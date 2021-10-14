Auto da famiglia è come la descrive il marito che deve convincere la moglie a comprarla, ma tutt’e due sanno che è una bugia. Perché una BMW M3, anche se in versione Touring station wagon, non la prendi per andarci in vacanza o per fare la spesa al sabato mattina. È un’auto che trova la sua giusta collocazione tra i cordoli sfuggenti del Nürburgring, e non è un caso che sia stata pizzicata proprio lì, nel corso dei primi test dinamici.

BMW M3 Touring: le prime foto spia

GIOIA PER I FAN DELL’ELICA Oltre a entrare in diretta competizione con un’altra station senza compromessi come Audi RS6, BMW M3 Touring è la prima station wagon della gamma M, per la gioia dei tanti appassionati della casa dell’elica che l’aspettavano da tantissimo tempo.

VEDI ANCHE

BMW M3 Touring: visuale posteriore

ANCHE LEI HA IL NASONE La nuova BMW M3 station wagon si prepara al debutto, e diversamente dalla berlina “normale” (fotografata nei test giusto un mesetto fa) eredita dalle berline M3 ed M4 il controverso doppio rene anteriore. Le pesanti camuffature sulla carrozzeria non riescono comunque a nascondere le prese d’aria maggiorate nel paraurti anteriore, le filanti minigonne laterali, e i quattro enormi scarichi al posteriore, incastonati nel diffusore dell’aria. A confermare il fatto che si tratta della versione M3 ci pensano gli specchietti retrovisori, con la loro caratteristica forma aerodinamica.

BMW M3 Touring: visuale laterale

MOTORI Dal punto di vista delle motorizzazioni non dobbiamo aspettarci grandi sorprese: la nuova M3 Touring dovrebbe ereditare il tremila biturbo sei cilindri in linea delle sorelle M3 e M4: 480 CV e 550 Nm di coppia massima, velocità massima autolimitata a 250 km/h, e uno zero cento probabilmente di poco più lento rispetto ai 4,2 secondi delle berline. Il cambio dovrebbe essere manuale a sei rapporti, con l’automatico a otto velocità su richiesta. Non confermata, ma probabile, la versione Competition da 510 CV con cambio automatico e trazione integrale.

Pubblicato da Claudio Todeschini, 14/10/2021