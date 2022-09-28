Anteprima: ecco i nuovi interni della Golf. Vi piacciono?

VW Golf 8 si prepara per un facelift che verrà lanciato nel 2024: per ora il muletto mostra novità solo all'interno. Ecco quali

Sembra ieri che Volkswagen presentava la Golf 8 (qui la prova) e già è tempo di restyling per un modello che, a ben guardare, è in circolazione dal 2020. Per vedere la nuova Golf sulle strade dovremo aspettare il 2024, ma le foto spia che vi proponiamo fanno già capire che almeno per gli interni sono in preparazione grandi cambiamenti.

Nuova Volkswagen Golf 2024: 3/4 anteriore del muletto

NOVITÀ SOLO DENTRO A giudicare dalle immagini, la VW Golf sta per ricevere un restyling profondo della plancia e dei comandi. In particolare sarebbe in arrivo un gigantesco touchscreen che potrebbe modificare profondamente l'interazione con l'auto, inclusi i comandi per climatizzazione, multimedia e navigatore satellitare. Nulla invece si può dire, almeno per ora e dalle immagini che abbiamo raccolto, riguardo al facelift che interesserà gli esterni: il muletto da fuori è sostanzialmente indistinguibile dalla Golf 2020. Stay tuned!

Pubblicato da Emanuele Colombo, 28/09/2022