Automatic Premium
|116 / 85
|42.130 €
|CLA Coupé 200d Automatic Sport
|150 / 110
|42.250 €
|CLA Coupé 200d Premium
|150 / 110
|42.520 €
|CLA Coupé 200 Automatic Sport
|163 / 120
|42.969 €
|CLA Coupé 200 Premium
|163 / 120
|43.239 €
|CLA Coupé 200d Automatic 4Matic Business
|150 / 110
|44.085 €
|CLA Coupé 200d Automatic Premium
|150 / 110
|44.670 €
|CLA Coupé 200 Automatic 4Matic Business
|163 / 120
|44.809 €
|CLA Coupé 220d Automatic Business
|190 / 140
|45.048 €
|CLA Coupé 200 Automatic 4Matic Sport
|163 / 120
|45.228 €
|CLA Coupé 200 Automatic Premium
|163 / 120
|45.389 €
|CLA Coupé 250 Automatic Business
|224 / 165
|46.439 €
|CLA Coupé 200d Automatic 4Matic Premium
|150 / 110
|46.925 €
|CLA Coupé 220d Automatic 4Matic Business
|190 / 140
|47.309 €
|CLA Coupé 220d Automatic Sport
|190 / 140
|47.388 €
|CLA Coupé 200 Automatic 4Matic Premium
|163 / 120
|47.649 €
|CLA Coupé 250 Automatic 4Matic Business
|224 / 165
|48.768 €
|CLA Coupé 250 Automatic Sport
|224 / 165
|48.779 €
|CLA Coupé 220d Automatic Premium
|190 / 140
|49.169 €
|CLA Coupé 220d Automatic 4Matic Sport
|190 / 140
|49.648 €
|CLA Coupé 250 e Plug-in Hybrid Automatic Business
|160 / 117
|49.841 €
|CLA Coupé 250 Automatic Premium
|224 / 165
|50.559 €
|CLA Coupé 250 Automatic 4Matic Sport
|224 / 165
|51.108 €
|CLA Coupé 220d Automatic 4Matic Premium
|190 / 140
|51.429 €
|CLA Coupé 250 e Plug-in Hybrid Automatic Sport
|160 / 117
|52.181 €
|CLA Coupé 250 Automatic 4Matic Premium
|224 / 165
|52.889 €
|CLA Coupé 250 e Plug-in Hybrid Automatic Premium
|160 / 117
|53.961 €
|CLA Coupé AMG 35 4Matic
|306 / 225
|56.251 €
|CLA Coupé AMG 45 S 4Matic+
|421 / 310
|69.082 €
|CLA Coupé 200d Automatic 4Matic Sport
|150 / 110
|445.050 €
Per ulteriori informazioni su listino prezzi, caratteristiche e dotazioni della Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupé visita la pagina della scheda di listino.Scheda, prezzi e dotazioni Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupé