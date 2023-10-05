Vuoi il Defender a cielo aperto? Flying Huntsman Spyder 90 è quello che fa per te!

Costruita utilizzando pannelli in alluminio lavorati a mano e dotata di tetto in tela rimovibile, è una limited edition realizzata sulla base del SUV british

Siamo onesti, accostare il termine spider alle parole Land Rover o Defender non è una cosa che viene facile, anzi. Tuttavia, c’è un preparatore inglese, Khan, che ci crede a tal punto da aver messo mano al fuoristrada britannico, trasformandolo in un vero e proprio SUV a cielo aperto. Il reparto carrozzeria, Flying Huntsman, sta creando quello che potrebbe essere il veicolo da divertimento definitivo. Infatti, la 90 Spyder si basa sull'attuale Land Rover Defender 90, ma trasformata in un modello affascinante e specialistico. L’impostazione sarà a due posti con carrozzeria realizzata in alluminio di grado NS3, realizzata artigianalmente con pannelli ribattuti.

Flying Huntsman 90 Spyder: la Land Rover Defender 90 diventa off-road a cielo aperto LE PAROLE DEL FONDATORE Ogni esemplare richiederà sei mesi per essere costruito, ma quel lavoro si tradurrà in una “gran tourer per due persone dallo stile unico”. “Questo progetto è molto più che creare semplicemente un veicolo emozionante e unico”, ha affermato Azfahl Kahn, il fondatore dell'azienda. “È allo stesso tempo un consolidamento e una continuazione della nostra eredità di produzione di veicoli speciali, sostenendo l'artigianato britannico e mantenendo viva e rilevante l'arte della costruzione di carrozzerie”.

VEDI ANCHE

Flying Huntsman 90 Spyder::solo otto esemplari ma prezzo top secretTETTO IN TELA RIPIEGABILE Come suggerisce il nome, la 90 Spyder non avrà un tetto fisso, ma ne avrà uno rimovibile in tela resistente che potrà essere riposto nel nuovo cofano. Anche con il tetto abbassato, il veicolo offrirà uno spazio per i bagagli simile a quello di un Defender 90 standard, rendendolo un veicolo ideale per le vacanze. Costruiti a Conventry nello stesso stabilimento che ha prodotto l'Aston Martin One77, i primi esemplari della Flying Huntsman 90 Spyder dovrebbero iniziare a uscire dalla catena di montaggio nel secondo trimestre del 2024.

Flying Huntsman 90 Spyder: potrebbe essere disponibile da metà 2024TIRATURA SUPER LIMITATA Kahn prevede di costruire solo otto di questi veicoli molto speciali e ogni acquirente avrà l'opportunità di progettare le proprie ruote uniche, che saranno forgiate da Kahn. Purtroppo, il preparatore non ha specificato quanto costerà il veicolo, ma siamo certi che la cifra sarà piuttosto impegnativa anche se non spaventerà il potenziale acquirente di un modello simile.

Pubblicato da Alessandro Perelli, 05/10/2023