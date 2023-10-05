Vuoi il Defender a cielo aperto? Flying Huntsman Spyder 90 è quello che fa per te!

Siamo onesti, accostare il termine spider alle parole Land Rover o Defender non è una cosa che viene facile, anzi. Tuttavia, c’è un preparatore inglese, Khan, che ci crede a tal punto da aver messo mano al fuoristrada britannico, trasformandolo in un vero e proprio SUV a cielo aperto. Il reparto carrozzeria, Flying Huntsman, sta creando quello che potrebbe essere il veicolo da divertimento definitivo. Infatti, la 90 Spyder si basa sull'attuale Land Rover Defender 90, ma trasformata in un modello affascinante e specialistico. L’impostazione sarà a due posti con carrozzeria realizzata in alluminio di grado NS3, realizzata artigianalmente con pannelli ribattuti.
Flying Huntsman 90 Spyder: la Land Rover Defender 90 diventa off-road a cielo aperto LE PAROLE DEL FONDATORE Ogni esemplare richiederà sei mesi per essere costruito, ma quel lavoro si tradurrà in una “gran tourer per due persone dallo stile unico”. “Questo progetto è molto più che creare semplicemente un veicolo emozionante e unico”, ha affermato Azfahl Kahn, il fondatore dell'azienda. “È allo stesso tempo un consolidamento e una continuazione della nostra eredità di produzione di veicoli speciali, sostenendo l'artigianato britannico e mantenendo viva e rilevante l'arte della costruzione di carrozzerie”.
Flying Huntsman 90 Spyder::solo otto esemplari ma prezzo top secretTETTO IN TELA RIPIEGABILE Come suggerisce il nome, la 90 Spyder non avrà un tetto fisso, ma ne avrà uno rimovibile in tela resistente che potrà essere riposto nel nuovo cofano. Anche con il tetto abbassato, il veicolo offrirà uno spazio per i bagagli simile a quello di un Defender 90 standard, rendendolo un veicolo ideale per le vacanze. Costruiti a Conventry nello stesso stabilimento che ha prodotto l'Aston Martin One77, i primi esemplari della Flying Huntsman 90 Spyder dovrebbero iniziare a uscire dalla catena di montaggio nel secondo trimestre del 2024.
Flying Huntsman 90 Spyder: potrebbe essere disponibile da metà 2024TIRATURA SUPER LIMITATA Kahn prevede di costruire solo otto di questi veicoli molto speciali e ogni acquirente avrà l'opportunità di progettare le proprie ruote uniche, che saranno forgiate da Kahn. Purtroppo, il preparatore non ha specificato quanto costerà il veicolo, ma siamo certi che la cifra sarà piuttosto impegnativa anche se non spaventerà il potenziale acquirente di un modello simile.
|Allestimento
|CV / Kw
|Prezzo
|Defender 90 3.0D I6 250 CV AWD Auto Hard Top Standard
|249 / 183
|63.500 €
|Defender 90 3.0D I6 200 CV AWD Auto S
|200 / 147
|65.300 €
|Defender 110 3.0D I6 200 CV AWD Auto S
|200 / 147
|68.700 €
|Defender 90 3.0D I6 200 CV AWD Auto SE
|200 / 147
|70.000 €
|Defender 90 3.0D I6 250 CV AWD Auto S
|249 / 183
|70.600 €
|Defender 110 3.0D I6 250 CV AWD Auto S
|249 / 183
|74.100 €
|Defender 90 3.0D I6 200 CV AWD Auto X-Dynamic SE
|200 / 147
|74.200 €
|Defender 90 3.0D I6 250 CV AWD Auto Hard Top X-Dynamic SE
|249 / 183
|74.700 €
|Defender 90 3.0D I6 300 CV AWD Auto S
|300 / 221
|75.200 €
|Defender 90 3.0D I6 250 CV AWD Auto SE
|249 / 183
|75.300 €
|Defender 110 3.0D I6 200 CV AWD Auto SE
|200 / 147
|75.900 €
|Defender 110 3.0D I6 250 CV AWD Auto Hard Top S
