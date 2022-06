WorldSBK Misano 2022, Razgatlioglu, prima gioia dell'anno nella superpole race

📊 #WorldSBK Superpole Race Full Results - @toprak_tr54 does it at last 🏆! He takes the win by over 2.0s from @19Bautista 🥈 with the trio completed by @jonathanrea 🥉, the 15th time they've shared the podium!



Race 2 coming up at 1515 CET 😎#ITAWorldSBK 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/EdfTt2v0TX