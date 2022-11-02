Mauro Forghieri e gli altri. In pochi hanno vinto più di lui

COME LUI, NESSUNO MAI Ci vuole parecchio a progettare una monoposto di Formula 1. Oggi team di centinaia di persone utilizzano ogni mezzo possibile, dalla fluidodinamica computazionale ai più avanzati software di modellazione 3D e simulazione di guida per sviluppare automobili avveniristiche e in grado di sfidare, ogni anno, i record stabiliti dalla generazione precedente. Ora pensate a quanto potesse essere complicato portare avanti da solo ogni singolo aspetto di un auto da corsa negli anni '60 e '70, progettando non solo le linee, ma anche il motore fino a ogni singolo bullone o rivetto, e fare tutto quanto con tavolo da disegno e matita, senza il benché minimo ausilio dei computer. I geni della ''matita'' nella storia della Formula 1 sono due, Adrian Newey - capo progettista della Red Bull (che la utilizza ancora come mezzo primario per dare forma ai suoi pensieri prima di esportare il tutto nel mondo virtuale), e Mauro Forghieri, venuto a mancare oggi dopo 87 anni di vita, quasi tutti passati a regalare genialità alla Scuderia Ferrari, al mondo del motorsport e all'automobilismo in generale. C'è chi ha vinto più di lui, ma proprio per il motivo elencato, i suoi titoli dovrebbero valere doppio o triplo. Diamo uno sguardo alla classifica dei progettisti più vincenti nella storia della Formula 1.
F1: Mauro Forghieri nel 1984 a colloquio con Michele Alboreto
|Pos.
|Progettista/Costruttore
|Naz.
|Titoli
|Team
|1
|Adrian Newey
|GBR
|23
|Williams, McLaren, Red Bull
|2
|Geoff Willis
|GBR
|15
|Mercedes
|3
|Rory Byrne
|SAF
|14
|Benetton, Ferrari
|4
|Neil Oatley
|GBR
|13
|Williams, McLaren
|Colin Chapman
|GBR
|13
|Lotus
|6
|Mauro Forghieri
|ITA
|11
|Ferrari
|Aldo Costa
|ITA
|11
|Ferrari, Mercedes
|8
|Paddy Lowe
|GBR
|9
|McLaren, Mercedes
|9
|Peter Prodromou
|GBR
|8
|Red Bull
|10
|Maurice Philippe
|GBR
|7
|Lotus
|Rob Marshall
|GBR
|7
|Red Bull
|James Allison
|GBR
|7
|Mercedes
|Mike Elliott
|GBR
|7
|Mercedes
|14
|John Barnard
|GBR
|6
|McLaren, Ferrari
|Steve Nichols
|USA
|6
|McLaren
|16
|Tony Rudd
|GBR
|5
|BRM, Lotus
|John Owen
|GBR
|5
|Mercedes
|18
|Bob Bell
|IRL
|4
|Renault
|Ben Butler
|GBR
|4
|Red Bull
|Gioacchino Colombo
|ITA
|4
|Alfa Romeo, Maserati
|Vittorio Jano
|ITA
|4
|Ferrari
|Owen Maddock
|GBR
|4
|Cooper
|Gordon Murray
|SAF
|4
|Brabham, McLaren
|Ron Tauranac
|AUS
|4
|Brabham
|25
|Carlo Chiti
|ITA
|3
|Ferrari
|Gordon Coppuck
|GBR
|3
|McLaren
|Frank Dernie
|GBR
|3
|Williams
|Derek Gardner
|GBR
|3
|Tyrrell
|Sergio Rinland
|ARG
|3
|Williams
|Nicholas Tombazis
|GRE
|3
|Ferrari
|Loic Serra
|FRA
|3
|Mercedes
|Ashley Way
|GBR
|3
|Mercedes
|Kevin Taylor
|GBR
|3
