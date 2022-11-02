Mauro Forghieri e gli altri. In pochi hanno vinto più di lui

COME LUI, NESSUNO MAI Ci vuole parecchio a progettare una monoposto di Formula 1. Oggi team di centinaia di persone utilizzano ogni mezzo possibile, dalla fluidodinamica computazionale ai più avanzati software di modellazione 3D e simulazione di guida per sviluppare automobili avveniristiche e in grado di sfidare, ogni anno, i record stabiliti dalla generazione precedente. Ora pensate a quanto potesse essere complicato portare avanti da solo ogni singolo aspetto di un auto da corsa negli anni '60 e '70, progettando non solo le linee, ma anche il motore fino a ogni singolo bullone o rivetto, e fare tutto quanto con tavolo da disegno e matita, senza il benché minimo ausilio dei computer. I geni della ''matita'' nella storia della Formula 1 sono due, Adrian Newey - capo progettista della Red Bull (che la utilizza ancora come mezzo primario per dare forma ai suoi pensieri prima di esportare il tutto nel mondo virtuale), e Mauro Forghieri, venuto a mancare oggi dopo 87 anni di vita, quasi tutti passati a regalare genialità alla Scuderia Ferrari, al mondo del motorsport e all'automobilismo in generale. C'è chi ha vinto più di lui, ma proprio per il motivo elencato, i suoi titoli dovrebbero valere doppio o triplo. Diamo uno sguardo alla classifica dei progettisti più vincenti nella storia della Formula 1.

F1: Mauro Forghieri nel 1984 a colloquio con Michele Alboreto

Pos. Progettista/Costruttore Naz. Titoli Team 1 Adrian Newey GBR 23 Williams, McLaren, Red Bull 2 Geoff Willis GBR 15 Mercedes 3 Rory Byrne SAF 14 Benetton, Ferrari 4 Neil Oatley GBR 13 Williams, McLaren Colin Chapman GBR 13 Lotus 6 Mauro Forghieri ITA 11 Ferrari Aldo Costa ITA 11 Ferrari, Mercedes 8 Paddy Lowe GBR 9 McLaren, Mercedes 9 Peter Prodromou GBR 8 Red Bull 10 Maurice Philippe GBR 7 Lotus Rob Marshall GBR 7 Red Bull James Allison GBR 7 Mercedes Mike Elliott GBR 7 Mercedes 14 John Barnard GBR 6 McLaren, Ferrari Steve Nichols USA 6 McLaren 16 Tony Rudd GBR 5 BRM, Lotus John Owen GBR 5 Mercedes 18 Bob Bell IRL 4 Renault Ben Butler GBR 4 Red Bull Gioacchino Colombo ITA 4 Alfa Romeo, Maserati Vittorio Jano ITA 4 Ferrari Owen Maddock GBR 4 Cooper Gordon Murray SAF 4 Brabham, McLaren Ron Tauranac AUS 4 Brabham 25 Carlo Chiti ITA 3 Ferrari Gordon Coppuck GBR 3 McLaren Frank Dernie GBR 3 Williams Derek Gardner GBR 3 Tyrrell Sergio Rinland ARG 3 Williams Nicholas Tombazis GRE 3 Ferrari Loic Serra FRA 3 Mercedes Ashley Way GBR 3 Mercedes Kevin Taylor GBR 3 Mercedes Jarrod Murphy GBR 3 Mercedes Pierre Waché FRA 3 Red Bull Dan Fallows GBR 3 Red Bull 37 Geoff Aldridge GBR 2 Lotus Loic Bigois FRA 2 Brawn GP Bernard Boyer FRA 2 Matra Gerard Ducarouge FRA 2 Matra Eghbal Hamidy IRN 2 Williams Aurelio Lampredi ITA 2 Ferrari David North GBR 2 Brabham Martin Ogilvie GBR 2 Lotus Harvey Postlethwaite GBR 2 Ferrari Hans Scherrenberg GER 2 Mercedes Mark Smith GBR 2 Renault Len Terry GBR 2 Lotus Peter Wright GBR 2 Lotus Jorg Zandler GER 2 Brawn GP Ben Waterhouse GBR 2 Red Bull Frank Costin GBR 2 Vanwall 53 Tim Goss GBR 1 McLaren

STATISTICA SPECIALE Per rendere maggiore giustizia al genio di Mauro Forghieri, abbiamo inoltre partorito una gradutatoria differente, calcolata in base al numero di persone che hanno lavorato a ognuno dei progetti vincenti nella storia della Formula 1, sia per quanto riguarda la classifica piloti che per quella costruttori. E così se un progettista è stato il solo artefice di una monoposto ha preso un punto; se ci hanno lavorato in due, mezzo punto a testa; in tre 0,33 ciascuno; in quattro 0,25 e via dicendo. Facendo così i calcoli, Forghieri sale dalla sesta alla quarta posizione tra i progettisti più vincenti di sempre, dietro ai soli Rory Byrne, Adrian Newey e Neil Oatley. In calce a questa particolare statistica, trovate anche i due albi d'oro dei progettisti delle monoposto che hanno vinto il titolo piloti e quello costruttori.

