WorldSBK Portimao 2022, Razgatlioglu "para" Bautista nella superpole race

🏁Final results from #WorldSBK Superpole Race📊@toprak_tr54 makes it 2/2 so far with victory 🥇 ahead of familiar rivals @19Bautista 🥈 and @jonathanrea 🥉



But wait, there's more! 👀



Race 2 coming at you from 14:00 GMT +1 ⏰#PRTWorldSBK 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/8wdd1LlnSg