WorldSBK San Juan 2022, Razgatlioglu strappa la superpole allo scadere

🏁 Final results from a stunning #WorldSBK Superpole! 📊@toprak_tr54 smashes the lap record to take pole, ahead of ever-present rivals @jonathanrea P2️⃣ and @19Bautista P3️⃣



There's still a LOT more to come in Race 1 at 15:00 Local Time (GMT -3) 🤩⏰#ARGWorldSBK 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/4y4YvtKQ6Z