Motomondiale, albo d'oro Gran Premio d'Australia

L'albo d'oro del Gran Premio d'Australia di tutte le classi del Motomondiale: MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3, 500, 250, 125
GRAN PREMIO D'AUSTRALIA Due sole sono le piste che hanno ospitato dal 1989 a oggi il Gran Premio d'Australia, appuntamento fisso della storia recente del Motomondiale. Phillip Island, lo spettacolare autodromo che si tuffa sull'oceano, è stata sede inaugurale e per le prime due edizioni, prima che l'evento si spostasse all'Eastern Creek Raceway, nei pressi di Sydney. Dal 1997 a oggi invece, la sede fissa è tornata a essere Phillip Island, a una manciata di chilometri da Melbourne. Ciò che è mutata a più riprese nel tempo è stata la collocazione in calendario dell'evento australiano, talvolta all'inizio della, talvolta verso la fine.
|
Anno
|
Circuito
|
Pilota
|
Naz.
|
2002
|
Phililp Island
|
Valentino Rossi (Honda)
|
ITA
|
2003
|
Phililp Island
|
Valentino Rossi (Honda)
|
ITA
|
2004
|
Phililp Island
|
Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)
|
ITA
|
2005
|
Phililp Island
|
Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)
|
ITA
|
2006
|
Phililp Island
|
Marco Melandri (Honda)
|
ITA
|
2007
|
Phililp Island
|
Casey Stoner (Ducati)
|
AUS
|
2008
|
Phililp Island
|
Casey Stoner (Ducati)
|
AUS
|
2009
|
Phililp Island
|
Casey Stoner (Ducati)
|
AUS
|
2010
|
Phililp Island
|
Casey Stoner (Ducati)
|
AUS
|
2011
|
Phililp Island
|
Casey Stoner (Honda)
|
AUS
|
2012
|
Phililp Island
|
Casey Stoner (Honda)
|
AUS
|
2013
|
Phililp Island
|
Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)
|
SPA
|
2014
|
Phililp Island
|
Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)
|
ITA
|
2015
|
Phililp Island
|
Marc Márquez (Honda)
|
SPA
|
2016
|
Phililp Island
|
Cal Crutchlow (Honda)
|
GBR
|
2017
|
Phililp Island
|
Marc Márquez (Honda)
|
SPA
|
2018
|
Phililp Island
|
Maverick Viñales (Yamaha)
|
SPA
|
2019
|
Phililp Island
|
Marc Márquez (Honda)
|
SPA
|
2022
|
Phililp Island
|
Alex Rins (Suzuki)
|
SPA
|
Anno
|
Circuito
|
Pilota
|
Naz.
|
2010
|
Phililp Island
|
Alex De Angelis (MotoBi)
|
RSM
|
2011
|
Phililp Island
|
Alex De Angelis (MotoBi)
|
RSM
|
2012
|
Phililp Island
|
Pol Espargaró (Kalex)
|
SPA
|
2013
|
Phililp Island
|
Pol Espargaró (Kalex)
|
SPA
|
2014
|
Phililp Island
|
Maverick Viñales (Kalex)
|
SPA
|
2015
|
Phililp Island
|
Álex Rins (Kalex)
|
SPA
|
2016
|
Phililp Island
|
Thomas Lüthi (Kalex)
|
SVI
|
2017
|
Phililp Island
|
Miguel Oliveira (KTM)
|
POR
|
2018
|
Phililp Island
|
Brad Binder (KTM)
|
SAF
|
2019
|
Phililp Island
|
Brad Binder (KTM)
|
SAF
|
2022
|
Phililp Island
|
Alonso Lopez (Boscoscuro)
|
SPA
|
Anno
|
Circuito
|
Pilota
|
Naz.
|
2012
|
Phililp Island
|
Sandro Cortese (KTM)
|
GER
|
2013
|
Phililp Island
|
Álex Rins (KTM)
|
SPA
|
2014
|
Phililp Island
|
Jack Miller (KTM)
|
AUS
|
2015
|
Phililp Island
|
Miguel Oliveira (KTM)
|
POR
|
2016
|
Phililp Island
|
Brad Binder (KTM)
|
SAF
|
2017
|
Phililp Island
|
Joan Mir (Honda)
|
SPA
|
2018
|
Phililp Island
|
Albert Arenas (KTM)
|
SPA
|
2019
|
Phililp Island
|
Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Honda)
|
ITA
|
2022
|
Phililp Island
|
Izan Guevara (GasGas)
|
SPA
|
Anno
|
Circuito
|
Pilota
|
Naz.
