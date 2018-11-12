Autore:

Simone Dellisanti

ULTIMO ROUND Con il Rally d'Australia 2018, il WRC si sposta dai tracciati sterrati, molto simili a quelli conosciuti in Galles e in Spagna, per affrontare l'ultima sfida del mondiale rally. Sia il titolo piloti sia quello dei costruttori sono ancora in palio e Ogier (Ford), Neuville (Hyundai) e Tanak (Toyota) se le daranno di 'santa ragione' per indossare, alla fine, la corona d'alloro. Qui sotto troverete i risultati riepilogativi dei tre giorni di gara spagnoli in aggiornamento.

IN TV Il Rally d'Australia 2018 sarà visibile in TV sulla piattaforma sportiva DAZN, utilizzabile sia dai clienti Mediaset Premium sia dagli utenti Sky (attraverso il decoder SkyQ), senza dimenticare la possibilità di vedere il Rally dalla piattaforma streaming web proprietaria del WRC: WRC+ ALL LIVE, a pagamento.

PROGRAMMA GIORNO 1

Start - Coffs Service Park 07h15

SS1 Orara East 1 8,77km 08h03

SS2 Coldwater 1 14,12km 08h43

SS3 Sherwood 1 26,68km 09h41 Regroup and Technical Zone Coffs Harbour In 00h18 10h56 Service A – Coffs Harbour In 0h30 11h14

SS4 Orara East 2 8,77km 12h32

SS5 Coldwater 2 14,12km 13h12

SS6 Sherwood 2 26,68km 14h10 Regroup Coffs Harbour In 0h57 15h25

SS7 Destination NSW SSS18 1 1,27km 16h37

SS8 Destination NSW SSS18 2 1,27km 16h47 Technical Zone Coffs Harbour In 0h10 17h07

Flexi-Service B – Coffs Harbour 0h45 17h17 Parc Fermé – Coffs Harbour In 23h00

PROGRAMMA GIORNO 2

SS9 Argents Hill Reverse 1 (Live TV) 13,13km 07h08

SS10 Welshs Creek Reverse 1 28,83km 07h51

SS11 Urunga 1 21,28km 08h59

SS12 Raleigh 1 1,99km 09h47 Regroup and Technical Zone Coffs Harbour In 0h13 10h22 Service D – Coffs Harbour In 0h30 10h35

SS13 Argents Hill Reverse 2 (Live TV) 13,13km 12h08

SS14 Welshs Creek Reverse 2 28,83km 13h02

SS15 Urunga 2 21,28km 14h10

SS16 Raleigh 2 1,99km 14h58 Regroup Coffs Harbour In 0h49 15h33

SS17 Destination NSW SSS18 3 1,27km 16h37

SS18 Destination NSW SSS18 4 1,27km 16h47 Technical Zone Coffs Harbour In 0h10 17h07

Flexi-Service E – Coffs Harbour 0h45 17h17 Parc Fermé – Coffs Harbour 23h00

PROGRAMMA GIORNO 3

SS19 Coramba 1 15,55km 06h53

SS20 Sapphire 1 19,27km 07h36 Regroup Wedding Bells 1 In 0h17 08h11

SS21 Wedding Bells18 1 (Live TV) 7,16km 08h38 Regroup and Technical Zone Coffs Harbour In 0h20 09h33 Service G – Coffs Harbour In 0h30 09h53

SS22 Coramba 2 15,55km 11h01

SS23 Sapphire 2 19,27km 11h44 Regroup Wedding Bells 2 In 0h49 12h19

SS24 Wedding Bells18 2 (Power Stage) 7,16km 13h18 Podium Holding In 1h00 13h28

Technical Zone and Finish Time Control In 15h15