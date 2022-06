WorldSBK Misano 2022, Bautista in superpole, poi Razgatlioglu e Rea

🏁 That's all for #WorldSBK Free Practice 3 at Misano!@19Bautista continues his Friday form in P1️⃣, just 0.074 from a rapid @LecuonaIker in P2️⃣ and 0.250 from an impressive Oettl in P3️⃣



The field are back at 1110 CET for Superpole 😎#ITAWorldSBK 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/P21wHaa1v6