|
1989
|
Phillip Island
|
Wayne Gardner (Honda)
|
AUS
|
1990
|
Phillip Island
|
Wayne Gardner (Honda)
|
AUS
|
1991
|
Eastern Creek
|
Wayne Rainey (Yamaha)
|
USA
|
1992
|
Eastern Creek
|
Michael Doohan (Honda)
|
AUS
|
1993
|
Eastern Creek
|
Kevin Schwantz (Suzuki)
|
USA
|
1994
|
Eastern Creek
|
John Kocinski (Cagiva)
|
USA
|
1995
|
Eastern Creek
|
Michael Doohan (Honda)
|
AUS
|
1996
|
Eastern Creek
|
Loris Capirossi (Yamaha)
|
ITA
|
1997
|
Phillip Island
|
Àlex Crivillé (Honda)
|
SPA
|
1998
|
Phillip Island
|
Michael Doohan (Honda)
|
AUS
|
1999
|
Phillip Island
|
Tadayuki Okada (Honda)
|
JPN
|
2000
|
Phillip Island
|
Max Biaggi (Yamaha)
|
ITA
|
2001
|
Phillip Island
|
Valentino Rossi (Honda)
|
ITA
|
Anno
|
Circuito
|
Pilota
|
Naz.
|
1989
|
Phillip Island
|
Sito Pons (Honda)
|
SPA
|
1990
|
Phillip Island
|
John Kocinski (Yamaha)
|
USA
|
1991
|
Eastern Creek
|
Luca Cadalora (Honda)
|
ITA
|
1992
|
Eastern Creek
|
Luca Cadalora (Honda)
|
ITA
|
1993
|
Eastern Creek
|
Tetsuya Harada (Yamaha)
|
JPN
|
1994
|
Eastern Creek
|
Max Biaggi (Aprilia)
|
ITA
|
1995
|
Eastern Creek
|
Ralf Waldmann (Honda)
|
GER
|
1996
|
Eastern Creek
|
Max Biaggi (Aprilia)
|
ITA
|
1997
|
Phillip Island
|
Ralf Waldmann (Honda)
|
GER
|
1998
|
Phillip Island
|
Valentino Rossi (Aprilia)
|
ITA
|
1999
|
Phillip Island
|
Valentino Rossi (Aprilia)
|
ITA
|
2000
|
Phillip Island
|
Olivier Jacque (Yamaha)
|
FRA
|
2001
|
Phillip Island
|
Daijirō Katō (Honda)
|
JPN
|
2002
|
Phillip Island
|
Marco Melandri (Aprilia)
|
ITA
|
2003
|
Phillip Island
|
Roberto Rolfo (Honda)
|
ITA
|
2004
|
Phillip Island
|
Sebastián Porto (Aprilia)
|
ARG
|
2005
|
Phillip Island
|
Daniel Pedrosa (Honda)
|
SPA
|
2006
|
Phillip Island
|
Jorge Lorenzo (Aprilia)
|
SPA
|
2007
|
Phillip Island
|
Jorge Lorenzo (Aprilia)
|
SPA
|
2008
|
Phillip Island
|
Marco Simoncelli (Gilera)
|
ITA
|
2009
|
Phillip Island
|
Marco Simoncelli (Gilera)
|
ITA
|
Anno
|
Circuito
|
Pilota
|
Naz.
