Mauro Forghieri e gli altri. In pochi hanno vinto più di lui

59 minuti fa - Mauro Forghieri è stato il più geniale progettista di monoposto di Formula 1

Mauro Forghieri è stato in assoluto il più geniale progettista di monoposto di Formula 1 italiano, tra i migliori al mondo. Vediamo la classifica di chi ha vinto di più

COME LUI, NESSUNO MAI Ci vuole parecchio a progettare una monoposto di Formula 1. Oggi team di centinaia di persone utilizzano ogni mezzo possibile, dalla fluidodinamica computazionale ai più avanzati software di modellazione 3D e simulazione di guida per sviluppare automobili avveniristiche e in grado di sfidare, ogni anno, i record stabiliti dalla generazione precedente. Ora pensate a quanto potesse essere complicato portare avanti da solo ogni singolo aspetto di un auto da corsa negli anni '60 e '70, progettando non solo le linee, ma anche il motore fino a ogni singolo bullone o rivetto, e fare tutto quanto con tavolo da disegno e matita, senza il benché minimo ausilio dei computer. I geni della ''matita'' nella storia della Formula 1 sono due, Adrian Newey - capo progettista della Red Bull (che la utilizza ancora come mezzo primario per dare forma ai suoi pensieri prima di esportare il tutto nel mondo virtuale), e Mauro Forghieri, venuto a mancare oggi dopo 87 anni di vita, quasi tutti passati a regalare genialità alla Scuderia Ferrari, al mondo del motorsport e all'automobilismo in generale. C'è chi ha vinto più di lui, ma proprio per il motivo elencato, i suoi titoli dovrebbero valere doppio o triplo. Diamo uno sguardo alla classifica dei progettisti più vincenti nella storia della Formula 1.

F1: Mauro Forghieri nel 1984 a colloquio con Michele Alboreto

Pos. Progettista/Costruttore Naz. Titoli Team
1 Adrian Newey GBR 23 Williams, McLaren, Red Bull
2 Geoff Willis GBR 15 Mercedes
3 Rory Byrne SAF 14 Benetton, Ferrari
4 Neil Oatley GBR 13 Williams, McLaren
  Colin Chapman GBR 13 Lotus
6 Mauro Forghieri ITA 11 Ferrari
  Aldo Costa ITA 11 Ferrari, Mercedes
8 Paddy Lowe GBR 9 McLaren, Mercedes
9 Peter Prodromou GBR 8 Red Bull
10 Maurice Philippe GBR 7 Lotus
  Rob Marshall GBR 7 Red Bull
  James Allison GBR 7 Mercedes
  Mike Elliott GBR 7 Mercedes
14 John Barnard GBR 6 McLaren, Ferrari
  Steve Nichols USA 6 McLaren
16 Tony Rudd GBR 5 BRM, Lotus
  John Owen GBR 5 Mercedes
18 Bob Bell IRL 4 Renault
  Ben Butler GBR 4 Red Bull
  Gioacchino Colombo ITA 4 Alfa Romeo, Maserati
  Vittorio Jano ITA 4 Ferrari
  Owen Maddock GBR 4 Cooper
  Gordon Murray SAF 4 Brabham, McLaren
  Ron Tauranac AUS 4 Brabham
25 Carlo Chiti ITA 3 Ferrari
  Gordon Coppuck GBR 3 McLaren
  Frank Dernie GBR 3 Williams
  Derek Gardner GBR 3 Tyrrell
  Sergio Rinland ARG 3 Williams
  Nicholas Tombazis GRE 3 Ferrari
  Loic Serra FRA 3 Mercedes
  Ashley Way GBR 3 Mercedes
  Kevin Taylor GBR 3 Mercedes
  Jarrod Murphy GBR 3 Mercedes
  Pierre Waché FRA 3 Red Bull
  Dan Fallows GBR 3 Red Bull
37 Geoff Aldridge GBR 2 Lotus
  Loic Bigois FRA 2 Brawn GP
  Bernard Boyer FRA 2 Matra
  Gerard Ducarouge FRA 2 Matra
  Eghbal Hamidy IRN 2 Williams
  Aurelio Lampredi ITA 2 Ferrari
  David North GBR 2 Brabham
  Martin Ogilvie GBR 2 Lotus
  Harvey Postlethwaite GBR 2 Ferrari
  Hans Scherrenberg GER 2 Mercedes
  Mark Smith GBR 2 Renault
  Len Terry GBR 2 Lotus
  Peter Wright GBR 2 Lotus
  Jorg Zandler GER 2 Brawn GP
  Ben Waterhouse GBR 2 Red Bull
  Frank Costin GBR 2 Vanwall
53 Tim Goss GBR 1 McLaren

