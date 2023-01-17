Mercedes CLA, il facelift è dietro l'angolo. Mild hybrid?

Dalla compatta alla coupé compatta, il passo è breve. Il restyling di Mercedes Classe A e Classe B risale a ottobre dell'anno passato, ora è a Mercedes CLA che la Stella dedica il classico quarto d'ora di notorietà. Con l'unveiling del modello nuovo (della Coupé, non della Shooting Brake, almeno così sembra), l'appuntamento è in programma per mercoledì 18 gennaio. Un post su Twitter per alzare la temperatura.



MINI NOVITÀ I dettagli restano nascosti, dall'oscuro teaser ricaviamo qualche informazione giusto sulla forma delle nuove luci posteriori. Dopotutto - e Classe A insegna - CLA non ha intenzione di stravolgere il proprio design: oltre ai fari, qualche novità interesserà il frontale, vedi nuova griglia e nuovo paraurti. Modesti pure i cambiamenti attesi in abitacolo: nuova console centrale ''aerodinamica'', nuovo volante, l'ultima release dell'infotainment MBUX.

SUCCEDE UN 48 Quasi scontata, infine, la trasformazione di CLA a benzina in CLA mild hybrid a benzina. Entrambe le unità a 4 cilindri, l'1,3 litri da 136 o 163 cv e il 2,0 litri da 224 cv, dovrebbero in sostanza essere completate di tecnologia mild hybrid 48 volt, acquistando potenza e al tempo stesso riducendo i consumi. Sin dal lancio, il listino includerà le motorizzazioni diesel e AMG, mentre la versione aggiornata di CLA ibrida plug-in potrebbe unirsi alla compagnia solo in seguito.

Pubblicato da Lorenzo Centenari, 17/01/2023