|
1989
|
Phillip Island
|
Àlex Crivillé (JJ-Cobas)
|
SPA
|
1990
|
Phillip Island
|
Loris Capirossi (Honda)
|
ITA
|
1991
|
Eastern Creek
|
Loris Capirossi (Honda)
|
ITA
|
1992
|
Eastern Creek
|
Ralf Waldmann (Honda)
|
GER
|
1993
|
Eastern Creek
|
Dirk Raudies (Honda)
|
GER
|
1994
|
Eastern Creek
|
Kazuto Sakata (Aprilia)
|
JPN
|
1995
|
Eastern Creek
|
Haruchika Aoki (Honda)
|
JPN
|
1996
|
Eastern Creek
|
Garry McCoy (Aprilia)
|
AUS
|
1997
|
Phillip Island
|
Noboru Ueda (Honda)
|
JPN
|
1998
|
Phillip Island
|
Masao Azuma (Honda)
|
JPN
|
1999
|
Phillip Island
|
Marco Melandri (Honda)
|
ITA
|
2000
|
Phillip Island
|
Masao Azuma (Honda)
|
JPN
|
2001
|
Phillip Island
|
Youichi Ui (Derbi)
|
JPN
|
2002
|
Phillip Island
|
Manuel Poggiali (Gilera)
|
RSM
|
2003
|
Phillip Island
|
Andrea Ballerini (Honda)
|
ITA
|
2004
|
Phillip Island
|
Andrea Dovizioso (Honda)
|
ITA
|
2005
|
Phillip Island
|
Thomas Lüthi (Honda)
|
SVI
|
2006
|
Phillip Island
|
Álvaro Bautista (Aprilia)
|
SPA
|
2007
|
Phillip Island
|
Lukáš Pešek (Derbi)
|
CZE
|
2008
|
Phillip Island
|
Mike Di Meglio (Derbi)
|
FRA
|
2009
|
Phillip Island
|
Julián Simón (Aprilia)
|
SPA
|
2010
|
Phillip Island
|
Marc Márquez (Derbi)
|
SPA
|
2011
|
Phillip Island
|
Sandro Cortese (Aprilia)
|
GER
|
Pos.
|
Pilota
|
Naz.
|
Vittorie
|
MGP
|
500
|
M2
|
250
|
M3
|
125
|
1
|
Valentino Rossi
|
ITA
|
8
|
5
|
1
|
|
2
|
|
|
2
|
Casey Stoner
|
AUS
|
6
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Marc Márquez
|
SPA
|
4
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
4
|
Jorge Lorenzo
|
SPA
|
3
|
1
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
5
|
Álex Rins
|
SPA
|
3
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
6
|
Marco Melandri
|
ITA
|
3
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
7
|
Michael Doohan
|
AUS
|
3
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
Loris Capirossi
|
ITA
|
3
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
2
|
9
|
Max BiaggI
|
ITA
|
3
|
|
1
|
|
2
|
|
|
10
|
Brad Binder
|
SAF
|
3
|
|
|
2
|
|
1
|
|
11
|
Ralf Waldmann
|
GER
|
3
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
1
|
12
|
Maverick Viñales
|
SPA
|
2
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
13
|
Wayne Gardner
|
AUS
|
2
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
Àlex Crivillé
|
SPA
|
2
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
15
|
John Kocinski
|
USA
|
2
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
|
16
|
Alex De Angelis
|
RSM
|
2
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
Pol Espargaró
|
SPA
|
2
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
18
|
Miguel Oliveira
|
POR
|
2
|
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
19
|
Thomas Lüthi
|
SVI
|
2
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
20
|
Luca Cadalora
|
ITA
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
Marco Simoncelli
|
ITA
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
22
|
Sandro Cortese
|
GER
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
1
|
23
|
Masao Azuma
|
JPN
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
24
|
Cal Crutchlow
|
GBR
|
1
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
Kevin Schwantz
|
USA
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tadayuki Okada
|
JPN
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wayne Rainey
|
USA
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
Alonso Lopez
|
SPA
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
29
|
Daijirō Katō
|
JPN
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
Daniel Pedrosa
|
SPA
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
Olivier Jacque
|
FRA
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
Roberto Rolfo
|
ITA
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
Sebastián Porto
|
ARG
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
Sito Pons
|
SPA
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
Tetsuya Harada
|
JPN
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
36
|
Albert Arenas
|
SPA
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
Jack Miller
|
AUS
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
Joan Mir
|
SPA
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|
ITA
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
Izan Guevara
|
SPA
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
41
|
Álvaro Bautista
|
SPA
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Andrea Ballerini
|
ITA
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Andrea Dovizioso
|
ITA
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Dirk Raudies
|
GER
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Garry McCoy
|
AUS
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Haruchika Aoki
|
JPN
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Julián Simón
|
SPA
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Kazuto Sakata
|
JPN
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Lukáš Pešek
|
CZE
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Manuel Poggiali
|
RSM
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Mike Di Meglio
|
FRA
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Noboru Ueda
|
JPN
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Youichi Ui
|
JPN
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
1