|Mercedes
|Jarrod Murphy
|GBR
|3
|Mercedes
|Pierre Waché
|FRA
|3
|Red Bull
|Dan Fallows
|GBR
|3
|Red Bull
|37
|Geoff Aldridge
|GBR
|2
|Lotus
|Loic Bigois
|FRA
|2
|Brawn GP
|Bernard Boyer
|FRA
|2
|Matra
|Gerard Ducarouge
|FRA
|2
|Matra
|Eghbal Hamidy
|IRN
|2
|Williams
|Aurelio Lampredi
|ITA
|2
|Ferrari
|David North
|GBR
|2
|Brabham
|Martin Ogilvie
|GBR
|2
|Lotus
|Harvey Postlethwaite
|GBR
|2
|Ferrari
|Hans Scherrenberg
|GER
|2
|Mercedes
|Mark Smith
|GBR
|2
|Renault
|Len Terry
|GBR
|2
|Lotus
|Peter Wright
|GBR
|2
|Lotus
|Jorg Zandler
|GER
|2
|Brawn GP
|Ben Waterhouse
|GBR
|2
|Red Bull
|Frank Costin
|GBR
|2
|Vanwall
|53
|Tim Goss
|GBR
|1
|McLaren
STATISTICA SPECIALE Per rendere maggiore giustizia al genio di Mauro Forghieri, abbiamo inoltre partorito una gradutatoria differente, calcolata in base al numero di persone che hanno lavorato a ognuno dei progetti vincenti nella storia della Formula 1, sia per quanto riguarda la classifica piloti che per quella costruttori. E così se un progettista è stato il solo artefice di una monoposto ha preso un punto; se ci hanno lavorato in due, mezzo punto a testa; in tre 0,33 ciascuno; in quattro 0,25 e via dicendo. Facendo così i calcoli, Forghieri sale dalla sesta alla quarta posizione tra i progettisti più vincenti di sempre, dietro ai soli Rory Byrne, Adrian Newey e Neil Oatley. In calce a questa particolare statistica, trovate anche i due albi d'oro dei progettisti delle monoposto che hanno vinto il titolo piloti e quello costruttori.
F1: Rory Byrne (Ferrari)
|Pos.
|Progettista/Costruttore
|Naz.
|Punteggio
|Team
|1
|Rory Byrne
|SAF
|13,500
|Benetton, Ferrari
|2
|Adrian Newey
|GBR
|13,314
|Williams, McLaren, Red Bull
|3
|Neil Oatley
|GBR
|10,000
|Williams, McLaren
|4
|Mauro Forghieri
|ITA
|9,333
|Ferrari
|5
|Colin Chapman
|GBR
|6,733
|Lotus
|6
|John Barnard
|GBR
|5,500
|McLaren, Ferrari
|7
|Geoff Willis
|GBR
|4,288
|Mercedes
|8
|Aldo Costa
|ITA
|4,164
|Ferrari, Mercedes
|9
|Owen Maddock
|GBR
|4,000
|Cooper
|Ron Tauranac
|AUS
|4,000
|Brabham
|11
|Gioacchino Colombo
|ITA
|3,500
|Alfa Romeo, Maserati
|12
|Maurice Philippe
|GBR
|3,333
|Lotus
|13
|Paddy Lowe
|GBR
|3,164
|McLaren, Mercedes
|14
|Steve Nichols
|USA
|3,000
|McLaren
|Bob Bell
|IRL
|3,000
|Renault
|Gordon Coppuck
|GBR
|3,000
|McLaren
|Derek Gardner
|GBR
|3,000
|Tyrrell
|18
|Tony Rudd
|GBR
|2,733
|BRM, Lotus
|19
|Peter Prodromou
|GBR
|2,664
|Red Bull
|20
|Vittorio Jano
|ITA
|2,333
|Ferrari
|21
|Gordon Murray
|SAF
|2,000
|Brabham, McLaren
|Aurelio Lampredi
|ITA
|2,000
|Ferrari
|Frank Costin
|GBR
|2,000
|Vanwall
|24
|Rob Marshall
|GBR
|1,982
|Red Bull
|25
|James Allison
|GBR
|1,624
|Mercedes
|Mike Elliott
|GBR
|1,624
|Mercedes
|27
|Frank Dernie
|GBR
|1,500
|Williams
|Sergio Rinland
|ARG
|1,500
|Williams
|Nicholas Tombazis
|GRE
