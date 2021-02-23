UN MARE D'AFFETTO Sono tante, tantissime, ma mai troppe le manifestazioni di affetto che in queste ore stanno inondando i social network e il web più in generale in memoria di Fausto Gresini. Abbiamo provato a raccogliere le più significative in questo contenitore, dai suoi piloti ai suoi team, fino alle più illustri personalità del motociclismo, e non solo.
MOTOGP
A much loved member of the MotoGP family has sadly left us— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) February 23, 2021
Fausto Gresini was a colleague to many, a friend to all and will be sorely, sorely missed. Our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones
Rest in peace Fausto pic.twitter.com/qWfP34BIpa
FIM - FEDERAZIONE INTERNAZIONALE MOTOCICLISMO
FIM mourns the loss of one of the most gentle men of the MotoGP family, our friend Fausto Gresini, a two-time FIM World Champion in the 125cc class (1985, 1987) and a key figure in the paddock as founder of the Gresini Team.— FIM (@FIM_live) February 23, 2021
Pic © FIM pic.twitter.com/D60YPLCDd0
GRESINI RACING
The news we would have never wanted to give, and that unfortunately we are forced to share with all of you. After nearly two months battling against Covid, Fausto Gresini has sadly passed away, few days after turning 60. #CiaoFausto❤️ pic.twitter.com/mHMsDgunmb— Gresini Racing (@GresiniRacing) February 23, 2021
FMI - FEDERMOTO
Addio a #FaustoGresini .— Federmoto (@federmoto) February 23, 2021
Il mondo del #motociclismo piange la scomparsa di un grande #pilota #manager che ha dedicato tutta la sua vita a questo sport.
Ciao #Fausto.#WeAreFMI #Federmoto
REPSOL HONDA TEAM
HRC are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Fausto Gresini, a man who achieved great heights as a rider and as a team owner.— Repsol Honda Team (@HRC_MotoGP) February 23, 2021
HRC would like to thank Fausto for his years of collaboration as a rider, a team owner, a partner and as a competitor.https://t.co/AoCCUTjznF pic.twitter.com/cfTD4woKgU
YAMAHA FACTORY RACING
YMC, YMR, and the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team are deeply saddened by the passing of two-time 125cc World Champion, MotoGP team owner and colleague, and dear friend Fausto Gresini. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and the Gresini Racing team. #CiaoFausto pic.twitter.com/dsje0L01r4— Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP (@YamahaMotoGP) February 23, 2021
SUZUKI ECSTAR MOTOGP
We’re so very sad to hear that Fausto has lost his battle. He was a true champion of the sport and he paved the way for so much young talent. We have many happy memories of him and he will be sorely missed by us all in the paddock. Our thoughts are with his family and colleagues. pic.twitter.com/knHFxWrwnG— Team Suzuki Ecstar (@suzukimotogp) February 23, 2021
DUCATI CORSE
It’s a sad day for motorsport 😞 Fausto Gresini has passed away and we are deeply saddened. All our thoughts are with his family, friends and team in this difficult period 🙏🏼 💔#CiaoFausto https://t.co/XL5D5Jd4o0— Ducati Corse (@ducaticorse) February 23, 2021
LUCIO CECCHINELLO RACING
We are deeply saddened to hear that Fausto Gresini has passed away. He will be truly missed. Our thoughts go to the family and Team. Rest In Peace Fausto. pic.twitter.com/Uix7zpELAt— LCR Team (@lcr_team) February 23, 2021
TECH 3 RACING
No words!!!!— Tech3 Racing (@Tech3Racing) February 23, 2021
Devastated.
This is how we feel right now.
We can’t believe we lost Fausto, an incredible partner, an incredible fighter, one of our big player. pic.twitter.com/LEemmxxHxo
SRT PETRONAS YAMAHA
We are truly saddened to hear that Fausto Gresini has passed away. Our condolences and thoughts are with his family, team and all those close to him.— PETRONAS SRT (@sepangracing) February 23, 2021
The paddock just isn’t going to be the same without you. #CiaoFausto https://t.co/3dV3231pzG
LORIS CAPIROSSI
February 23, 2021
MARCO MELANDRI
SCOTT REDDING
ALEIX ESPARGARO
ANDREA IANNONE
MICHELE PIRRO
ENEA BASTIANINI
Ciao Fausto, questa volta ci hai fatto un brutto scherzo. Grazie per tutto quello che hai fatto per me, nei miei primi 3 anni nel mondiale sei stato come un padre, mi hai fatto crescere tanto come pilota e come persona. Non ti dimenticherò mai, ti voglio bene ❤️ R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/zWpSiAHydX— Enea Bastianini 33 (@eneabastianini) February 23, 2021
FABIO DI GIANNANTONIO
ALVARO BAUTISTA
😢😢😢 DEP Fausto. Todo mi pesame a familiares y amigos. Gracias por haber hecho tanto al motociclismo. Saluda de nuestra parte a todos los que ya no estan con nosotros. Un abrazo amigo! #CiaoFausto 💔💔💔 https://t.co/TDq6F3VzgE— Alvaro Bautista Arce (@19Bautista) February 23, 2021
TONI ELIAS
JORGE MARTIN
FAUSTO❤️ @GresiniRacing pic.twitter.com/FrYe5WnlAW— JorgeMartínAlmoguera (@88jorgemartin) February 23, 2021
STEFAN BRADL
Deepest condolences to family, friends and team at this terrible time. R.I.P. Fausto 🙏 https://t.co/XLDdurGSxI— Stefan Bradl (@stefanbradl) February 23, 2021
MARC MARQUEZ
Hoy es un día triste para toda la familia del motociclismo. Todo mi ánimo a los familiares, amigos y @GresiniRacing. DEP Fausto 🙏🏼— Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) February 23, 2021
Today is a sad day for the whole motorcycle family. All my encouragement to family, friends and @GresiniRacing. RIP Fausto 🙏🏼#CiaoFausto https://t.co/EjBug2Yhji