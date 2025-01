Dakar Moto, tappa 6: Brabec vince, Sanders controlla Schareina

🏁 Stage 6️⃣ - Bikes 🏍



Provisional top 3:

🥇 Ricky Brabec

🥈 Adrien Van Beveren

🥉 Nacho Cornejo



Brabec takes the stage win ahead of Van Beveren (+23'') and Cornejo (+51''). This marks the 11th Dakar stage victory of Brabec's career and the 112th for Honda. HRC keep the momentum… pic.twitter.com/RqO42V96UF