STATISTICA SPECIALE Per rendere maggiore giustizia al genio di Mauro Forghieri, abbiamo inoltre partorito una gradutatoria differente, calcolata in base al numero di persone che hanno lavorato a ognuno dei progetti vincenti nella storia della Formula 1, sia per quanto riguarda la classifica piloti che per quella costruttori. E così se un progettista è stato il solo artefice di una monoposto ha preso un punto; se ci hanno lavorato in due, mezzo punto a testa; in tre 0,33 ciascuno; in quattro 0,25 e via dicendo. Facendo così i calcoli, Forghieri sale dalla sesta alla quarta posizione tra i progettisti più vincenti di sempre, dietro ai soli Rory Byrne, Adrian Newey e Neil Oatley. In calce a questa particolare statistica, trovate anche i due albi d'oro dei progettisti delle monoposto che hanno vinto il titolo piloti e quello costruttori.

F1: Rory Byrne (Ferrari)

Pos. Progettista/Costruttore Naz. Punteggio Team
1 Rory Byrne SAF 13,500 Benetton, Ferrari
2 Adrian Newey GBR 13,314 Williams, McLaren, Red Bull
3 Neil Oatley GBR 10,000 Williams, McLaren
4 Mauro Forghieri ITA 9,333 Ferrari
5 Colin Chapman GBR 6,733 Lotus
6 John Barnard GBR 5,500 McLaren, Ferrari
7 Geoff Willis GBR 4,288 Mercedes
8 Aldo Costa ITA 4,164 Ferrari, Mercedes
9 Owen Maddock GBR 4,000 Cooper
  Ron Tauranac AUS 4,000 Brabham
11 Gioacchino Colombo ITA 3,500 Alfa Romeo, Maserati
12 Maurice Philippe GBR 3,333 Lotus
13 Paddy Lowe GBR 3,164 McLaren, Mercedes
14 Steve Nichols USA 3,000 McLaren
  Bob Bell IRL 3,000 Renault
  Gordon Coppuck GBR 3,000 McLaren
  Derek Gardner GBR 3,000 Tyrrell
18 Tony Rudd GBR 2,733 BRM, Lotus
19 Peter Prodromou GBR 2,664 Red Bull
20 Vittorio Jano ITA 2,333 Ferrari
21 Gordon Murray SAF 2,000 Brabham, McLaren
  Aurelio Lampredi ITA 2,000 Ferrari
  Frank Costin GBR 2,000 Vanwall
24 Rob Marshall GBR 1,982 Red Bull
25 James Allison GBR 1,624 Mercedes
  Mike Elliott GBR 1,624 Mercedes
27 Frank Dernie GBR 1,500 Williams
  Sergio Rinland ARG 1,500 Williams
  Nicholas Tombazis GRE 1,500 Ferrari
  Hans Scherrenberg GER 1,500 Mercedes
31 Carlo Chiti ITA 1,333 Ferrari
32 Ben Butler GBR 1,332 Red Bull
33 Loic Bigois FRA 1,000 Brawn GP
  Bernard Boyer FRA 1,000 Matra
  Gerard Ducarouge FRA 1,000 Matra
  Eghbal Hamidy IRN 1,000 Williams
  David North GBR 1,000 Brabham
  Harvey Postlethwaite GBR 1,000 Ferrari
  Mark Smith GBR 1,000 Renault
  Len Terry GBR 1,000 Lotus
  Jorg Zandler GER 1,000 Brawn GP
42 John Owen GBR 0,958 Mercedes
43 Pierre Waché FRA 0,650 Red Bull
  Dan Fallows GBR 0,650 Red Bull
45 Tim Goss GBR 0,500 McLaren
46 Geoff Aldridge GBR 0,400 Lotus
  Martin Ogilvie GBR 0,400 Lotus
  Peter Wright GBR 0,400 Lotus
  Ben Waterhouse GBR 0,400 Red Bull
50 Loic Serra FRA 0,375 Mercedes
  Ashley Way GBR 0,375 Mercedes
  Kevin Taylor GBR 0,375 Mercedes
  Jarrod Murphy GBR 0,375 Mercedes

