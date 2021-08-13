ONORI DI CASA È iniziato il Rally Belgio e il protagonista più atteso ha subito risposto presente. Thierry Neuville è infatti al comando dopo le prime quattro speciali che nel primo pomeriggio hanno aperto il nuovo appuntamento del WRC. Il belga precede altri due piloti Hyundai con cui si è alternato al comando della gara finora: Craig Breen è secondo, staccato di soli 4 decimi, mentre Ott Tanak è terzo a 16 secondi. L'estone aveva vinto la prima speciale, cedendo poi il comando all'irlandese che a sua volta è stato superato da Neuville al termine della SS4.
Times for SS4 at @ypresrally ⏱️— WRC - FIA World Rally Championship (@OfficialWRC) August 13, 2021
1️⃣ @ThierryNeuville 04:34.0
2️⃣ @OttTanak +1.3
3️⃣ @ElfynEvans +1.7
LIVE STREAM & Standings ➡️ https://t.co/m2aWjw9Ya9
Live Updates ➡️ https://t.co/TB268ztTnG#WRC I #WRCLive I #YpresRally pic.twitter.com/hlAFL0WjG7
FOURMAUX SALUTA Alle spalle delle tre i20 troviamo ben quattro Toyota con, nell'ordine, Elfyn Evas, Kalle Rovampera, Sebastien Ogier e Takamoto Katsuta. I quattro sono racchiusi in 30 secondi, dai 17 ai 47 di ritardo dal leader. Ha già perso molto tempo Gus Greensmith, finito fuori strada nella SS4, mentre si è già ritirato Adrien Fourmaux. Il francese è uscito di strada ad alta velocità in una curva verso sinistra della SS3, finendo in un fosso. Nessuna conseguenza fisica per lui e per il suo copilota, ma ritiro inevitabile. Nel WRC2 al momento comanda Teemu Suninen su Oliver Solberg, nel WRC3 il più veloce al momento è Yohan Rossel.
RALLY YPRES BELGIO 2021, CLASSIFICA GENERALE DOPO SS4
|Pos.
|Pilota
|Auto
|Distacco
|1
|Thierry Neuville
|Hyundai
|2
|Craig Breen
|Hyundai
|+0.4
|3
|Ott Tanak
|Hyundai
|+16.4
|4
|Elfyn Evans
|Toyota
|+17.2
|5
|Kalle Rovampera
|Toyota
|+22.5
|6
|Sebastien Ogier
|Toyota
|+30.3
|7
|Takamoto Katsuta
|Toyota
|+47.9
|8
|Pierre Louis Loubet
|Hyundai
|+1:38.3
|9
|Teemu Suninen
|Ford
|+2.47.5
|10
|Yohan Rossel
|Citroen
|+2:51.9