F1: Rory Byrne (Ferrari)

Pos. Progettista/Costruttore Naz. Punteggio Team 1 Rory Byrne SAF 13,500 Benetton, Ferrari 2 Adrian Newey GBR 13,314 Williams, McLaren, Red Bull 3 Neil Oatley GBR 10,000 Williams, McLaren 4 Mauro Forghieri ITA 9,333 Ferrari 5 Colin Chapman GBR 6,733 Lotus 6 John Barnard GBR 5,500 McLaren, Ferrari 7 Geoff Willis GBR 4,288 Mercedes 8 Aldo Costa ITA 4,164 Ferrari, Mercedes 9 Owen Maddock GBR 4,000 Cooper Ron Tauranac AUS 4,000 Brabham 11 Gioacchino Colombo ITA 3,500 Alfa Romeo, Maserati 12 Maurice Philippe GBR 3,333 Lotus 13 Paddy Lowe GBR 3,164 McLaren, Mercedes 14 Steve Nichols USA 3,000 McLaren Bob Bell IRL 3,000 Renault Gordon Coppuck GBR 3,000 McLaren Derek Gardner GBR 3,000 Tyrrell 18 Tony Rudd GBR 2,733 BRM, Lotus 19 Peter Prodromou GBR 2,664 Red Bull 20 Vittorio Jano ITA 2,333 Ferrari 21 Gordon Murray SAF 2,000 Brabham, McLaren Aurelio Lampredi ITA 2,000 Ferrari Frank Costin GBR 2,000 Vanwall 24 Rob Marshall GBR 1,982 Red Bull 25 James Allison GBR 1,624 Mercedes Mike Elliott GBR 1,624 Mercedes 27 Frank Dernie GBR 1,500 Williams Sergio Rinland ARG 1,500 Williams Nicholas Tombazis GRE 1,500 Ferrari Hans Scherrenberg GER 1,500 Mercedes 31 Carlo Chiti ITA 1,333 Ferrari 32 Ben Butler GBR 1,332 Red Bull 33 Loic Bigois FRA 1,000 Brawn GP Bernard Boyer FRA 1,000 Matra Gerard Ducarouge FRA 1,000 Matra Eghbal Hamidy IRN 1,000 Williams David North GBR 1,000 Brabham Harvey Postlethwaite GBR 1,000 Ferrari Mark Smith GBR 1,000 Renault Len Terry GBR 1,000 Lotus Jorg Zandler GER 1,000 Brawn GP 42 John Owen GBR 0,958 Mercedes 43 Pierre Waché FRA 0,650 Red Bull Dan Fallows GBR 0,650 Red Bull 45 Tim Goss GBR 0,500 McLaren 46 Geoff Aldridge GBR 0,400 Lotus Martin Ogilvie GBR 0,400 Lotus Peter Wright GBR 0,400 Lotus Ben Waterhouse GBR 0,400 Red Bull 50 Loic Serra FRA 0,375 Mercedes Ashley Way GBR 0,375 Mercedes Kevin Taylor GBR 0,375 Mercedes Jarrod Murphy GBR 0,375 Mercedes