Adrian Newey

Albo d'oro progettisti - Monoposto vincitrice del titolo costruttori

Anno Monoposto vincente Progettisti/Ingegneri/Aerodinamici/Motoristi/Costruttori coinvolti
1958 Vanwall VW5 Frank Costin
1959 Cooper T51 Owen Maddock
1960 Cooper T51 Owen Maddock
1961 Ferrari 156 Vittorio Jano, Carlo Chiti
1962 BRM P57 Tony Rudd
1963 Lotus 25 Colin Chapman
1964 Ferrari 156, Ferrari 158 Vittorio Jano, Carlo Chiti / Mauro Forghieri
1965 Lotus 33, Lotus 25 Colin Chapman, Len Terry
1966 Brabham BT19 Ron Tauranac
1967 Brabham BT19, Brabham BT24 Ron Tauranac
1968 Lotus 49, 49B Colin Chapman, Maurice Philippe
1969 Matra MS80 Gerard Ducarouge, Bernard Boyer
1970 Lotus 72A, Lotus 72C Colin Chapman, Tony Rudd, Maurice Philippe
1971 Tyrrell 003 Derek Gardner
1972 Lotus 72D Colin Chapman, Maurice Philippe
1973 Lotus 72D, Lotus 72E Colin Chapman, Maurice Philippe
1974 McLaren M23 Gordon Coppuck
1975 Ferrari 312B3, Ferrari 312T Mauro Forghieri
1976 Ferrari 312T, Ferrari, 312T2 Mauro Forghieri
1977 Ferrari 312T2 Mauro Forghieri
1978 Lotus 78, Lotus 79 Colin Chapman, Martin Ogilvie, Tony Rudd, Geoff Aldridge, Peter Wright
1979 Ferrari 312T3, Ferrari 312T4, Ferrari 312T4B Mauro Forghieri
1980 Williams FW07, Williams FW07B Neil Oatley
1981 Williams FW07C, Williams FW07D Neil Oatley
1982 Ferrari 126C2 Mauro Forghieri, Harvey Postlethwaite
1983 Ferrari 126C2B, Ferrari 126C3 Mauro Forghieri, Harvey Postlethwaite
1984 McLaren MP4/2 John Barnard
1985 McLaren MP4/2B John Barnard
1986 Williams FW11 Frank Dernie, Sergio Rinland
1987 Williams FW11B Frank Dernie, Sergio Rinland
1988 McLaren MP4/4 Gordon Murray, Steve Nichols
1989 McLaren MP4/5 Steve Nichols, Neil Oatley
1990 McLaren MP4/5B Steve Nichols, Neil Oatley
1991 McLaren MP4/6 Neil Oatley
1992 Williams FW14B Adrian Newey, Eghbal Hamidy
1993 Williams FW15C Adrian Newey
1994 Williams FW16 Adrian Newey
1995 Benetton B195 Rory Byrne
1996 Williams FW18 Adrian Newey
1997 Williams FW19 Adrian Newey
1998 McLaren MP4/13 Adrian Newey, Neil Oatley
1999 Ferrari F399 John Barnard, Rory Byrne
2000 Ferrari F1-2000 Rory Byrne
2001 Ferrari F2001 Rory Byrne
2002 Ferrari F2002 Rory Byrne
2003 Ferrari F2003-GA Rory Byrne
2004 Ferrari F2004 Rory Byrne
2005 Renault R25 Bob Bell, Mark Smith
2006 Renault R26 Bob Bell
2007 Ferrari F2007 Aldo Costa, Nicholas Tombazis
2008 Ferrari F2008 Aldo Costa, Nicholas Tombazis
2009 Brawn GP BGP 001 Jorg Zandler, Loic Bigois
2010 Red Bull RB6 Adrian Newey, Rob Marshall, Peter Prodromou
2011 Red Bull RB7 Adrian Newey, Rob Marshall, Peter Prodromou
2012 Red Bull RB8 Adrian Newey, Ben Butler, Peter Prodromou
2013 Red Bull RB9 Adrian Newey, Ben Butler, Peter Prodromou
2014 Mercedes F1-W05 Hybrid Aldo Costa, Geoff Willis, Paddy Lowe
2015 Mercedes F1-W06 Aldo Costa, Geoff Willis, Paddy Lowe
2016 Mercedes F1-W07 Hybrid Aldo Costa, Geoff Willis, Paddy Lowe
2017 Mercedes F1-W08 EQ Power+ Aldo Costa, Geoff Willis, Paddy Lowe
2018 Mercedes F1-W09 EQ Power+ Geoff Willis, James Allison, Mike Elliott
2019 Mercedes F1-W10 EQ Power+ Geoff Willis, James Allison, Mike Elliott, John Owen
2020 Mercedes F1-W11 EQ Performance Geoff Willis, James Allison, Mike Elliott, John Owen, Loic Serra, Ashley Way, Kevin Taylor, Jarrod Murphy
2021 Mercedes F1-W12 E Performance Geoff Willis, James Allison, Mike Elliott, John Owen, Loic Serra, Ashley Way, Kevin Taylor, Jarrod Murphy
2022 Red Bull RB18 Adrian Newey, Pierre Waché, Rob Marshall, Dan Fallows, Ben Waterhouse

