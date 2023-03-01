Mini Countryman elettrica nascerà nello stabilimento di Lipsia

Nell'impianto tedesco a CO2 compensata è tutto pronto per la messa in produzione del nuovo crossover elettrico inglese

La nuova Mini Countryman elettrica verrà prodotta nello stabilimento BMW di Lipsia (qui il nostro approfondimento). Sarà la prima volta che un modello Mini viene realizzato interamente in Germania. La fabbrica di Lipsia è una delle realtà più all’avanguardia in Europa in fatto di emissioni inquinanti. ''Siamo lieti di poter consegnare ai nostri clienti la prima Mini made in Germany a CO2 compensata grazie all'approvvigionamento energetico sostenibile del nostro impianto produttivo'', ha dichiarato Stefanie Wurst, Responsabile del marchio Mini.

Lo stabilimento BMW di Lipsia

IMPIANTO HI-TECH Mini Countryman EV (qui le prime foto spia) uscirà dalla linea di montaggio che attualmente sforna BMW Serie 1, BMW Serie 2 Gran Coupé e BMW Serie 2 Active Tourer. L’inizio dell’attività produttiva è fissato proprio per la fine di quest'anno. La futura area di produzione di 150.000 metri quadrati in cui verranno fabbricati i componenti elettronici (batterie incluse) rappresenta un investimento sostenibile per la futura redditività dello stabilimento tedesco. ''La nostra strategia a Lipsia prevede la completa decarbonizzazione della produzione attraverso la sostituzione dei combustibili fossili con l'idrogeno. Lo stabilimento di BMW Group è il primo impianto automobilistico al mondo a utilizzare bruciatori di nuova concezione nel reparto verniciatura, che impiegano idrogeno verde al posto del gas naturale'', sottolinea la Direttrice dello stabilimento Petra Peterhaensel.

Mini Countryman elettrica nello stabilimento BMW di Lipsia

RIVOLUZIONE GREEN Nuova Mini Countryman full-electric guiderà il marchio anglo-tedesco nell’era della mobilità elettrica a zero emissioni. La trasformazione di Mini in brand carbon neutral entro il 2030 inizia proprio con questa generazione di modelli. Grazie a componenti intelligenti, tra i quali l’innovativa batteria al litio ad alto voltaggio (anch'essa prodotta nello stabilimento di Lipsia), Mini Countryman EV sarà in grado di offrire ancor più spazio e comfort.

Pubblicato da Dario Paolo Botta, 01/03/2023