Adrian Newey

Albo d'oro progettisti - Monoposto vincitrice del titolo costruttori

Anno Monoposto vincente Progettisti/Ingegneri/Aerodinamici/Motoristi/Costruttori coinvolti 1958 Vanwall VW5 Frank Costin 1959 Cooper T51 Owen Maddock 1960 Cooper T51 Owen Maddock 1961 Ferrari 156 Vittorio Jano, Carlo Chiti 1962 BRM P57 Tony Rudd 1963 Lotus 25 Colin Chapman 1964 Ferrari 156, Ferrari 158 Vittorio Jano, Carlo Chiti / Mauro Forghieri 1965 Lotus 33, Lotus 25 Colin Chapman, Len Terry 1966 Brabham BT19 Ron Tauranac 1967 Brabham BT19, Brabham BT24 Ron Tauranac 1968 Lotus 49, 49B Colin Chapman, Maurice Philippe 1969 Matra MS80 Gerard Ducarouge, Bernard Boyer 1970 Lotus 72A, Lotus 72C Colin Chapman, Tony Rudd, Maurice Philippe 1971 Tyrrell 003 Derek Gardner 1972 Lotus 72D Colin Chapman, Maurice Philippe 1973 Lotus 72D, Lotus 72E Colin Chapman, Maurice Philippe 1974 McLaren M23 Gordon Coppuck 1975 Ferrari 312B3, Ferrari 312T Mauro Forghieri 1976 Ferrari 312T, Ferrari, 312T2 Mauro Forghieri 1977 Ferrari 312T2 Mauro Forghieri 1978 Lotus 78, Lotus 79 Colin Chapman, Martin Ogilvie, Tony Rudd, Geoff Aldridge, Peter Wright 1979 Ferrari 312T3, Ferrari 312T4, Ferrari 312T4B Mauro Forghieri 1980 Williams FW07, Williams FW07B Neil Oatley 1981 Williams FW07C, Williams FW07D Neil Oatley 1982 Ferrari 126C2 Mauro Forghieri, Harvey Postlethwaite 1983 Ferrari 126C2B, Ferrari 126C3 Mauro Forghieri, Harvey Postlethwaite 1984 McLaren MP4/2 John Barnard 1985 McLaren MP4/2B John Barnard 1986 Williams FW11 Frank Dernie, Sergio Rinland 1987 Williams FW11B Frank Dernie, Sergio Rinland 1988 McLaren MP4/4 Gordon Murray, Steve Nichols 1989 McLaren MP4/5 Steve Nichols, Neil Oatley 1990 McLaren MP4/5B Steve Nichols, Neil Oatley 1991 McLaren MP4/6 Neil Oatley 1992 Williams FW14B Adrian Newey, Eghbal Hamidy 1993 Williams FW15C Adrian Newey 1994 Williams FW16 Adrian Newey 1995 Benetton B195 Rory Byrne 1996 Williams FW18 Adrian Newey 1997 Williams FW19 Adrian Newey 1998 McLaren MP4/13 Adrian Newey, Neil Oatley 1999 Ferrari F399 John Barnard, Rory Byrne 2000 Ferrari F1-2000 Rory Byrne 2001 Ferrari F2001 Rory Byrne 2002 Ferrari F2002 Rory Byrne 2003 Ferrari F2003-GA Rory Byrne 2004 Ferrari F2004 Rory Byrne 2005 Renault R25 Bob Bell, Mark Smith 2006 Renault R26 Bob Bell 2007 Ferrari F2007 Aldo Costa, Nicholas Tombazis 2008 Ferrari F2008 Aldo Costa, Nicholas Tombazis 2009 Brawn GP BGP 001 Jorg Zandler, Loic Bigois 2010 Red Bull RB6 Adrian Newey, Rob Marshall, Peter Prodromou 2011 Red Bull RB7 Adrian Newey, Rob Marshall, Peter Prodromou 2012 Red Bull RB8 Adrian Newey, Ben Butler, Peter Prodromou 2013 Red Bull RB9 Adrian Newey, Ben Butler, Peter Prodromou 2014 Mercedes F1-W05 Hybrid Aldo Costa, Geoff Willis, Paddy Lowe 2015 Mercedes F1-W06 Aldo Costa, Geoff Willis, Paddy Lowe 2016 Mercedes F1-W07 Hybrid Aldo Costa, Geoff Willis, Paddy Lowe 2017 Mercedes F1-W08 EQ Power+ Aldo Costa, Geoff Willis, Paddy Lowe 2018 Mercedes F1-W09 EQ Power+ Geoff Willis, James Allison, Mike Elliott 2019 Mercedes F1-W10 EQ Power+ Geoff Willis, James Allison, Mike Elliott, John Owen 2020 Mercedes F1-W11 EQ Performance Geoff Willis, James Allison, Mike Elliott, John Owen, Loic Serra, Ashley Way, Kevin Taylor, Jarrod Murphy 2021 Mercedes F1-W12 E Performance Geoff Willis, James Allison, Mike Elliott, John Owen, Loic Serra, Ashley Way, Kevin Taylor, Jarrod Murphy 2022 Red Bull RB18 Adrian Newey, Pierre Waché, Rob Marshall, Dan Fallows, Ben Waterhouse

