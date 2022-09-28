Anteprima: ecco i nuovi interni della Golf. Vi piacciono?

Sembra ieri che Volkswagen presentava la Golf 8 (qui la prova) e già è tempo di restyling per un modello che, a ben guardare, è in circolazione dal 2020. Per vedere la nuova Golf sulle strade dovremo aspettare il 2024, ma le foto spia che vi proponiamo fanno già capire che almeno per gli interni sono in preparazione grandi cambiamenti.
Nuova Volkswagen Golf 2024: 3/4 anteriore del muletto
NOVITÀ SOLO DENTRO A giudicare dalle immagini, la VW Golf sta per ricevere un restyling profondo della plancia e dei comandi. In particolare sarebbe in arrivo un gigantesco touchscreen che potrebbe modificare profondamente l'interazione con l'auto, inclusi i comandi per climatizzazione, multimedia e navigatore satellitare. Nulla invece si può dire, almeno per ora e dalle immagini che abbiamo raccolto, riguardo al facelift che interesserà gli esterni: il muletto da fuori è sostanzialmente indistinguibile dalla Golf 2020. Stay tuned!
Listino Volkswagen Golf
Allestimento CV / Kw Prezzo Golf 1.0 TSI Evo 110 CV Life 110 / 81 28.400 € Golf 1.5 TSI Evo ACT 130 CV Life 131 / 96 29.750 € Golf 1.0 eTSI 110 CV EVO DSG Life 110 / 81 31.100 € Golf 2.0 TDI 115 CV Life 116 / 85 31.850 € Golf 1.5 TSI Evo ACT 130 CV Style 131 / 96 32.050 € Golf 1.5 TSI Evo ACT 130 CV R-Line 131 / 96 32.250 € Golf 1.5 eTSI 130 CV EVO DSG Life 130 / 96 32.450 € Golf 1.5 TGI Life 130 / 96 32.850 € Golf 1.5 TSI Evo ACT 150 CV R-Line 150 / 110 33.250 € Golf 2.0 TDI 115 CV Life DSG 116 / 85 33.850 € Golf 2.0 TDI 115 CV Style 116 / 85 33.950 € Golf 1.5 eTSI 130 CV EVO DSG Style 130 / 96 34.750 € Golf 1.5 TGI Life DSG 130 / 96 34.850 € Golf 1.5 eTSI 130 CV EVO DSG R-Line 130 / 96 34.950 € Golf 1.5 TGI Style 130 / 96 35.150 € Golf 2.0 TDI 115 CV Style DSG 116 / 85 35.950 € Golf 1.5 eTSI 150 CV EVO DSG R-Line 150 / 110 35.950 € Golf 2.0 TDI 150 CV Life DSG 150 / 110 36.150 € Golf 2.0 TDI 150 CV Style 150 / 110 36.250 € Golf 2.0 TDI 150 CV R-Line 150 / 110 36.450 € Golf 1.5 TGI Style DSG 130 / 96 37.150 € Golf 2.0 TDI 150 CV Life DSG 4Motion 150 / 110 38.150 € Golf 2.0 TDI 150 CV Style DSG 150 / 110 38.250 € Golf 2.0 TDI 150 CV R-Line DSG 150 / 110 38.450 € Golf 2.0 TDI 150 CV Style DSG 4Motion 150 / 110 40.250 € Golf 2.0 TDI 150 CV R-Line DSG 4Motion 150 / 110 40.450 € Golf 1.4 TSI eHybrid 204 CV Style DSG 156 / 114 41.250 € Golf 2.0 TSI 245 CV GTI 245 / 180 42.950 € Golf 2.0 TSI 245 CV GTI DSG 245 / 180 44.950 € Golf 2.0 TDI 200 CV GTD DSG 200 / 147 44.950 € Golf 1.4 245 CV GTE DSG 156 / 114 46.900 € Golf 2.0 TSI 333 CV R DSG 4Motion 320 / 235 60.100 € Golf 2.0 TSI 300 CV GTI Clubsport 45 DSG 300 / 221 63.900 €
Per ulteriori informazioni su listino prezzi, caratteristiche e dotazioni della Volkswagen Golf visita la pagina della scheda di listino.Scheda, prezzi e dotazioni Volkswagen GolfVedi anche