Albo d'oro progettisti - Monoposto del vincitore titolo piloti

Anno Monoposto vincente Progettisti/Ingegneri/Aerodinamici/Motoristi/Costruttori coinvolti
1950 Alfa Romeo 158 Gioacchino Colombo
1951 Alfa Romeo 159 Gioacchino Colombo
1952 Ferrari 500 Aurelio Lampredi
1953 Ferrari 500 Aurelio Lampredi
1954 Maserati  250F / Mercedes W196 Gioacchino Colombo (Maserati) / Hans Scherrenberg (Mercedes)
1955 Mercedes W196 Hans Scherrenberg
1956 Ferrari D50 Vittorio Jano
1957 Maserati  250F Gioacchino Colombo
1958 Vanwall VW5 Frank Costin
1959 Cooper T51 Owen Maddock
1960 Cooper T51 Owen Maddock
1961 Ferrari 156 Vittorio Jano, Carlo Chiti
1962 BRM P57 Tony Rudd
1963 Lotus 25 Colin Chapman
1964 Ferrari 158 Mauro Forghieri
1965 Lotus 33, Lotus 25 Colin Chapman, Len Terry
1966 Brabham BT19 Ron Tauranac
1967 Brabham BT19, Brabham BT24 Ron Tauranac
1968 Lotus 49, 49B Colin Chapman, Maurice Philippe
1969 Matra MS80 Gerard Ducarouge, Bernard Boyer
1970 Lotus 72A, 72C Colin Chapman, Maurice Philippe
1971 Tyrrell 003 Derek Gardner
1972 Lotus 72D Colin Chapman, Maurice Philippe
1973 Tyrrell 005, Tyrrell 006 Derek Gardner
1974 McLaren M23 Gordon Coppuck
1975 Ferrari 312B3, Ferrari 312T Mauro Forghieri
1976 McLaren M23 Gordon Coppuck
1977 Ferrari 312T2 Mauro Forghieri
1978 Lotus 78, Lotus 79 Colin Chapman, Martin Ogilvie, Tony Rudd, Geoff Aldridge, Peter Wright
1979 Ferrari 312T3, Ferrari 312T4, Ferrari 312T4B Mauro Forghieri
1980 Williams FW07, Williams FW07B Neil Oatley
1981 Brabham BT49C Gordon Murray, David North
1982 Williams FW07C, Williams FW08 Neil Oatley
1983 Brabham BT52, Brabham BT52B Gordon Murray, David North
1984 McLaren MP4/2 John Barnard
1985 McLaren MP4/2B John Barnard
1986 McLaren MP4/2C John Barnard
1987 Williams FW11B Frank Dernie, Sergio Rinland
1988 McLaren MP4/4 Gordon Murray, Steve Nichols
