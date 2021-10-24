Albo d'oro Gran Premio degli Stati Uniti d'America

LA STORIA La prima edizione del Gran Premio degli Stati Uniti d’America si è disputata nel lontano 1959 sul mitico circuito di Sebring. Dopo una breve apparizione sul tracciato di Riverside, nel 1960, la sede tipica della gara a Stelle e Strisce è stata Watkins Glen, pista su cui si è corso dal 1961 al 1975, e anche dal 1976 al 1980 sotto la denominazione di Gran Premio degli Stati Uniti Est. Pur se con nomi mutevoli, si è corso negli Usa – nel 1982 addirittura tre gare diverse sul suolo statunitense ma nessuna come Gp degli Stati Uniti – ininterrottamente fino al 1991 con tappe a Long Beach, Dallas, Detroit, Phoenix e Las Vegas. Nell’epoca moderna le sedi ospitanti sono state Indianapolis dal 2000 al 2007 e Austin dal 2012 a oggi.
VEDI ANCHE
ALBO D'ORO GP STATI UNITI D'AMERICA F1
|
Anno
|
Sede Gp
|
Pilota
|
Team
|
1959
|
Sebring
|
Bruce McLaren
|
Cooper-Climax
|
1960
|
Riverside
|
Stirling Moss
|
Lotus-Climax
|
1961
|
Watkins Glen
|
Innes Ireland
|
Lotus-Climax
|
1962
|
Watkins Glen
|
Jim Clark
|
Lotus-Climax
|
1963
|
Watkins Glen
|
Graham Hill
|
BRM
|
1964
|
Watkins Glen
|
Graham Hill
|
BRM
|
1965
|
Watkins Glen
|
Graham Hill
|
BRM
|
1966
|
Watkins Glen
|
Jim Clark
|
Lotus-BRM
|
1967
|
Watkins Glen
|
Jim Clark
|
Lotus-Ford Cosworth
|
1968
|
Watkins Glen
|
Jackie Stewart
|
Matra-Ford Cosworth
|
1969
|
Watkins Glen
|
Jochen Rindt
|
Lotus-Ford Cosworth
|
1970
|
Watkins Glen
|
Emerson Fittipaldi
|
Lotus-Ford Cosworth
|
1971
|
Watkins Glen
|
Francois Cevert
|
Tyrrell-Ford Cosworth
|
1972
|
Watkins Glen
|
Jackie Stewart
|
Tyrrell-Ford Cosworth
|
1973
|
Watkins Glen
|
Ronnie Peterson
|
Lotus-Ford Cosworth
|
1974
|
Watkins Glen
|
Carlos Reutemann
|
Brabham-Ford Cosworth
|
1975
|
Watkins Glen
|
Niki Lauda
|
Ferrari
|
1984
|
Dallas
|
Keke Rosberg
|
Williams-Honda
|
1985
|
Detroit
|
Keke Rosberg
|
Williams-Honda
|
1986
|
Detroit
|
Ayrton Senna
|
Lotus-Renault
|
1987
|
Detroit
|
Ayrton Senna
|
Lotus-Honda
|
1988
|
Detroit
|
Ayrton Senna
|
McLaren-Honda
|
1989
|
Phoenix
|
Alain Prost
|
McLaren-Honda
|
1990
|
Phoenix
|
Ayrton Senna
|
McLaren-Honda
|
1991
|
Phoenix
|
Ayrton Senna
|
McLaren-Honda
|
2000
|
Indianapolis
|
Michael Schumacher
|
Ferrari
|
2001
|
Indianapolis
|
Mika Hakkinen
|
McLaren-Mercedes
|
2002
|
Indianapolis
|
Rubens Barrichello
|
Ferrari
|
2003
|
Indianapolis
|
Michael Schumacher
|
Ferrari
|
2004
|
Indianapolis
|
Michael Schumacher
|
Ferrari
|
2005
|
Indianapolis
|
Michael Schumacher
|
Ferrari
|
2006
|
Indianapolis
|
Michael Schumacher
|
Ferrari
|
2007
|
Indianapolis
|
Lewis Hamilton
|
McLaren-Mercedes
|
2012
|
Austin
|
Lewis Hamilton
|
McLaren-Mercedes
|
2013
|
Austin
|
Sebastian Vettel
|
Red Bull-Renault
|
2014
|
Austin
|
Lewis Hamilton
|
Mercedes
|
2015
|
Austin
|
Lewis Hamilton
|
Mercedes
|
2016
|
Austin
|
Lewis Hamilton
|
Mercedes
|
2017
|
Austin
|
Lewis Hamilton
|
Mercedes
|
2018
|
Austin
|
Kimi Raikkonen
|
Ferrari
|
2019
|
Austin
|
Valtteri Bottas
|
Mercedes
|
2021
|
Austin
|
Max Verstappen
|
Red Bull-Honda
|
|
|
|
ALBO D'ORO GP STATI UNITI D'AMERICA-OVEST F1
|
Anno
|
Sede Gp
|
Pilota
|
Team
|
1976
|
Long Beach
|
Clay Regazzoni
|
Ferrari
|
1977
|
Long Beach
|
Mario Andretti
|
Lotus-Ford Cosworth
|
1978
|
Long Beach
|
Carlos Reutemann
|
Ferrari
|
1979
|
Long Beach
|
Gilles Villeneuve
|
Ferrari
|
1980
|
Long Beach
|
Nelson Piquet
|
Brabham-Ford Cosworth
|
1981
|
Long Beach
|
Alan Jones
|
Williams-Ford Cosworth
|
1982
|
Long Beach
|
Niki Lauda
|
McLaren-Ford Cosworth
|
1983
|
Long Beach
|
John Watson
|
McLaren-Ford Cosworth
ALBO D'ORO GP STATI UNITI D'AMERICA-EST F1
|
Anno
|
Sede Gp
|
Pilota
|
Team
|
1976
|
Watkins Glen
|
James Hunt
|
McLaren-Ford Cosworth
|
1977
|
Watkins Glen
|
James Hunt
|
McLaren-Ford Cosworth
|
1978
|
Watkins Glen
|
Carlos Reutemann
|
Ferrari
|
1979
|
Watkins Glen
|
Gilles Villeneuve
|
Ferrari
|
1980
|
Watkins Glen
|
Alan Jones
|
Williams-Ford Cosworth
|
1982
|
Detroit
|
John Watson
|
McLaren-Ford Cosworth
|
1983
|
Detroit
|
Michele Alboreto
|
Tyrrel-Ford Cosworth
|
1984
|
Detroit
|
Nelson Piquet
|
Brabham-BMW
ALBO D'ORO GP CAESARS PALACE F1
|
Anno
|
Sede Gp
|
Pilota
|
Team
|
1981
|
Las Vegas
|
Alan Jones
|
Williams-Ford Cosworth
|
1982
|
Las Vegas
|
Michele Alboreto
|
Tyrrel-Ford Cosworth