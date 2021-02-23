Pubblicato il 23/02/21

UN MARE D'AFFETTO Sono tante, tantissime, ma mai troppe le manifestazioni di affetto che in queste ore stanno inondando i social network e il web più in generale in memoria di Fausto Gresini. Abbiamo provato a raccogliere le più significative in questo contenitore, dai suoi piloti ai suoi team, fino alle più illustri personalità del motociclismo, e non solo.

MOTOGP

FIM - FEDERAZIONE INTERNAZIONALE MOTOCICLISMO

GRESINI RACING

FMI - FEDERMOTO

REPSOL HONDA TEAM

YAMAHA FACTORY RACING

SUZUKI ECSTAR MOTOGP

DUCATI CORSE

LUCIO CECCHINELLO RACING

TECH 3 RACING

SRT PETRONAS YAMAHA

LORIS CAPIROSSI

MARCO MELANDRI

 
 
 
 
Marco Melandri

SCOTT REDDING

 
 
 
 
Scott Redding

ALEIX ESPARGARO

 
 
 
 
Aleix Espargaro

ANDREA IANNONE

 
 
 
 
Andrea Iannone

MICHELE PIRRO

 
 
 
 
Michele Pirro

ENEA BASTIANINI

FABIO DI GIANNANTONIO

 
 
 
 
Fabio Di Giannantonio

ALVARO BAUTISTA

TONI ELIAS

 
 
 
 
Toni Elias

JORGE MARTIN

STEFAN BRADL

MARC MARQUEZ

 

TAGS: motogp fausto gresini Gresini Racing