|1,500
|Ferrari
|Hans Scherrenberg
|GER
|1,500
|Mercedes
|31
|Carlo Chiti
|ITA
|1,333
|Ferrari
|32
|Ben Butler
|GBR
|1,332
|Red Bull
|33
|Loic Bigois
|FRA
|1,000
|Brawn GP
|Bernard Boyer
|FRA
|1,000
|Matra
|Gerard Ducarouge
|FRA
|1,000
|Matra
|Eghbal Hamidy
|IRN
|1,000
|Williams
|David North
|GBR
|1,000
|Brabham
|Harvey Postlethwaite
|GBR
|1,000
|Ferrari
|Mark Smith
|GBR
|1,000
|Renault
|Len Terry
|GBR
|1,000
|Lotus
|Jorg Zandler
|GER
|1,000
|Brawn GP
|42
|John Owen
|GBR
|0,958
|Mercedes
|43
|Pierre Waché
|FRA
|0,650
|Red Bull
|Dan Fallows
|GBR
|0,650
|Red Bull
|45
|Tim Goss
|GBR
|0,500
|McLaren
|46
|Geoff Aldridge
|GBR
|0,400
|Lotus
|Martin Ogilvie
|GBR
|0,400
|Lotus
|Peter Wright
|GBR
|0,400
|Lotus
|Ben Waterhouse
|GBR
|0,400
|Red Bull
|50
|Loic Serra
|FRA
|0,375
|Mercedes
|Ashley Way
|GBR
|0,375
|Mercedes
|Kevin Taylor
|GBR
|0,375
|Mercedes
|Jarrod Murphy
|GBR
|0,375
|Mercedes
Adrian Newey
Albo d'oro progettisti - Monoposto vincitrice del titolo costruttori
|Anno
|Monoposto vincente
|Progettisti/Ingegneri/Aerodinamici/Motoristi/Costruttori coinvolti
|1958
|Vanwall VW5
|Frank Costin
|1959
|Cooper T51
|Owen Maddock
|1960
|Cooper T51
|Owen Maddock
|1961
|Ferrari 156
|Vittorio Jano, Carlo Chiti
|1962
|BRM P57
|Tony Rudd
|1963
|Lotus 25
|Colin Chapman
|1964
|Ferrari 156, Ferrari 158
|Vittorio Jano, Carlo Chiti / Mauro Forghieri
|1965
|Lotus 33, Lotus 25
|Colin Chapman, Len Terry
|1966
|Brabham BT19
|Ron Tauranac
|1967
|Brabham BT19, Brabham BT24
|Ron Tauranac
|1968
|Lotus 49, 49B
|Colin Chapman, Maurice Philippe
|1969
|Matra MS80
|Gerard Ducarouge, Bernard Boyer
|1970
|Lotus 72A, Lotus 72C
|Colin Chapman, Tony Rudd, Maurice Philippe
|1971
|Tyrrell 003
|Derek Gardner
|1972
|Lotus 72D
|Colin Chapman, Maurice Philippe
|1973
|Lotus 72D, Lotus 72E
|Colin Chapman, Maurice Philippe
|1974
|McLaren M23
|Gordon Coppuck
|1975
|Ferrari 312B3, Ferrari 312T
|Mauro Forghieri
|1976
|Ferrari 312T, Ferrari, 312T2
|Mauro Forghieri
|1977
|Ferrari 312T2
|Mauro Forghieri
|1978
|Lotus 78, Lotus 79
|Colin Chapman, Martin Ogilvie, Tony Rudd, Geoff Aldridge, Peter Wright
|1979
|Ferrari 312T3, Ferrari 312T4, Ferrari 312T4B
|Mauro Forghieri
|1980
|Williams FW07, Williams FW07B
|Neil Oatley
|1981
|Williams FW07C, Williams FW07D
|Neil Oatley
|1982
|Ferrari 126C2
|Mauro Forghieri, Harvey Postlethwaite
|1983
|Ferrari 126C2B, Ferrari 126C3
|Mauro Forghieri, Harvey Postlethwaite
|1984
|McLaren MP4/2
|John Barnard
|1985
|McLaren MP4/2B
|John Barnard
|1986
|Williams FW11
|Frank Dernie, Sergio Rinland
|1987
|Williams FW11B
|Frank Dernie, Sergio Rinland
|1988
|McLaren MP4/4
|Gordon Murray, Steve Nichols
|1989
|McLaren MP4/5
|Steve Nichols, Neil Oatley
|1990
|McLaren MP4/5B
|Steve Nichols, Neil Oatley
|1991
|McLaren MP4/6
|Neil Oatley
|1992
|Williams FW14B