|249 / 183
|76.900 €
|Defender 110 3.0D I6 300 CV AWD Auto S
|300 / 221
|78.800 €
|Defender 90 3.0D I6 250 CV AWD Auto X-Dynamic SE
|249 / 183
|79.500 €
|Defender 90 3.0D I6 300 CV AWD Auto SE
|300 / 221
|79.900 €
|Defender 110 3.0D I6 200 CV AWD Auto X-Dynamic SE
|200 / 147
|80.000 €
|Defender 110 3.0D I6 250 CV AWD Auto SE
|249 / 183
|81.200 €
|Defender 90 3.0D I6 250 CV AWD Auto XS Edition
|249 / 183
|82.600 €
|Defender 90 3.0D I6 300 CV AWD Auto X-Dynamic SE
|300 / 221
|84.200 €
|Defender 110 3.0D I6 250 CV AWD Auto X-Dynamic SE
|249 / 183
|85.300 €
|Defender 110 2.0 Si4 PHEV 404 CV AWD Auto S
|300 / 221
|85.700 €
|Defender 110 3.0D I6 300 CV AWD Auto SE
|300 / 221
|85.800 €
|Defender 110 3.0D I6 250 CV AWD Auto XS Edition
|249 / 183
|86.400 €
|Defender 90 3.0D I6 250 CV AWD Auto X-Dynamic HSE
|249 / 183
|86.500 €
|Defender 110 3.0D I6 250 CV AWD Auto Hard Top X-Dynamic SE
|249 / 183
|87.600 €
|Defender 110 3.0 I6 400 CV AWD Auto SE
|400 / 294
|89.100 €
|Defender 110 3.0D I6 300 CV AWD Auto X-Dynamic SE
|300 / 221
|90.000 €
|Defender 110 2.0 Si4 PHEV 404 CV AWD Auto SE
|300 / 221
|90.800 €
|Defender 90 3.0D I6 300 CV AWD Auto X-Dynamic HSE
|300 / 221
|91.000 €
|Defender 130 3.0D I6 250 CV AWD Auto SE
|249 / 183
|91.000 €
|Defender 110 3.0D I6 250 CV AWD Auto X-Dynamic HSE
|249 / 183
|92.300 €
|Defender 110 3.0 I6 400 CV AWD Auto X-Dynamic SE
|400 / 294
|93.300 €
|Defender 110 3.0 I6 400 CV AWD Auto XS Edition
|400 / 294
|94.300 €
|Defender 110 2.0 Si4 PHEV 404 CV AWD Auto X-Dynamic SE
|300 / 221
|95.100 €
|Defender 130 3.0D I6 250 CV AWD Auto X-Dynamic SE
|249 / 183
|95.300 €
|Defender 130 3.0D I6 300 CV AWD Auto SE
|300 / 221
|95.700 €
|Defender 110 2.0 Si4 PHEV 404 CV AWD Auto XS Edition
|300 / 221
|96.100 €
|Defender 110 3.0D I6 300 CV AWD Auto X-Dynamic HSE
|300 / 221
|97.000 €
|Defender 130 3.0 I6 400 CV AWD Auto SE
|400 / 294
|98.900 €
|Defender 130 3.0D I6 300 CV AWD Auto X-Dynamic SE
|300 / 221
|100.000 €
|Defender 110 3.0 I6 400 CV AWD Auto X-Dynamic HSE
|400 / 294
|100.100 €
|Defender 130 3.0D I6 300 CV AWD Auto Outbound
|300 / 221
|101.800 €
|Defender 130 3.0D I6 250 CV AWD Auto X-Dynamic HSE
|249 / 183
|102.100 €
|Defender 110 2.0 Si4 PHEV 404 CV AWD Auto X-Dynamic HSE
|300 / 221
|102.200 €
|Defender 130 3.0 I6 400 CV AWD Auto X-Dynamic SE
|400 / 294
|103.100 €
|Defender 130 3.0D I6 300 CV AWD Auto X-Dynamic HSE
|300 / 221
|106.800 €
|Defender 130 3.0 I6 400 CV AWD Auto X-Dynamic HSE
|400 / 294
|110.300 €
|Defender 90 3.0D I6 300 CV AWD Auto X
|300 / 221
|112.000 €
|Defender 110 3.0D I6 300 CV AWD Auto X
|300 / 221
|115.000 €
|Defender 110 3.0 I6 400 CV AWD Auto X
|400 / 294
|117.100 €
|Defender 110 2.0 Si4 PHEV 404 CV AWD Auto X
|300 / 221
|119.400 €
|Defender 130 3.0D I6 300 CV AWD Auto X
|300 / 221
|124.400 €
|Defender 130 3.0 I6 400 CV AWD Auto X
|400 / 294
|127.900 €
|Defender 90 5.0 V8 525 CV AWD Auto
|525 / 386
|139.800 €
|Defender 110 5.0 V8 525 CV AWD Auto
|525 / 386
|143.600 €
|Defender 90 5.0 V8 525 CV AWD Auto Carpathian Edition
|525 / 386
|147.500 €
|Defender 130 5.0 V8 500 CV AWD Auto
|500 / 368
|149.300 €
|Defender 110 5.0 V8 525 CV AWD Auto Carpathian Edition
|525 / 386
|151.200 €
Per ulteriori informazioni su listino prezzi, caratteristiche e dotazioni della Land Rover Defender visita la pagina della scheda di listino.Scheda, prezzi e dotazioni Land Rover Defender