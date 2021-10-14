Foto spia

Anche alla BMW M3 Touring spunta il “nasone” della coupé M4

Avatar di Claudio Todeschini , il 14/10/21

2 ore fa - Foto spia di nuova BMW M3 Touring station wagon. Quando arriva, com’è fatta

Impegnata nei test al Nürburgring, la station wagon sportiva arriverà il prossimo anno con 480 CV sotto il cofano, come la sorella a tre volumi

Auto da famiglia è come la descrive il marito che deve convincere la moglie a comprarla, ma tutt’e due sanno che è una bugia. Perché una BMW M3, anche se in versione Touring station wagon, non la prendi per andarci in vacanza o per fare la spesa al sabato mattina. È un’auto che trova la sua giusta collocazione tra i cordoli sfuggenti del Nürburgring, e non è un caso che sia stata pizzicata proprio lì, nel corso dei primi test dinamici. 

BMW M3 Touring: le prime foto spia

GIOIA PER I FAN DELL’ELICA Oltre a entrare in diretta competizione con un’altra station senza compromessi come Audi RS6, BMW M3 Touring è la prima station wagon della gamma M, per la gioia dei tanti appassionati della casa dell’elica che l’aspettavano da tantissimo tempo.

BMW M3 Touring: visuale posteriore

ANCHE LEI HA IL NASONE La nuova BMW M3 station wagon si prepara al debutto, e diversamente dalla berlina “normale” (fotografata nei test giusto un mesetto fa) eredita dalle berline M3 ed M4 il controverso doppio rene anteriore. Le pesanti camuffature sulla carrozzeria non riescono comunque a nascondere le prese d’aria maggiorate nel paraurti anteriore, le filanti minigonne laterali, e i quattro enormi scarichi al posteriore, incastonati nel diffusore dell’aria. A confermare il fatto che si tratta della versione M3 ci pensano gli specchietti retrovisori, con la loro caratteristica forma aerodinamica.

BMW M3 Touring: visuale laterale

MOTORI Dal punto di vista delle motorizzazioni non dobbiamo aspettarci grandi sorprese: la nuova M3 Touring dovrebbe ereditare il tremila biturbo sei cilindri in linea delle sorelle M3 e M4: 480 CV e 550 Nm di coppia massima, velocità massima autolimitata a 250 km/h, e uno zero cento probabilmente di poco più lento rispetto ai 4,2 secondi delle berline. Il cambio dovrebbe essere manuale a sei rapporti, con l’automatico a otto velocità su richiesta. Non confermata, ma probabile, la versione Competition da 510 CV con cambio automatico e trazione integrale.

Pubblicato da Claudio Todeschini, 14/10/2021