|Adrian Newey, Eghbal Hamidy
|1993
|Williams FW15C
|Adrian Newey
|1994
|Williams FW16
|Adrian Newey
|1995
|Benetton B195
|Rory Byrne
|1996
|Williams FW18
|Adrian Newey
|1997
|Williams FW19
|Adrian Newey
|1998
|McLaren MP4/13
|Adrian Newey, Neil Oatley
|1999
|Ferrari F399
|John Barnard, Rory Byrne
|2000
|Ferrari F1-2000
|Rory Byrne
|2001
|Ferrari F2001
|Rory Byrne
|2002
|Ferrari F2002
|Rory Byrne
|2003
|Ferrari F2003-GA
|Rory Byrne
|2004
|Ferrari F2004
|Rory Byrne
|2005
|Renault R25
|Bob Bell, Mark Smith
|2006
|Renault R26
|Bob Bell
|2007
|Ferrari F2007
|Aldo Costa, Nicholas Tombazis
|2008
|Ferrari F2008
|Aldo Costa, Nicholas Tombazis
|2009
|Brawn GP BGP 001
|Jorg Zandler, Loic Bigois
|2010
|Red Bull RB6
|Adrian Newey, Rob Marshall, Peter Prodromou
|2011
|Red Bull RB7
|Adrian Newey, Rob Marshall, Peter Prodromou
|2012
|Red Bull RB8
|Adrian Newey, Ben Butler, Peter Prodromou
|2013
|Red Bull RB9
|Adrian Newey, Ben Butler, Peter Prodromou
|2014
|Mercedes F1-W05 Hybrid
|Aldo Costa, Geoff Willis, Paddy Lowe
|2015
|Mercedes F1-W06
|Aldo Costa, Geoff Willis, Paddy Lowe
|2016
|Mercedes F1-W07 Hybrid
|Aldo Costa, Geoff Willis, Paddy Lowe
|2017
|Mercedes F1-W08 EQ Power+
|Aldo Costa, Geoff Willis, Paddy Lowe
|2018
|Mercedes F1-W09 EQ Power+
|Geoff Willis, James Allison, Mike Elliott
|2019
|Mercedes F1-W10 EQ Power+
|Geoff Willis, James Allison, Mike Elliott, John Owen
|2020
|Mercedes F1-W11 EQ Performance
|Geoff Willis, James Allison, Mike Elliott, John Owen, Loic Serra, Ashley Way, Kevin Taylor, Jarrod Murphy
|2021
|Mercedes F1-W12 E Performance
|Geoff Willis, James Allison, Mike Elliott, John Owen, Loic Serra, Ashley Way, Kevin Taylor, Jarrod Murphy
|2022
|Red Bull RB18
|Adrian Newey, Pierre Waché, Rob Marshall, Dan Fallows, Ben Waterhouse
Albo d'oro progettisti - Monoposto del vincitore titolo piloti
|Anno
|Monoposto vincente
|Progettisti/Ingegneri/Aerodinamici/Motoristi/Costruttori coinvolti
|1950
|Alfa Romeo 158
|Gioacchino Colombo
|1951
|Alfa Romeo 159
|Gioacchino Colombo
|1952
|Ferrari 500
|Aurelio Lampredi
|1953
|Ferrari 500
|Aurelio Lampredi
|1954
|Maserati 250F / Mercedes W196
|Gioacchino Colombo (Maserati) / Hans Scherrenberg (Mercedes)
|1955
|Mercedes W196
|Hans Scherrenberg
|1956
|Ferrari D50
|Vittorio Jano
|1957
|Maserati 250F
|Gioacchino Colombo
|1958
|Vanwall VW5
|Frank Costin
|1959
|Cooper T51
|Owen Maddock
|1960
|Cooper T51
|Owen Maddock
|1961
|Ferrari 156
|Vittorio Jano, Carlo Chiti
|1962
|BRM P57
|Tony Rudd
|1963
|Lotus 25
|Colin Chapman
|1964
|Ferrari 158
|Mauro Forghieri
|1965
|Lotus 33, Lotus 25
|Colin Chapman, Len Terry
|1966
|Brabham BT19
|Ron Tauranac
|1967
|Brabham BT19, Brabham BT24
|Ron Tauranac
|1968
|Lotus 49, 49B
|Colin Chapman, Maurice Philippe
|1969
|Matra MS80
|Gerard Ducarouge, Bernard Boyer
|1970
