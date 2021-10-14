Auto da famiglia è come la descrive il marito che deve convincere la moglie a comprarla, ma tutt’e due sanno che è una bugia. Perché una BMW M3, anche se in versione Touring station wagon, non la prendi per andarci in vacanza o per fare la spesa al sabato mattina. È un’auto che trova la sua giusta collocazione tra i cordoli sfuggenti del Nürburgring, e non è un caso che sia stata pizzicata proprio lì, nel corso dei primi test dinamici.
BMW M3 Touring: le prime foto spia
GIOIA PER I FAN DELL’ELICA Oltre a entrare in diretta competizione con un’altra station senza compromessi come Audi RS6, BMW M3 Touring è la prima station wagon della gamma M, per la gioia dei tanti appassionati della casa dell’elica che l’aspettavano da tantissimo tempo.
BMW M3 Touring: visuale posteriore
ANCHE LEI HA IL NASONE La nuova BMW M3 station wagon si prepara al debutto, e diversamente dalla berlina “normale” (fotografata nei test giusto un mesetto fa) eredita dalle berline M3 ed M4 il controverso doppio rene anteriore. Le pesanti camuffature sulla carrozzeria non riescono comunque a nascondere le prese d’aria maggiorate nel paraurti anteriore, le filanti minigonne laterali, e i quattro enormi scarichi al posteriore, incastonati nel diffusore dell’aria. A confermare il fatto che si tratta della versione M3 ci pensano gli specchietti retrovisori, con la loro caratteristica forma aerodinamica.
BMW M3 Touring: visuale laterale
MOTORI Dal punto di vista delle motorizzazioni non dobbiamo aspettarci grandi sorprese: la nuova M3 Touring dovrebbe ereditare il tremila biturbo sei cilindri in linea delle sorelle M3 e M4: 480 CV e 550 Nm di coppia massima, velocità massima autolimitata a 250 km/h, e uno zero cento probabilmente di poco più lento rispetto ai 4,2 secondi delle berline. Il cambio dovrebbe essere manuale a sei rapporti, con l’automatico a otto velocità su richiesta. Non confermata, ma probabile, la versione Competition da 510 CV con cambio automatico e trazione integrale.
|Allestimento
|CV / Kw
|Prezzo
|Serie 3 Touring 318i
|156 / 115
|40.250 €
|Serie 3 Touring 316d 48V
|122 / 90
|40.500 €
|Serie 3 Touring 318i Business Advantage
|156 / 115
|43.950 €
|Serie 3 Touring 316d 48V Business Advantage
|122 / 90
|44.200 €
|Serie 3 Touring 318d 48V
|150 / 110
|44.950 €
|Serie 3 Touring 320i
|184 / 135
|46.100 €
|Serie 3 Touring 318i Sport
|156 / 115
|46.300 €
|Serie 3 Touring 316d 48V Sport
|122 / 90
|46.550 €
|Serie 3 Touring 320d 48V
|190 / 140
|46.800 €
|Serie 3 Touring 318i Luxury
|156 / 115
|48.000 €
|Serie 3 Touring 316d 48V Luxury
|122 / 90
|48.250 €
|Serie 3 Touring 318d 48V Business Advantage
|150 / 110
|48.650 €
|Serie 3 Touring 318i MSport
|156 / 115
|49.300 €
|Serie 3 Touring 316d 48V MSport
|122 / 90
|49.550 €
|Serie 3 Touring 320d 48V xDrive
|190 / 140
