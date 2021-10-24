Formula 1

Albo d'oro Gran Premio degli Stati Uniti d'America

Avatar di Salvo Sardina , il 24/10/21

2 ore fa - I vincitori di tutte le edizioni del Gran Premio degli Stati Uniti F1

Le sedi e i vincitori di tutti i Gran Premi di F1 degli Stati Uniti d'America disputati ad oggi

LA STORIA La prima edizione del Gran Premio degli Stati Uniti d’America si è disputata nel lontano 1959 sul mitico circuito di Sebring. Dopo una breve apparizione sul tracciato di Riverside, nel 1960, la sede tipica della gara a Stelle e Strisce è stata Watkins Glen, pista su cui si è corso dal 1961 al 1975, e anche dal 1976 al 1980 sotto la denominazione di Gran Premio degli Stati Uniti Est. Pur se con nomi mutevoli, si è corso negli Usa – nel 1982 addirittura tre gare diverse sul suolo statunitense ma nessuna come Gp degli Stati Uniti – ininterrottamente fino al 1991 con tappe a Long Beach, Dallas, Detroit, Phoenix e Las Vegas. Nell’epoca moderna le sedi ospitanti sono state Indianapolis dal 2000 al 2007 e Austin dal 2012 a oggi.

VEDI ANCHE
Formula 1 Albo d'oro
Albo d'oro Formula 1
Calendario Formula 1 2020: date, orari tv e circuiti
Calendario Formula 1 2020: date, orari tv e circuiti

ALBO D'ORO GP STATI UNITI D'AMERICA F1

Anno Sede Gp Pilota Team
1959 Sebring Bruce McLaren Cooper-Climax
1960 Riverside Stirling Moss Lotus-Climax
1961 Watkins Glen Innes Ireland Lotus-Climax
1962 Watkins Glen Jim Clark Lotus-Climax
1963 Watkins Glen Graham Hill BRM
1964 Watkins Glen Graham Hill BRM
1965 Watkins Glen Graham Hill BRM
1966 Watkins Glen Jim Clark Lotus-BRM
1967 Watkins Glen Jim Clark Lotus-Ford Cosworth
1968 Watkins Glen Jackie Stewart Matra-Ford Cosworth
1969 Watkins Glen Jochen Rindt Lotus-Ford Cosworth
1970 Watkins Glen Emerson Fittipaldi Lotus-Ford Cosworth
1971 Watkins Glen Francois Cevert Tyrrell-Ford Cosworth
1972 Watkins Glen Jackie Stewart Tyrrell-Ford Cosworth
1973 Watkins Glen Ronnie Peterson Lotus-Ford Cosworth
1974 Watkins Glen Carlos Reutemann Brabham-Ford Cosworth
1975 Watkins Glen Niki Lauda Ferrari
1984 Dallas Keke Rosberg Williams-Honda
1985 Detroit Keke Rosberg Williams-Honda
1986 Detroit Ayrton Senna Lotus-Renault
1987 Detroit Ayrton Senna Lotus-Honda
1988 Detroit Ayrton Senna McLaren-Honda
1989 Phoenix Alain Prost McLaren-Honda
1990 Phoenix Ayrton Senna McLaren-Honda
1991 Phoenix Ayrton Senna McLaren-Honda
2000 Indianapolis Michael Schumacher Ferrari
2001 Indianapolis Mika Hakkinen McLaren-Mercedes
2002 Indianapolis Rubens Barrichello Ferrari
2003 Indianapolis Michael Schumacher Ferrari
2004 Indianapolis Michael Schumacher Ferrari
2005 Indianapolis Michael Schumacher Ferrari
2006 Indianapolis Michael Schumacher Ferrari
2007 Indianapolis Lewis Hamilton McLaren-Mercedes
2012 Austin Lewis Hamilton McLaren-Mercedes
2013 Austin Sebastian Vettel Red Bull-Renault
2014 Austin Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
2015 Austin Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
2016 Austin Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
2017 Austin Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
2018 Austin Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari
2019 Austin Valtteri Bottas Mercedes
2021 Austin Max Verstappen Red Bull-Honda
       

ALBO D'ORO GP STATI UNITI D'AMERICA-OVEST F1

Anno Sede Gp Pilota Team
1976 Long Beach Clay Regazzoni Ferrari
1977 Long Beach Mario Andretti Lotus-Ford Cosworth
1978 Long Beach Carlos Reutemann Ferrari
1979 Long Beach Gilles Villeneuve Ferrari
1980 Long Beach Nelson Piquet Brabham-Ford Cosworth
1981 Long Beach Alan Jones Williams-Ford Cosworth
1982 Long Beach Niki Lauda McLaren-Ford Cosworth
1983 Long Beach John Watson McLaren-Ford Cosworth

ALBO D'ORO GP STATI UNITI D'AMERICA-EST F1

Anno Sede Gp Pilota Team
1976 Watkins Glen James Hunt McLaren-Ford Cosworth
1977 Watkins Glen James Hunt McLaren-Ford Cosworth
1978 Watkins Glen Carlos Reutemann Ferrari
1979 Watkins Glen Gilles Villeneuve Ferrari
1980 Watkins Glen Alan Jones Williams-Ford Cosworth
1982 Detroit John Watson McLaren-Ford Cosworth
1983 Detroit Michele Alboreto Tyrrel-Ford Cosworth
1984 Detroit Nelson Piquet Brabham-BMW

ALBO D'ORO GP CAESARS PALACE F1

Anno Sede Gp Pilota Team
1981 Las Vegas Alan Jones Williams-Ford Cosworth
1982 Las Vegas Michele Alboreto Tyrrel-Ford Cosworth
Pubblicato da Salvo Sardina, 24/10/2021
Vedi anche
Logo MotorBox