|Lotus 72A, 72C
|Colin Chapman, Maurice Philippe
|1971
|Tyrrell 003
|Derek Gardner
|1972
|Lotus 72D
|Colin Chapman, Maurice Philippe
|1973
|Tyrrell 005, Tyrrell 006
|Derek Gardner
|1974
|McLaren M23
|Gordon Coppuck
|1975
|Ferrari 312B3, Ferrari 312T
|Mauro Forghieri
|1976
|McLaren M23
|Gordon Coppuck
|1977
|Ferrari 312T2
|Mauro Forghieri
|1978
|Lotus 78, Lotus 79
|Colin Chapman, Martin Ogilvie, Tony Rudd, Geoff Aldridge, Peter Wright
|1979
|Ferrari 312T3, Ferrari 312T4, Ferrari 312T4B
|Mauro Forghieri
|1980
|Williams FW07, Williams FW07B
|Neil Oatley
|1981
|Brabham BT49C
|Gordon Murray, David North
|1982
|Williams FW07C, Williams FW08
|Neil Oatley
|1983
|Brabham BT52, Brabham BT52B
|Gordon Murray, David North
|1984
|McLaren MP4/2
|John Barnard
|1985
|McLaren MP4/2B
|John Barnard
|1986
|McLaren MP4/2C
|John Barnard
|1987
|Williams FW11B
|Frank Dernie, Sergio Rinland
|1988
|McLaren MP4/4
|Gordon Murray, Steve Nichols
|1989
|McLaren MP4/5
|Steve Nichols, Neil Oatley
|1990
|McLaren MP4/5B
|Steve Nichols, Neil Oatley
|1991
|McLaren MP4/6
|Neil Oatley
|1992
|Williams FW14B
|Adrian Newey, Eghbal Hamidy
|1993
|Williams FW15C
|Adrian Newey
|1994
|Benetton B194
|Rory Byrne
|1995
|Benetton B195
|Rory Byrne
|1996
|Williams FW18
|Adrian Newey
|1997
|Williams FW19
|Adrian Newey
|1998
|McLaren MP4/13
|Adrian Newey, Neil Oatley
|1999
|McLaren MP4/14
|Adrian Newey, Neil Oatley
|2000
|Ferrari F1-2000
|Rory Byrne
|2001
|Ferrari F2001
|Rory Byrne
|2002
|Ferrari F2002
|Rory Byrne
|2003
|Ferrari F2003-GA
|Rory Byrne
|2004
|Ferrari F2004
|Rory Byrne
|2005
|Renault R25
|Bob Bell, Mark Smith
|2006
|Renault R26
|Bob Bell
|2007
|Ferrari F2007
|Aldo Costa, Nicholas Tombazis
|2008
|McLaren MP4-23
|Paddy Lowe, Tim Goss
|2009
|Brawn GP BGP 001
|Jorg Zandler, Loic Bigois
|2010
|Red Bull RB6
|Adrian Newey, Rob Marshall, Peter Prodromou
|2011
|Red Bull RB7
|Adrian Newey, Rob Marshall, Peter Prodromou
|2012
|Red Bull RB8
|Adrian Newey, Ben Butler, Peter Prodromou
|2013
|Red Bull RB9
|Adrian Newey, Ben Butler, Peter Prodromou
|2014
|Mercedes F1-W05 Hybrid
|Aldo Costa, Geoff Willis, Paddy Lowe
|2015
|Mercedes F1-W06
|Aldo Costa, Geoff Willis, Paddy Lowe
|2016
|Mercedes F1-W07 Hybrid
|Aldo Costa, Geoff Willis, Paddy Lowe
|2017
|Mercedes F1-W08 EQ Power+
|Aldo Costa, Geoff Willis, Paddy Lowe
|2018
|Mercedes F1-W09 EQ Power+
|Geoff Willis, James Allison, Mike Elliott
|2019
|Mercedes F1-W10 EQ Power+
|Geoff Willis, James Allison, Mike Elliott, John Owen
|2020
|Mercedes F1-W11 EQ Performance
|Geoff Willis, James Allison, Mike Elliott, John Owen, Loic Serra, Ashley Way, Kevin Taylor, Jarrod Murphy
|2021
|Red Bull RB16B
|Adrian Newey, Pierre Waché, Rob Marshall, Dan Fallows
|2022
|Red Bull RB18
|Adrian Newey, Pierre Waché, Rob Marshall, Dan Fallows, Ben Waterhouse