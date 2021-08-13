ONORI DI CASA È iniziato il Rally Belgio e il protagonista più atteso ha subito risposto presente. Thierry Neuville è infatti al comando dopo le prime quattro speciali che nel primo pomeriggio hanno aperto il nuovo appuntamento del WRC. Il belga precede altri due piloti Hyundai con cui si è alternato al comando della gara finora: Craig Breen è secondo, staccato di soli 4 decimi, mentre Ott Tanak è terzo a 16 secondi. L'estone aveva vinto la prima speciale, cedendo poi il comando all'irlandese che a sua volta è stato superato da Neuville al termine della SS4.

FOURMAUX SALUTA Alle spalle delle tre i20 troviamo ben quattro Toyota con, nell'ordine, Elfyn Evas, Kalle Rovampera, Sebastien Ogier e Takamoto Katsuta. I quattro sono racchiusi in 30 secondi, dai 17 ai 47 di ritardo dal leader. Ha già perso molto tempo Gus Greensmith, finito fuori strada nella SS4, mentre si è già ritirato Adrien Fourmaux. Il francese è uscito di strada ad alta velocità in una curva verso sinistra della SS3, finendo in un fosso. Nessuna conseguenza fisica per lui e per il suo copilota, ma ritiro inevitabile. Nel WRC2 al momento comanda Teemu Suninen su Oliver Solberg, nel WRC3 il più veloce al momento è Yohan Rossel.

RALLY YPRES BELGIO 2021, CLASSIFICA GENERALE DOPO SS4