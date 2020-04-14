Stats MotoGP

Motomondiale, albo d'oro Gran Premio d'Australia

L'albo d'oro del Gran Premio d'Australia di tutte le classi del Motomondiale: MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3, 500, 250, 125

GRAN PREMIO D'AUSTRALIA Due sole sono le piste che hanno ospitato dal 1989 a oggi il Gran Premio d'Australia, appuntamento fisso della storia recente del Motomondiale. Phillip Island, lo spettacolare autodromo che si tuffa sull'oceano, è stata sede inaugurale e per le prime due edizioni, prima che l'evento si spostasse all'Eastern Creek Raceway, nei pressi di Sydney. Dal 1997 a oggi invece, la sede fissa è tornata a essere Phillip Island, a una manciata di chilometri da Melbourne. Ciò che è mutata a più riprese nel tempo è stata la collocazione in calendario dell'evento australiano, talvolta all'inizio della, talvolta verso la fine.

ALBO D'ORO GP D'AUSTRALIA, CLASSE MOTOGP

Anno Circuito Pilota Naz.
2002 Phililp Island Valentino Rossi (Honda) ITA
2003 Phililp Island Valentino Rossi (Honda) ITA
2004 Phililp Island Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) ITA
2005 Phililp Island Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) ITA
2006 Phililp Island Marco Melandri (Honda) ITA
2007 Phililp Island Casey Stoner (Ducati) AUS
2008 Phililp Island Casey Stoner (Ducati) AUS
2009 Phililp Island Casey Stoner (Ducati) AUS
2010 Phililp Island Casey Stoner (Ducati) AUS
2011 Phililp Island Casey Stoner (Honda) AUS
2012 Phililp Island Casey Stoner (Honda) AUS
2013 Phililp Island Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha) SPA
2014 Phililp Island Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) ITA
2015 Phililp Island Marc Márquez (Honda) SPA
2016 Phililp Island Cal Crutchlow (Honda) GBR
2017 Phililp Island Marc Márquez (Honda) SPA
2018 Phililp Island Maverick Viñales (Yamaha) SPA
2019 Phililp Island Marc Márquez (Honda) SPA
2022 Phililp Island Alex Rins (Suzuki) SPA

ALBO D'ORO GP D'AUSTRALIA, CLASSE MOTO2

Anno Circuito Pilota Naz.
2010 Phililp Island Alex De Angelis (MotoBi) RSM
2011 Phililp Island Alex De Angelis (MotoBi) RSM
2012 Phililp Island Pol Espargaró (Kalex) SPA
2013 Phililp Island Pol Espargaró (Kalex) SPA
2014 Phililp Island Maverick Viñales (Kalex) SPA
2015 Phililp Island Álex Rins (Kalex) SPA
2016 Phililp Island Thomas Lüthi (Kalex) SVI
2017 Phililp Island Miguel Oliveira (KTM) POR
2018 Phililp Island Brad Binder (KTM) SAF
2019 Phililp Island Brad Binder (KTM) SAF
2022 Phililp Island Alonso Lopez (Boscoscuro) SPA

ALBO D'ORO GP D'AUSTRALIA, CLASSE MOTO3

Anno Circuito Pilota Naz.
2012 Phililp Island Sandro Cortese (KTM) GER
2013 Phililp Island Álex Rins (KTM) SPA
2014 Phililp Island Jack Miller (KTM) AUS
2015 Phililp Island Miguel Oliveira (KTM) POR
2016 Phililp Island Brad Binder (KTM) SAF
2017 Phililp Island Joan Mir (Honda) SPA
2018 Phililp Island Albert Arenas (KTM) SPA
2019 Phililp Island Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Honda) ITA
2022 Phililp Island Izan Guevara (GasGas) SPA

ALBO D'ORO GP D'AUSTRALIA, CLASSE 500

Anno Circuito Pilota Naz.
1989 Phillip Island Wayne Gardner (Honda) AUS
1990 Phillip Island Wayne Gardner (Honda) AUS
1991 Eastern Creek Wayne Rainey (Yamaha) USA
1992 Eastern Creek Michael Doohan (Honda) AUS
1993 Eastern Creek Kevin Schwantz (Suzuki) USA
1994 Eastern Creek John Kocinski (Cagiva) USA
1995 Eastern Creek Michael Doohan (Honda) AUS
1996 Eastern Creek Loris Capirossi (Yamaha) ITA
1997 Phillip Island Àlex Crivillé (Honda) SPA
1998 Phillip Island Michael Doohan (Honda) AUS
1999 Phillip Island Tadayuki Okada (Honda) JPN
2000 Phillip Island Max Biaggi (Yamaha) ITA
2001 Phillip Island Valentino Rossi (Honda) ITA