|49.600 €
|Serie 3 Touring 320i Business Advantage
|184 / 135
|49.800 €
|Serie 3 Touring 320d 48V Business Advantage
|190 / 140
|50.500 €
|Serie 3 Touring 320e
|163 / 120
|50.850 €
|Serie 3 Touring 318d 48V Sport
|150 / 110
|51.000 €
|Serie 3 Touring 320i Sport
|184 / 135
|52.150 €
|Serie 3 Touring 318d 48V Luxury
|150 / 110
|52.700 €
|Serie 3 Touring 320d 48V Sport
|190 / 140
|52.850 €
|Serie 3 Touring 320e Business Advantage
|163 / 120
|53.150 €
|Serie 3 Touring 320d 48V xDrive Business Advantage
|190 / 140
|53.300 €
|Serie 3 Touring 330i
|258 / 190
|53.450 €
|Serie 3 Touring 320i Luxury
|184 / 135
|53.850 €
|Serie 3 Touring 318d 48V MSport
|150 / 110
|54.000 €
|Serie 3 Touring 330d 48V
|286 / 210
|54.150 €
|Serie 3 Touring 320d 48V Luxury
|190 / 140
|54.550 €
|Serie 3 Touring 320i MSport
|184 / 135
|55.150 €
|Serie 3 Touring 320d 48V xDrive Sport
|190 / 140
|55.650 €
|Serie 3 Touring 320d 48V MSport
|190 / 140
|55.850 €
|Serie 3 Touring 330i xDrive
|258 / 190
|56.050 €
|Serie 3 Touring 320e Sport
|163 / 120
|56.250 €
|Serie 3 Touring 330d 48V xDrive
|286 / 210
|56.750 €
|Serie 3 Touring 330e
|184 / 135
|56.900 €
|Serie 3 Touring 330i Business Advantage
|258 / 190
|57.150 €
|Serie 3 Touring 320d 48V xDrive Luxury
|190 / 140
|57.350 €
|Serie 3 Touring 330d 48V Business Advantage
|286 / 210
|57.850 €
|Serie 3 Touring 320e Luxury
|163 / 120
|57.950 €
|Serie 3 Touring 320d 48V xDrive MSport
|190 / 140
|58.650 €
|Serie 3 Touring 330e Business Advantage
|184 / 135
|59.200 €
|Serie 3 Touring 320e MSport
|163 / 120
|59.250 €
|Serie 3 Touring 330i Sport
|258 / 190
|59.500 €
|Serie 3 Touring 330e xDrive
|184 / 135
|59.500 €
|Serie 3 Touring 330i xDrive Business Advantage
|258 / 190
|59.750 €
|Serie 3 Touring 330d 48V Sport
|286 / 210
|60.200 €
|Serie 3 Touring 330d 48V xDrive Business Advantage
|286 / 210
|60.450 €
|Serie 3 Touring 330i Luxury
|258 / 190
|61.200 €
|Serie 3 Touring 330e xDrive Business Advantage
|184 / 135
|61.800 €
|Serie 3 Touring 330d 48V Luxury
|286 / 210
|61.900 €
|Serie 3 Touring 330i xDrive Sport
|258 / 190
|62.100 €
|Serie 3 Touring 330e Sport
|184 / 135
|62.300 €
|Serie 3 Touring 330i MSport
|258 / 190
|62.500 €
|Serie 3 Touring 330d 48V xDrive Sport
|286 / 210
|62.800 €
|Serie 3 Touring 330d 48V MSport
|286 / 210
|63.200 €
|Serie 3 Touring 330i xDrive Luxury
|258 / 190
|63.800 €
|Serie 3 Touring 330e Luxury
|184 / 135
|64.000 €
|Serie 3 Touring 330d 48V xDrive Luxury
|286 / 210
|64.500 €
|Serie 3 Touring 330e xDrive Sport
|184 / 135
|64.900 €
|Serie 3 Touring 330i xDrive MSport
|258 / 190
|65.100 €
|Serie 3 Touring 330e MSport
|184 / 135
|65.300 €
|Serie 3 Touring 330d 48V xDrive MSport
|286 / 210
|65.800 €
|Serie 3 Touring 330e xDrive Luxury
|184 / 135
|66.600 €
|Serie 3 Touring 330e xDrive MSport
|184 / 135
|67.900 €
|Serie 3 Touring M 340i 48V xDrive
|374 / 275
|72.650 €
|Serie 3 Touring M340d xDrive 48V
|340 / 250
|72.950 €
