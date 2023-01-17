Logo MotorBox
Mercedes CLA, il facelift è dietro l'angolo. Mild hybrid?

Avatar di Lorenzo Centenari , il 17/01/23

34 minuti fa - Reveal il 18 gennaio, probabile l'introduzione dell'ibrido 48 volt

Reveal il 18 gennaio, probabile l'introduzione della tecnologia ibrida 48V sui motori a benzina. Lievi aggiornamenti dentro e fuori

Dalla compatta alla coupé compatta, il passo è breve. Il restyling di Mercedes Classe A e Classe B risale a ottobre dell'anno passato, ora è a Mercedes CLA che la Stella dedica il classico quarto d'ora di notorietà. Con l'unveiling del modello nuovo (della Coupé, non della Shooting Brake, almeno così sembra), l'appuntamento è in programma per mercoledì 18 gennaio. Un post su Twitter per alzare la temperatura.


MINI NOVITÀ I dettagli restano nascosti, dall'oscuro teaser ricaviamo qualche informazione giusto sulla forma delle nuove luci posteriori. Dopotutto - e Classe A insegna - CLA non ha intenzione di stravolgere il proprio design: oltre ai fari, qualche novità interesserà il frontale, vedi nuova griglia e nuovo paraurti. Modesti pure i cambiamenti attesi in abitacolo: nuova console centrale ''aerodinamica'', nuovo volante, l'ultima release dell'infotainment MBUX.

SUCCEDE UN 48 Quasi scontata, infine, la trasformazione di CLA a benzina in CLA mild hybrid a benzina. Entrambe le unità a 4 cilindri, l'1,3 litri da 136 o 163 cv e il 2,0 litri da 224 cv, dovrebbero in sostanza essere completate di tecnologia mild hybrid 48 volt, acquistando potenza e al tempo stesso riducendo i consumi. Sin dal lancio, il listino includerà le motorizzazioni diesel e AMG, mentre la versione aggiornata di CLA ibrida plug-in potrebbe unirsi alla compagnia solo in seguito.

Pubblicato da Lorenzo Centenari, 17/01/2023
Listino Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupé
Allestimento CV / Kw Prezzo
CLA Coupé 180 Executive 136 / 100 34.678 €
CLA Coupé 180d Executive 116 / 85 34.739 €
CLA Coupé 180 Business 136 / 100 35.909 €
CLA Coupé 180d Business 116 / 85 35.970 €
CLA Coupé 180 Automatic Executive 136 / 100 36.829 €
CLA Coupé 180d Automatic Executive 116 / 85 36.890 €
CLA Coupé 200d Executive 150 / 110 37.280 €
CLA Coupé 180 Sport 136 / 100 37.499 €
CLA Coupé 180d Sport 116 / 85 37.560 €
CLA Coupé 200 Executive 163 / 120 37.999 €
CLA Coupé 180 Automatic Business 136 / 100 38.059 €
CLA Coupé 180d Automatic Business 116 / 85 38.120 €
CLA Coupé 200d Business 150 / 110 38.510 €
CLA Coupé 200 Business 163 / 120 39.229 €
CLA Coupé 200d Automatic Executive 150 / 110 39.430 €
CLA Coupé 180 Automatic Sport 136 / 100 39.649 €
CLA Coupé 180d Automatic Sport 116 / 85 39.710 €
CLA Coupé 180 Premium 136 / 100 39.918 €
CLA Coupé 180d Premium 116 / 85 39.979 €
CLA Coupé 200d Sport 150 / 110 40.100 €
CLA Coupé 200 Automatic Executive 163 / 120 40.149 €
CLA Coupé 200d Automatic Business 150 / 110 40.660 €
CLA Coupé 200 Sport 163 / 120 40.819 €
CLA Coupé 200 Automatic Business 163 / 120 41.379 €
CLA Coupé 180 Automatic Premium 136 / 100 42.069 €
CLA Coupé 180d Automatic Premium 116 / 85 42.130 €
CLA Coupé 200d Automatic Sport 150 / 110 42.250 €
CLA Coupé 200d Premium 150 / 110 42.520 €
CLA Coupé 200 Automatic Sport 163 / 120 42.969 €
CLA Coupé 200 Premium 163 / 120 43.239 €
CLA Coupé 200d Automatic 4Matic Business 150 / 110 44.085 €
CLA Coupé 200d Automatic Premium 150 / 110 44.670 €
CLA Coupé 200 Automatic 4Matic Business 163 / 120 44.809 €
CLA Coupé 220d Automatic Business 190 / 140 45.048 €
CLA Coupé 200 Automatic 4Matic Sport 163 / 120 45.228 €
CLA Coupé 200 Automatic Premium 163 / 120 45.389 €
CLA Coupé 250 Automatic Business 224 / 165 46.439 €
CLA Coupé 200d Automatic 4Matic Premium 150 / 110 46.925 €
CLA Coupé 220d Automatic 4Matic Business 190 / 140 47.309 €
CLA Coupé 220d Automatic Sport 190 / 140 47.388 €
CLA Coupé 200 Automatic 4Matic Premium 163 / 120 47.649 €
CLA Coupé 250 Automatic 4Matic Business 224 / 165 48.768 €
CLA Coupé 250 Automatic Sport 224 / 165 48.779 €
CLA Coupé 220d Automatic Premium 190 / 140 49.169 €
CLA Coupé 220d Automatic 4Matic Sport 190 / 140 49.648 €
CLA Coupé 250 e Plug-in Hybrid Automatic Business 160 / 117 49.841 €
CLA Coupé 250 Automatic Premium 224 / 165 50.559 €
CLA Coupé 250 Automatic 4Matic Sport 224 / 165 51.108 €
CLA Coupé 220d Automatic 4Matic Premium 190 / 140 51.429 €
CLA Coupé 250 e Plug-in Hybrid Automatic Sport 160 / 117 52.181 €
CLA Coupé 250 Automatic 4Matic Premium 224 / 165 52.889 €
CLA Coupé 250 e Plug-in Hybrid Automatic Premium 160 / 117 53.961 €
CLA Coupé AMG 35 4Matic 306 / 225 56.251 €
CLA Coupé AMG 45 S 4Matic+ 421 / 310 69.082 €
CLA Coupé 200d Automatic 4Matic Sport 150 / 110 445.050 €

Per ulteriori informazioni su listino prezzi, caratteristiche e dotazioni della Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupé visita la pagina della scheda di listino.

