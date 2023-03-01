Mini Countryman elettrica nascerà nello stabilimento di Lipsia

La nuova Mini Countryman elettrica verrà prodotta nello stabilimento BMW di Lipsia (qui il nostro approfondimento). Sarà la prima volta che un modello Mini viene realizzato interamente in Germania. La fabbrica di Lipsia è una delle realtà più all’avanguardia in Europa in fatto di emissioni inquinanti. ''Siamo lieti di poter consegnare ai nostri clienti la prima Mini made in Germany a CO2 compensata grazie all'approvvigionamento energetico sostenibile del nostro impianto produttivo'', ha dichiarato Stefanie Wurst, Responsabile del marchio Mini.
Lo stabilimento BMW di Lipsia
IMPIANTO HI-TECH Mini Countryman EV (qui le prime foto spia) uscirà dalla linea di montaggio che attualmente sforna BMW Serie 1, BMW Serie 2 Gran Coupé e BMW Serie 2 Active Tourer. L’inizio dell’attività produttiva è fissato proprio per la fine di quest'anno. La futura area di produzione di 150.000 metri quadrati in cui verranno fabbricati i componenti elettronici (batterie incluse) rappresenta un investimento sostenibile per la futura redditività dello stabilimento tedesco. ''La nostra strategia a Lipsia prevede la completa decarbonizzazione della produzione attraverso la sostituzione dei combustibili fossili con l'idrogeno. Lo stabilimento di BMW Group è il primo impianto automobilistico al mondo a utilizzare bruciatori di nuova concezione nel reparto verniciatura, che impiegano idrogeno verde al posto del gas naturale'', sottolinea la Direttrice dello stabilimento Petra Peterhaensel.
Mini Countryman elettrica nello stabilimento BMW di Lipsia
RIVOLUZIONE GREEN Nuova Mini Countryman full-electric guiderà il marchio anglo-tedesco nell’era della mobilità elettrica a zero emissioni. La trasformazione di Mini in brand carbon neutral entro il 2030 inizia proprio con questa generazione di modelli. Grazie a componenti intelligenti, tra i quali l’innovativa batteria al litio ad alto voltaggio (anch'essa prodotta nello stabilimento di Lipsia), Mini Countryman EV sarà in grado di offrire ancor più spazio e comfort.
Listino Mini Countryman
Allestimento CV / Kw Prezzo Countryman Cooper Essential 136 / 100 34.800 € Countryman Cooper Classic 136 / 100 35.700 € Countryman Cooper Northwood 136 / 100 36.400 € Countryman Cooper D Essential 150 / 110 37.450 € Countryman Cooper D Classic 150 / 110 38.350 € Countryman Cooper ALL4 136 / 100 39.000 € Countryman Cooper D Northwood 150 / 110 39.050 € Countryman Cooper Yours 136 / 100 39.200 € Countryman Cooper JCW 136 / 100 39.500 € Countryman Cooper Untamed 136 / 100 40.000 € Countryman Cooper ALL4 Essential 136 / 100 40.050 € Countryman Cooper ALL4 Classic 136 / 100 40.950 € Countryman Cooper ALL4 Northwood 136 / 100 41.650 € Countryman Cooper D ALL4 150 / 110 41.650 € Countryman Cooper D Yours 150 / 110 41.850 € Countryman Cooper S Essential 178 / 131 41.950 € Countryman Cooper D JCW 150 / 110 42.150 € Countryman Cooper D Untamed 150 / 110 42.700 € Countryman Cooper D ALL4 Essential 150 / 110 42.700 € Countryman Cooper S Classic 178 / 131 42.850 € Countryman Cooper D ALL4 Classic 150 / 110 43.600 € Countryman Cooper ALL4 ALL4 136 / 100 44.250 € Countryman Cooper D ALL4 Northwood 150 / 110 44.300 € Countryman Cooper ALL4 Yours 136 / 100 44.450 € Countryman Cooper SD Essential 190 / 140 44.600 € Countryman Cooper S ALL4 Essential 178 / 131 44.650 € Countryman Cooper ALL4 JCW 136 / 100 44.750 € Countryman Cooper ALL4 Untamed 136 / 100 45.250 € Countryman Cooper S ALL4 178 / 131 45.450 € Countryman Cooper SD Classic 190 / 140 45.500 € Countryman Cooper S ALL4 Classic 178 / 131 45.550 € Countryman Cooper S Yours 178 / 131 45.750 € Countryman Cooper S JCW 178 / 131 46.150 € Countryman Cooper S Untamed 178 / 131 46.350 € Countryman Cooper D ALL4 ALL4 150 / 110 46.900 € Countryman Cooper D ALL4 Yours 150 / 110 47.100 € Countryman Cooper SD ALL4 Essential 190 / 140 47.300 € Countryman Cooper D ALL4 JCW 150 / 110 47.400 € Countryman Cooper SE ALL4 Essential 125 / 92 47.750 € Countryman Cooper D ALL4 Untamed 150 / 110 47.950 € Countryman Cooper SD ALL4 190 / 140 48.100 € Countryman Cooper S ALL4 ALL4 178 / 131 48.150 € Countryman Cooper SD ALL4 Classic 190 / 140 48.200 € Countryman Cooper SD Yours 190 / 140 48.400 € Countryman Cooper S ALL4 Yours 178 / 131 48.450 € Countryman Cooper SE ALL4 Classic 125 / 92 48.650 € Countryman Cooper SD JCW 190 / 140 48.800 € Countryman Cooper S ALL4 JCW 178 / 131 48.850 € Countryman Cooper SD Untamed 190 / 140 49.000 € Countryman Cooper S ALL4 Untamed 178 / 131 49.050 € Countryman Cooper SE ALL4 Northwood 125 / 92 49.950 € Countryman Cooper SD ALL4 ALL4 190 / 140 50.800 € Countryman Cooper SD ALL4 Yours 190 / 140 51.100 € Countryman Cooper SE ALL4 ALL4 125 / 92 51.350 € Countryman Cooper SD ALL4 JCW 190 / 140 51.500 € Countryman Cooper SE ALL4 Yours 125 / 92 51.550 € Countryman John Cooper Works Essential 306 / 225 51.550 € Countryman Cooper SD ALL4 Untamed 190 / 140 51.700 € Countryman Cooper SE ALL4 Untamed 125 / 92 51.950 € Countryman Cooper SE ALL4 JCW 125 / 92 51.950 € Countryman John Cooper Works JCW 306 / 225 54.150 €