Albo d'oro progettisti - Monoposto del vincitore titolo piloti

Anno Monoposto vincente Progettisti/Ingegneri/Aerodinamici/Motoristi/Costruttori coinvolti 1950 Alfa Romeo 158 Gioacchino Colombo 1951 Alfa Romeo 159 Gioacchino Colombo 1952 Ferrari 500 Aurelio Lampredi 1953 Ferrari 500 Aurelio Lampredi 1954 Maserati 250F / Mercedes W196 Gioacchino Colombo (Maserati) / Hans Scherrenberg (Mercedes) 1955 Mercedes W196 Hans Scherrenberg 1956 Ferrari D50 Vittorio Jano 1957 Maserati 250F Gioacchino Colombo 1958 Vanwall VW5 Frank Costin 1959 Cooper T51 Owen Maddock 1960 Cooper T51 Owen Maddock 1961 Ferrari 156 Vittorio Jano, Carlo Chiti 1962 BRM P57 Tony Rudd 1963 Lotus 25 Colin Chapman 1964 Ferrari 158 Mauro Forghieri 1965 Lotus 33, Lotus 25 Colin Chapman, Len Terry 1966 Brabham BT19 Ron Tauranac 1967 Brabham BT19, Brabham BT24 Ron Tauranac 1968 Lotus 49, 49B Colin Chapman, Maurice Philippe 1969 Matra MS80 Gerard Ducarouge, Bernard Boyer 1970 Lotus 72A, 72C Colin Chapman, Maurice Philippe 1971 Tyrrell 003 Derek Gardner 1972 Lotus 72D Colin Chapman, Maurice Philippe 1973 Tyrrell 005, Tyrrell 006 Derek Gardner 1974 McLaren M23 Gordon Coppuck 1975 Ferrari 312B3, Ferrari 312T Mauro Forghieri 1976 McLaren M23 Gordon Coppuck 1977 Ferrari 312T2 Mauro Forghieri 1978 Lotus 78, Lotus 79 Colin Chapman, Martin Ogilvie, Tony Rudd, Geoff Aldridge, Peter Wright 1979 Ferrari 312T3, Ferrari 312T4, Ferrari 312T4B Mauro Forghieri 1980 Williams FW07, Williams FW07B Neil Oatley 1981 Brabham BT49C Gordon Murray, David North 1982 Williams FW07C, Williams FW08 Neil Oatley 1983 Brabham BT52, Brabham BT52B Gordon Murray, David North 1984 McLaren MP4/2 John Barnard 1985 McLaren MP4/2B John Barnard 1986 McLaren MP4/2C John Barnard 1987 Williams FW11B Frank Dernie, Sergio Rinland 1988 McLaren MP4/4 Gordon Murray, Steve Nichols 1989 McLaren MP4/5 Steve Nichols, Neil Oatley 1990 McLaren MP4/5B Steve Nichols, Neil Oatley 1991 McLaren MP4/6 Neil Oatley 1992 Williams FW14B Adrian Newey, Eghbal Hamidy 1993 Williams FW15C Adrian Newey 1994 Benetton B194 Rory Byrne 1995 Benetton B195 Rory Byrne 1996 Williams FW18 Adrian Newey 1997 Williams FW19 Adrian Newey 1998 McLaren MP4/13 Adrian Newey, Neil Oatley 1999 McLaren MP4/14 Adrian Newey, Neil Oatley 2000 Ferrari F1-2000 Rory Byrne 2001 Ferrari F2001 Rory Byrne 2002 Ferrari F2002 Rory Byrne 2003 Ferrari F2003-GA Rory Byrne 2004 Ferrari F2004 Rory Byrne 2005 Renault R25 Bob Bell, Mark Smith 2006 Renault R26 Bob Bell 2007 Ferrari F2007 Aldo Costa, Nicholas Tombazis 2008 McLaren MP4-23 Paddy Lowe, Tim Goss 2009 Brawn GP BGP 001 Jorg Zandler, Loic Bigois 2010 Red Bull RB6 Adrian Newey, Rob Marshall, Peter Prodromou 2011 Red Bull RB7 Adrian Newey, Rob Marshall, Peter Prodromou 2012 Red Bull RB8 Adrian Newey, Ben Butler, Peter Prodromou 2013 Red Bull RB9 Adrian Newey, Ben Butler, Peter Prodromou 2014 Mercedes F1-W05 Hybrid Aldo Costa, Geoff Willis, Paddy Lowe 2015 Mercedes F1-W06 Aldo Costa, Geoff Willis, Paddy Lowe 2016 Mercedes F1-W07 Hybrid Aldo Costa, Geoff Willis, Paddy Lowe 2017 Mercedes F1-W08 EQ Power+ Aldo Costa, Geoff Willis, Paddy Lowe 2018 Mercedes F1-W09 EQ Power+ Geoff Willis, James Allison, Mike Elliott 2019 Mercedes F1-W10 EQ Power+ Geoff Willis, James Allison, Mike Elliott, John Owen 2020 Mercedes F1-W11 EQ Performance Geoff Willis, James Allison, Mike Elliott, John Owen, Loic Serra, Ashley Way, Kevin Taylor, Jarrod Murphy 2021 Red Bull RB16B Adrian Newey, Pierre Waché, Rob Marshall, Dan Fallows 2022 Red Bull RB18 Adrian Newey, Pierre Waché, Rob Marshall, Dan Fallows, Ben Waterhouse