ALBO D'ORO GP D'AUSTRALIA, CLASSE 250

Anno Circuito Pilota Naz.
1989 Phillip Island Sito Pons (Honda) SPA
1990 Phillip Island John Kocinski (Yamaha) USA
1991 Eastern Creek Luca Cadalora (Honda) ITA
1992 Eastern Creek Luca Cadalora (Honda) ITA
1993 Eastern Creek Tetsuya Harada (Yamaha) JPN
1994 Eastern Creek Max Biaggi (Aprilia) ITA
1995 Eastern Creek Ralf Waldmann (Honda) GER
1996 Eastern Creek Max Biaggi (Aprilia) ITA
1997 Phillip Island Ralf Waldmann (Honda) GER
1998 Phillip Island Valentino Rossi (Aprilia) ITA
1999 Phillip Island Valentino Rossi (Aprilia) ITA
2000 Phillip Island Olivier Jacque (Yamaha) FRA
2001 Phillip Island Daijirō Katō (Honda) JPN
2002 Phillip Island Marco Melandri (Aprilia) ITA
2003 Phillip Island Roberto Rolfo (Honda) ITA
2004 Phillip Island Sebastián Porto (Aprilia) ARG
2005 Phillip Island Daniel Pedrosa (Honda) SPA
2006 Phillip Island Jorge Lorenzo (Aprilia) SPA
2007 Phillip Island Jorge Lorenzo (Aprilia) SPA
2008 Phillip Island Marco Simoncelli (Gilera) ITA
2009 Phillip Island Marco Simoncelli (Gilera) ITA

ALBO D'ORO GP D'AUSTRALIA, CLASSE 125

Anno Circuito Pilota Naz.
1989 Phillip Island Àlex Crivillé (JJ-Cobas) SPA
1990 Phillip Island Loris Capirossi (Honda) ITA
1991 Eastern Creek Loris Capirossi (Honda) ITA
1992 Eastern Creek Ralf Waldmann (Honda) GER
1993 Eastern Creek Dirk Raudies (Honda) GER
1994 Eastern Creek Kazuto Sakata (Aprilia) JPN
1995 Eastern Creek Haruchika Aoki (Honda) JPN
1996 Eastern Creek Garry McCoy (Aprilia) AUS
1997 Phillip Island Noboru Ueda (Honda) JPN
1998 Phillip Island Masao Azuma (Honda) JPN
1999 Phillip Island Marco Melandri (Honda) ITA
2000 Phillip Island Masao Azuma (Honda) JPN
2001 Phillip Island Youichi Ui (Derbi) JPN
2002 Phillip Island Manuel Poggiali (Gilera) RSM
2003 Phillip Island Andrea Ballerini (Honda) ITA
2004 Phillip Island Andrea Dovizioso (Honda) ITA
2005 Phillip Island Thomas Lüthi (Honda) SVI
2006 Phillip Island Álvaro Bautista (Aprilia) SPA
2007 Phillip Island Lukáš Pešek (Derbi) CZE
2008 Phillip Island Mike Di Meglio (Derbi) FRA
2009 Phillip Island Julián Simón (Aprilia) SPA
2010 Phillip Island Marc Márquez (Derbi) SPA
2011 Phillip Island Sandro Cortese (Aprilia) GER

VINCITORI GP D'AUSTRALIA, PILOTI

Pos. Pilota Naz. Vittorie MGP 500 M2 250 M3 125
1 Valentino Rossi ITA 8 5 1   2    
2 Casey Stoner AUS 6 6          
3 Marc Márquez SPA 4 3         1
4 Jorge Lorenzo SPA 3 1     2    
5 Álex Rins SPA 3 1   1   1  
6 Marco Melandri ITA 3 1     1   1
7 Michael Doohan AUS 3   3        
8 Loris Capirossi ITA 3   1       2
9 Max BiaggI ITA 3   1   2    
10 Brad Binder SAF 3     2   1  
11 Ralf Waldmann GER 3       2   1
12 Maverick Viñales SPA 2 1   1      
13 Wayne Gardner AUS 2   2        
14 Àlex Crivillé SPA 2   1       1
15 John Kocinski USA 2   1   1    
16 Alex De Angelis RSM 2     2      
  Pol Espargaró SPA 2     2      
18 Miguel Oliveira POR 2     1   1  
19 Thomas Lüthi SVI 2     1     1
20 Luca Cadalora ITA 2       2    
  Marco Simoncelli ITA 2       2    
22 Sandro Cortese GER 2         1 1
23 Masao Azuma JPN 2           2
24 Cal Crutchlow GBR 1 1          
25 Kevin Schwantz USA 1   1        
  Tadayuki Okada JPN 1   1        
  Wayne Rainey USA 1   1        
28 Alonso Lopez SPA 1     1      
29 Daijirō Katō JPN 1       1    
  Daniel Pedrosa SPA 1       1    
  Olivier Jacque FRA 1       1    
  Roberto Rolfo ITA 1       1    
  Sebastián Porto ARG 1       1    
  Sito Pons SPA 1       1    
  Tetsuya Harada JPN 1       1    
36 Albert Arenas SPA 1         1  
  Jack Miller AUS 1         1  
  Joan Mir SPA 1         1  
  Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA 1         1  
  Izan Guevara SPA 1         1  
41 Álvaro Bautista SPA 1           1
  Andrea Ballerini ITA 1           1
  Andrea Dovizioso ITA 1           1
  Dirk Raudies GER 1           1
  Garry McCoy AUS 1           1
  Haruchika Aoki JPN 1           1
  Julián Simón SPA 1           1
  Kazuto Sakata JPN 1           1
  Lukáš Pešek CZE 1           1
  Manuel Poggiali RSM 1           1
  Mike Di Meglio FRA 1           1
  Noboru Ueda JPN 1           1
  Youichi Ui JPN 1           1
Pubblicato da Simone Valtieri, 16/10/2022
