WorldSBK Donington 2022, Razgatlioglu concede il bis nella superpole race

🏆 It's a 50th Yamaha podium for @toprak_tr54 as he takes the win in the #WorldSBK Superpole race 🥇! @jonathanrea takes P2️⃣ again, ahead of the first BMW podium for Redding in P3️⃣



The finale of Race 2 is coming up at 14:00 GMT (CET +1) Do not miss it! 👀#GBRWorldSBK 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/THW4jqwNPR