1989 McLaren MP4/5 Steve Nichols, Neil Oatley
1990 McLaren MP4/5B Steve Nichols, Neil Oatley
1991 McLaren MP4/6 Neil Oatley
1992 Williams FW14B Adrian Newey, Eghbal Hamidy
1993 Williams FW15C Adrian Newey
1994 Benetton B194 Rory Byrne
1995 Benetton B195 Rory Byrne
1996 Williams FW18 Adrian Newey
1997 Williams FW19 Adrian Newey
1998 McLaren MP4/13 Adrian Newey, Neil Oatley
1999 McLaren MP4/14 Adrian Newey, Neil Oatley
2000 Ferrari F1-2000 Rory Byrne
2001 Ferrari F2001 Rory Byrne
2002 Ferrari F2002 Rory Byrne
2003 Ferrari F2003-GA Rory Byrne
2004 Ferrari F2004 Rory Byrne
2005 Renault R25 Bob Bell, Mark Smith
2006 Renault R26 Bob Bell
2007 Ferrari F2007 Aldo Costa, Nicholas Tombazis
2008 McLaren MP4-23 Paddy Lowe, Tim Goss
2009 Brawn GP BGP 001 Jorg Zandler, Loic Bigois
2010 Red Bull RB6 Adrian Newey, Rob Marshall, Peter Prodromou
2011 Red Bull RB7 Adrian Newey, Rob Marshall, Peter Prodromou
2012 Red Bull RB8 Adrian Newey, Ben Butler, Peter Prodromou
2013 Red Bull RB9 Adrian Newey, Ben Butler, Peter Prodromou
2014 Mercedes F1-W05 Hybrid Aldo Costa, Geoff Willis, Paddy Lowe
2015 Mercedes F1-W06 Aldo Costa, Geoff Willis, Paddy Lowe
2016 Mercedes F1-W07 Hybrid Aldo Costa, Geoff Willis, Paddy Lowe
2017 Mercedes F1-W08 EQ Power+ Aldo Costa, Geoff Willis, Paddy Lowe
2018 Mercedes F1-W09 EQ Power+ Geoff Willis, James Allison, Mike Elliott
2019 Mercedes F1-W10 EQ Power+ Geoff Willis, James Allison, Mike Elliott, John Owen
2020 Mercedes F1-W11 EQ Performance Geoff Willis, James Allison, Mike Elliott, John Owen, Loic Serra, Ashley Way, Kevin Taylor, Jarrod Murphy
2021 Red Bull RB16B Adrian Newey, Pierre Waché, Rob Marshall, Dan Fallows
2022 Red Bull RB18 Adrian Newey, Pierre Waché, Rob Marshall, Dan Fallows, Ben Waterhouse
Pubblicato da Simone Valtieri, 02/11/2022
